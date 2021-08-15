Former Dothan High football coach Bobby Sirmon passes away

Bobby Sirmon, who coached the Dothan High football team to a state championship game appearance in 1974, passed away Saturday at the age of 84.
He’s remembered by Bibb Gunter, who played for him, as much more than a football coach.
“Bobby was not only a coach to me, he was a friend to me, too,” Gunter said. “Believe it or not, when I was growing up, our yards joined each other. I knew his kids – we all grew up together.
“But when it came to football, it was strictly business. Even though we were friends, there was no favoritism. You had to earn your way.”
Sirmon led the Tigers as head coach from 1971-74, compiling a 26-15-2 record. Before being elevated as head coach, he spent time as an assistant coach under Charles McCall from 1963-71.
“He was real good to play under,” Gunter said. “I never saw him get shaken up emotionally and get out of hand. I never heard him cuss.”
Gunter was one of two 10th graders on the varsity when Sirmon became the head coach. While he would develop into a star receiver for Dothan and later play college football at Troy, Gunter always felt like he had to earn the respect of the coach.
“Because of being his neighbor and friends of the family, I felt like I had to do more because more was expected out of me,” Gunter said. “I had to give my all for him to have the respect for me that I had for him.”
Steadman Shealy was a junior quarterback on the Tigers’ team that made it to the state championship game in 1974, eventually losing to Homewood 10-7.
He talked about a coach who was detail-oriented.
“What I remember so much was my junior year we started 0-3 and coach Sirmon said, ‘You know what, we’re going to go to learning,’” Shealy said. “And that’s all we did, we went to learning and then we won the next nine ball games in a row. He was a tremendous coach; a tremendous person.”
Shealy appreciated the demeanor of Sirmon.
“Coach Sirmon was a stabilizer,” Shealy said. “He didn’t get overly excited either way. He was a calming effect.
“He got you to do what he wanted you to do without having to yell and scream. He was just a class act all the way around.”
Sirmon was born in Butler County and was a star athlete at Georgiana High School, graduating in 1955. He attended the University of Alabama on a football scholarship.
His coaching career began as head coach of McKenzie High School before moving to Dothan High in 1963 as a physical education teacher, assistant football coach, head baseball coach and junior varsity basketball coach.
After becoming the head football coach and athletics director at Dothan High in 1971 for four years, he stepped away from coaching and became principal of Selma Street Elementary School. In 1984, Sirmon moved to the Dothan City Board of Education Central Office, where he served as federal programs coordinator, director of personnel and director of operations until he retired in 1996.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the sport often after retirement. In 2018, he made his ninth career hole-in-one during a round at Highland Oaks in Dothan.
Sirmon was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia Sirmon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service. A private burial will follow with Glover Funeral Home directing.