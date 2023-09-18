Opp scored all 32 points in the first half in beating New Brockton 32-0 in junior varsity football action Monday night.

Justice Baldwin completed 4-of-6 passes for 129 yards with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Savon Barnes and a 29-yard scoring pass to Brandyn Washington. Barnes had three catches for 100 yards in the game.

Will Jackson rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries, while Barnes rushed for a 19-yard TD run and Grady Patterson for an 11-yard TD run.

Defensively, Saban Sasser and Xavier Williams both had four tackles with Sasser earning one quarterback sack. Cash Harrell and Jermany Medley both had three tackles with one quarterback sack. Clay Jackson, AJ Smallwood, Michael Boys and Matthew Morgan all had three tackles each.

Wicksburg JV 7, Daleville 6: John Carter Cole threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Bryan and Luke Enns added the point after kick as Wicksburg edged Daleville 7-6.

Offensively, Cole had 58 yards rushing on 15 carries and JP Jones had 25 yards on nine carries for Wicksburg.