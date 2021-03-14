Former Dothan, Northview basketball coach Mack Kirkland passes away

“There is no telling how many boxes (with those notebooks) his wife has at the house,” Golden said.

But his biggest attributes, said Golden, were how he cared about his players and his Christian faith.

“Mack cared about the kids and he was so honest,” Golden said. “I never heard that man use profanity or just blow his lid and get mad. He would get stern with a kid if he needed to, but he would never blow his stack. He was a very calm individual. He really cared about the kids and they always played hard for him.

“He was a Christian man and that had a lot to do with how he coached and how he taught school. He was just a great guy.”

Harry Wayne Parrish, who was on the coaching staffs at both Dothan and Northview with Kirkland, had a similar thought about Kirkland.

“I don’t know of any coach I ever coached with that I thought of more than Coach Kirkland,” said Parrish, who was Northview’s first head football coach, while Kirkland was the first boys basketball coach. “He had such integrity and doing things right. He loved the kids. We had a lot of long talks. Anytime I had something I wanted to know about, he was the one I went to. He meant so much to me.

