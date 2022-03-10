Former Elba football star Alex Wright gives back to youth in Elba, Ozark

OZARK – Former Elba and UAB football standout Alex Wright has his sights set on a career in professional football, but he wants to make sure youngsters growing up understand the importance of a good education along whatever pathway they may choose.

Wright, a junior defensive end at UAB who recently declared for the NFL Draft, spent time at Elba Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club of Ozark-Southeast Alabama on Thursday in what was called his Impact 4 Change tour. He spoke to the children and handed out math workbooks published by PicScience, where his mother, Aretha Wright, is a partner.

“Coming from the Wiregrass, I always wanted to see change and positivity grow along, so that was the idea when I first got started with my process,” Wright said of the Impact 4 Change concept.

“My message is always keep education first – always reach for the stars and don’t be afraid to follow your dreams. Just because you come from a small place doesn’t mean you can’t go out and explore the world and dream big. Don’t be afraid of change.”

Wright said he always took studies serious and was a good student growing up. He enjoyed his visit back to Elba Elementary in his hometown and meeting with the children in Ozark.

“It brought back a whole lot of memories and flashbacks … just thinking about myself as their age walking through the halls,” Wright said. “I was always interactive as a child and it was a great feeling to come back and receive the love, not just from the kids, but from the teachers and principals.”

Wright is thankful others helped him along his process.

“Not only my family, but I had a coach who I was close with (William Moguel in Elba),” Wright said. “We have always been very close. He has known me since I was a kid, so me and him have always kept in close contact. He’s my role model and someone I try to model myself after.”

Wright was named Second Team All-Conference USA this past season after finishing the year with 46 tackles, three sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, 12 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

He took part in the NFL Scouting Combine, which completed last week in Indianapolis, though some of his work was cut short due to a minor injury.

“While I was benching, I was on rep 15 and that’s when my left pec (pectoral muscle) strained,” Wright said. “We went and got an MRI and they came back and said luckily it was a mild strain. That gave me a chance to go finish my position drills.”

Wright said he’ll complete the drills he didn’t finish at the NFL Combine during a workout in front of scouts in Birmingham on March 30 in hopes of getting drafted in April.

“It was all about the timing, really,” Wright said of deciding to bypass his senior year and enter the NFL Draft. “I felt like I had a great season this past year. I didn’t want to worry about any injuries that could happen. I felt like it was time.”