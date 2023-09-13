Payton Campbell rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns to lead Opp junior high to a 22-14 win over Coppinville.

Parker Burgess completed the only pass he threw for 38 yards with Wyatt Spears on the receiving end.

Defensively, Anthony Morrow had five tackles, including one QB sack. He also had a 45-yard interception return and caused a fumble. Spears was also in on five tackles with a quarterback sack. Campbell had four tackles and a game-sealing interception. Izaac Langford had five tackles.