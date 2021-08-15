Former Dothan High football coach Bobby Sirmon passes away

Bobby Sirmon, who coached the Dothan High football team to a state championship game appearance in 1974, passed away Saturday at the age of 84.

He’s remembered by Bibb Gunter, who played for him, as much more than a football coach.

“Bobby was not only a coach to me, he was a friend to me, too,” Gunter said. “Believe it or not, when I was growing up, our yards joined each other. I knew his kids – we all grew up together.

“But when it came to football, it was strictly business. Even though we were friends, there was no favoritism. You had to earn your way.”

Sirmon led the Tigers as head coach from 1971-74, compiling a 26-15-2 record. Before being elevated as head coach, he spent time as an assistant coach under Charles McCall from 1963-71.

“He was real good to play under,” Gunter said. “I never saw him get shaken up emotionally and get out of hand. I never heard him cuss.”

Gunter was one of two 10th graders on the varsity when Sirmon became the head coach. While he would develop into a star receiver for Dothan and later play college football at Troy, Gunter always felt like he had to earn the respect of the coach.