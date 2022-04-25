Former Enterprise star Donovan called to the majors by the Cardinals; scores run in first game

Former Enterprise High School baseball standout Brendan Donovan is now in the MLB record books.

The 2015 EHS graduate, called up to the major leagues earlier in the day by the St. Louis Cardinals, made his first major-league appearance Monday night, although it was a short one.

The 25-year-old Donovan, wearing jersey No. 33, entered in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Cardinals game in St. Louis against the New York Mets as a pinch runner for potential hall of famer Yadir Molina. He eventually scored in the inning on Tyler O’Neill’s two-run single, giving him his first career major league run. He did not play in the field in the ninth inning as the Cardinals led 2-0 before the Mets rallied with five runs to win 5-2.

It was Donovan’s first time in the big leagues after playing in the minor leagues since 2018, including in AAA late last season.

Donovan, who started games in the minor leagues at every position except catcher and center fielder, is expected to serve as a left-handed hitter off the bench and a late-game defensive replacement for St. Louis. The Cardinals selected Donovan in the seventh round of the 2018 draft after the former Wildcat played at the University of South Alabama.

After a strong spring training where he hit .250 over 12 games, Donovan was sent to Triple-A Memphis at the start of this season. In 16 games, he hit .298 with the Redbirds with a .386 on-base percentage and a .429 slugging percentage. On Sunday, he smashed his first homer of the season in his final game before the call up.

Over 242 career games in the minors, he has a .285 batting average with a .389 on-base percentage, 21 homers and 23 stolen bases.