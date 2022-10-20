Former Enterprise baseball star Donovan selected a finalist for Gold Glove award

Former Enterprise High baseball standout and current St. Louis Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan has been named a finalist for a Rawlings MLB Gold Glove Award, according to announcement Monday by Rawlings Sports Goods Company, Inc.

Donovan, a 2015 Enterprise graduate, was named a finalist in the National League at the newly created utility position, which honors versatile fielders who succeed at multiple positions.

Donovan played six different defensive positions during the season with the Cardinals with center field, catcher and pitcher the lone positions he didn’t play.

Since his call-up to the majors on April 28, he played 38 games and 264 1/3 innings at second base, 31 games and 189 innings at third base, 20 games and 143 innings in right field, 19 games and 144 in left field, seven games and 52 innings at shortstop and 16 games and 58 innings at first base.

For the season, Donovan played in 854 1/3 innings on defense and made only seven errors in 395 chances. He had an overall .982 fielding percentage.

The two other finalists for the utility position are St. Louis teammate Tommy Edman and Arizona’s Daulton Varsho. Edman, who also named a finalist at second base, played most of the season at second base and shortstop, though he also got a handful of innings at third base, center field and right field. Varsho, who was also named a finalist for right field, spent time in right, center, and catcher for the Diamondbacks.

Rawlings announced three finalists in all nine defensive positions plus the utility position in both the National League and American League.

The winners will be unveiled during an one-hour Baseball Tonight broadcast on ESPN on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. central time prior to World Series Game 4.

The 25-year Donovan offensively batted .281 with five home runs, 22 doubles, 45 runs batted in and 64 runs scored for St. Louis.

In addition to playing at Enterprise, Donovan starred in college at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. He was a seventh-round selection of the Cardinals in 2018.