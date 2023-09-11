Caiden Mims threw for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a score to lead Wicksburg to a 26-14 win over over Providence Christian in junior varsity football action on Monday.

Mims threw a 78-yard touchdown to Peyton Bryan and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. J.C. Cole and Peyton Mirabal also had a rushing touchdown for the Panthers.

Cole, who also rushed for a 2-point conversion, had 72 yards rushing on 13 carries and JP Jones had 43 yards on six carries.

Eric Chancy had seven tackles on defense.

Houston County 14, Northside Methodist 0: Tyriq Williams and Kamerion May both had a rushing touchdown to lead the Lions over the Knights.

Slocomb 16, Geneva County 6: Dylan Owens, Brent Wiliford and Brody Keel combined for 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead Slocomb’s win over the Bulldogs.

Owens had a team-high 73 yards on six carries, while Wiliford had 67 yards on five carries with a touchdown and Keel had 65 yards on six carries with a TD. Wilford and Keel also rushed for a two-point conversion.

Owens also had six tackles, including for one a loss, and Weston Sasser had four tackles with one for a loss.

Cottonwood 44, Ashford 0: Jerrod Cody and Louis Scales both had two rushing touchdowns to lead the Bears over the Yellow Jackets.

Trevor Tillman added a rushing touchdown and Evan Morris threw to Khizie Bostic on a TD pass for the other score.

Defensively, Gabe Evans had an interception for Cottonwood.

Opp 39, Walton (Fla.) 8: Justice Baldwin threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns off 4-of-7 passing to lead Opp (3-0).

Brandyn Washington caught both touchdown passes, one for 55 yards and the other for 44 yards. Savon Barnes had 80 yards rushing on five carries, including a 67-yard TD run on the game’s second play from the scrimmage. Barnes also had a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Defensively, Saban Sasser had eight tackles, including two quarterback sacks. Jermany Medley had six tackles, including one QB sack, and Xavier Williams had five tackles with two QB sacks. Cash Harrell also had five tackles and had a caused fumble and fumble recovery.