Former Abbeville Christian coach Ashley Carlisle headed to Clarke Prep

Former Abbeville Christian head football coach Ashley Carlisle has been hired as the head football coach the Clarke Prep Academy in Grove Hill.

Carlisle confirmed the hiring in a text with the Dothan Eagle. He replaces legendary coach Danny Powell, who recently retired. Powell coached the Gators for two seasons after highly successful tenures with Alabama High School Athletic Association programs Jackson and Leroy.

Carlisle will also serve as the Gators’ athletic director.

Carlisle directed Abbeville Christian football for the last nine years, amassing a 66-46 record with state championship titles in both 2014 and 2015. This past year, he directed ACA to a 10-3 record and to the Class A state finals before losing in the championship to Crenshaw Christian. He was named the AISA Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Carlisle also guided the Generals from 2001-03 and has a career record of 73-60.

He was also Abbeville Christian’s head baseball coach and led teams to state championship titles in 2003, 2004 and 2016.