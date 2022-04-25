Former Enterprise star Donovan called to the majors by the Cardinals

Former Enterprise High School baseball standout Brendan Donovan is now a major leaguer.

The 2015 EHS graduate was called up to the major leagues Monday afternoon by the St. Louis Cardinals, in time for the Cards game against Max Scherer and the New York Mets. It’s Donovan’s first time in the big leagues after playing in the minor leagues since 2018, including in AAA late last season.

The 25-year-old Donovan, a second baseman/third baseman who can also play left field, is expected to serve as a left-handed hitter off the bench for St. Louis. The Cardinals drafted Donovan in the seventh round of the 2018 draft after the former Wildcat played at the University of South Alabama.

After a strong spring training where he hit .250 over 12 games, Donovan was sent to Triple-A Memphis at the start of this season. In 16 games, he was hitting .298 with the Redbirds with a .386 on-base percentage and .429 slugging percentage. On Sunday, he smashed his first homer of the season in his final game before the call up.