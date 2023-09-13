Seven area teams remain ranked in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state football poll, released Wednesday, though three took a tumble downward.

Enterprise fell from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 7A following a 48-7 loss to No. 2 Central-Phenix City and Dothan dropped to seventh from fifth after a 28-27 double overtime loss to No. 5 Auburn (now No. 3). Also, Goshen fell from No. 7 to No. 10 in 2A after losing 42-21 to No. 2 ranked Highland Home.

Two teams inched up a spot – Charles Henderson from No. 4 to No. 3 in Class 5A and Ariton from No. 10 to No. 9 in 2A.

Houston Academy (No. 6, Class 3A) and Elba (No. 2, Class 1A) remained the same.

Pike County (Class 3A) and Cottonwood (Class 2A) received votes to the poll, but were not ranked.

STATE RANKINGSThe Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Thompson (18) 2-0 234

2. Central-Phenix City (2) 3-0 186

3. Auburn 2-1 139

4. Mary Montgomery 3-0 105

5. Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 96

6. Vestavia Hills 2-1 91

7. Dothan 2-1 88

8. Enterprise 2-1 85

9. Hoover 1-2 49

10. Baker 3-0 21

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 18, Sparkman (3-0) 13, Tuscaloosa Co. (3-0) 5, Oak Mountain (1-2) 3, Spain Park (2-1) 3, Fairhope (1-2) 2, Opelika (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Saraland (19) 3-0 237

2. Clay-Chalkville (1) 3-0 181

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3-0 154

4. Parker 3-0 141

5. Muscle Shoals 3-0 121

6. Hartselle 2-1 86

7. Mountain Brook 2-1 76

8. Theodore 2-1 49

9. Pelham 2-0 41

10. Oxford 3-0 13

Others receiving votes: Athens (3-0) 8, Mortimer Jordan (3-0) 8, Spanish Fort (2-1) 7, Helena (3-0) 6, St. Paul’s (2-1) 4, Lee-Huntsville (3-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 2, Center Point (3-0) 1, Fort Payne (2-1) 1, Hueytown (1-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (11) 2-0 209

2. Ramsay (7) 2-1 189

3. Charles Henderson 1-1 146

4. Gulf Shores (1) 3-0 130

5. Moody 3-0 129

6. UMS-Wright 2-1 90

7 (tie). Central-Clay Co. 2-0 71

7 (tie). Faith-Mobile (1) 2-1 71

9. Leeds 2-1 39

10. Beauregard 2-1 23

Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (3-0) 9, Elmore Co. (3-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 7, Demopolis (2-1) 6, Fairview (3-0) 5, Vigor (3-0) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Valley (2-1) 2, John Carroll (3-0) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Andalusia (17) 3-0 231

2. Cherokee Co. (1) 3-0 174

3. Catholic-Montgomery 3-0 163

4. Jackson (1) 2-0 142

5. Handley 3-0 120

6. West Morgan (1) 3-0 93

7. Jacksonville 2-1 59

8. Oneonta 2-1 45

9. T.R. Miller 2-1 39

10. Anniston 2-1 32

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (3-0) 16, Bayside Academy (3-0) 12, Dora (2-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-0) 4, Randolph (1-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17) 3-0 228

2. Mobile Christian 3-0 166

3. St. James (1) 2-1 143

4. Madison Academy (2) 3-0 131

5. Gordo 2-1 111

6. Houston Academy 2-0 97

7. Geraldine 3-0 89

8. Sylvania 2-0 80

9. Straughn 2-0 38

10. Ohatchee 3-0 15

Others receiving votes: Piedmont (0-2) 14, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Trinity (3-0) 7, Lauderdale Co. (3-0) 4, Elkmont (3-0) 2, Pike Co. (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. B.B. Comer (13) 3-0 216

2. Highland Home (3) 3-0 178

3. Pisgah (1) 2-0 161

4. Fyffe (3) 1-1 151

5. Reeltown 2-0 122

6. Vincent 3-0 97

7. Tuscaloosa Academy 2-1 67

8. Luverne 3-0 57

9. Ariton 1-2 25

10. Goshen 2-1 24

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (2-0) 17, Sulligent (3-0) 6, Falkville (3-0) 4, J.U. Blacksher (3-0) 4, Lamar Co. (3-0) 4, Cottonwood (2-0) 3, Lanett (2-1) 2, Locust Fork (3-0) 1, St. Luke’s (3-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Leroy (19) 2-0 237

2. Elba 3-0 172

3. Pickens Co. (1) 3-0 165

4. Sweet Water 2-1 111

5. Brantley 2-1 105

6. Millry 2-1 80

7. Lynn 1-1 57

8. Meek 2-1 53

9. Loachapoka 3-0 47

10. Coosa Christian 2-1 38

Others receiving votes: Decatur Heritage (3-0) 25, Wadley (3-0) 24, Georgiana (2-1) 10, Florala (1-1) 5, Linden (2-1) 3, Spring Garden (1-2) 3, Ragland (2-1) 2, Hackleburg (1-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-2) 1, Woodville (2-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Glenwood (20) 4-0 240

2. Lee-Scott 3-0 175

3. Lowndes Academy 3-0 149

4. Jackson Academy 4-0 140

5. Chambers Academy 3-1 118

6. Banks Academy 3-0 103

7. Clarke Prep 3-1 77

8. Patrician 2-2 41

9. Autauga Academy 3-1 38

10. Fort Dale Academy 3-1 31

Others receiving votes: Southern Academy (3-1) 20, Crenshaw Christian (3-1) 4, Wilcox Academy (3-1) 3, Hooper (2-1) 1.