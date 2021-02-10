Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose hired to lead alma mater Opp High School

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re excited to have Coach DuBose running things,” Hightower said. “We think we’re blessed to have him, and we think he’s going to have an impact in our school on all our athletes and in our community as well.”

DuBose became the head coach at Alabama following the retirement of Gene Stallings after the 1996 season. He had served on Stallings’ staff as a defensive line coach. DuBose led the Tide for four seasons in compiling a 24-23 record with the high mark in leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship in 1999 with a 10-3 record.

After being fired at Alabama following the 2000 season, DuBose came to Dothan to take over as head coach at Northview. He stayed there just one year as the Cougars went winless.

But DuBose found success as head coach at Luverne on two different occasions – from 2003-2004 and from 2013-2014. Luverne made the playoffs in each of the four seasons he was there, including finishing state runner-up in Class 2A in 2003.

DuBose was a star football player at Opp and then was a standout linebacker at Alabama for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant from 1972-1974.