Former Dothan, Northview basketball coach Mack Kirkland passes away

Caring, organized and a Christian man.
Those descriptions came to mind for Jim Golden when talking about former Dothan and Northview head boys basketball coach Mack Kirkland.
Kirkland, a Wiregrass Sports Hall of Hall of Fame coach who led basketball teams at Rehobeth, Headland and Opp before coaching at Dothan and Northview, died Saturday. He was also a standout basketball player at Houston County High School and later played at Chipola Junior College and Auburn University.
Kirkland was also an assistant coach in football and was Northview’s 9th grade football coach during its early years, but basketball was what he was most known for as a coach. In addition to coaching Dothan, he was the first boys basketball at Northview when the school opened its doors in 1978.
Golden, an assistant coach under Kirkland from 1975-78 and a friend ever since, recalled his former boss Sunday.
“He was an amazing guy,” Golden said. “He would write down everything about his practice. He was very organized. He would have everything written down that he would do in practice and after practice, he would sit down and write everything down that happened in practice, so he would always have a record of it and could call it back up.”
Golden, who would later become Dothan’s head coach and would coach Kirkland’s sons Jason and Jeffrey, said Kirkland wrote those practice notes in small notebooks.
“There is no telling how many boxes (with those notebooks) his wife has at the house,” Golden said.
But his biggest attributes, said Golden, were how he cared about his players and his Christian faith.
“Mack cared about the kids and he was so honest,” Golden said. “I never heard that man use profanity or just blow his lid and get mad. He would get stern with a kid if he needed to, but he would never blow his stack. He was a very calm individual. He really cared about the kids and they always played hard for him.
“He was a Christian man and that had a lot to do with how he coached and how he taught school. He was just a great guy.”
Harry Wayne Parrish, who was on the coaching staffs at both Dothan and Northview with Kirkland, had a similar thought about Kirkland.
“I don’t know of any coach I ever coached with that I thought of more than Coach Kirkland,” said Parrish, who was Northview’s first head football coach, while Kirkland was the first boys basketball coach. “He had such integrity and doing things right. He loved the kids. We had a lot of long talks. Anytime I had something I wanted to know about, he was the one I went to. He meant so much to me.
“He never got mad. I am sure he got mad, but I never saw him get mad. He was a great man and a great Christian.”
Golden said Kirkland hated turnovers and primarily utilized a zone on defense, though he began to play more man-to-man defense in his later coaching years as the game evolved with that scheme.
A lot of Kirkland’s success, according to Golden, was his ability to communicate what needed to be said.
“He could explain something to you,” Golden said. “He would explain so you understood. He had a knack for that.”
Parrish said Kirkland was ahead of his time in regards to player development.
“I asked him one time what he would do to develop football players in the offseason and he said, ‘Jump rope, jump bleachers and sit-ups,’” Parrish said. “Three years later, I read a book on plyometrics (about jumping on boxes) and he was several years ahead of all that.”
Parrish said Kirkland played a major role in the Cougars’ 1981 state championship football team, developing players on the 9th grade team that would turn out to be key cogs as seniors on the title team.
“Mack would not take a (state championship) ring and I begged him and begged him to take a ring. I told him, ‘Mack you deserve it more than anybody. You are the reason we went that far.’”
After starring at Houston County and at Chipola, Kirkland played two years at Auburn (1961-63) under legendary coach Joel Eaves on two Tiger teams that won 18 games.
After earning his bachelor and Masters degrees, he began his coaching and teaching career at Rehobeth then went to Headland and Opp before coming to Dothan.
He guided the Tiger program until 1978 when he moved to Northview after it opened as the city of Dothan split up into two high schools. He coached the Cougars from their inception until he retired.
Overall, he served as a coach for 39 years.
Kirkland was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
A Celebration of Life service for Kirkland is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.