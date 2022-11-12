 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Enterprise wrestler McFarland has strong debut

Zach McFarland

Former Enterprise standout and current Brewton-Parker wrestler Zach McFarland, seen during a intrasquad match on Oct. 21, went 2-2 in his college debut on Saturday with the Barons during a tournament in Iowa.

 Shannon McFarland

In his first collegiate wrestling meet, former Enterprise standout and current Brewton-Parker College wrestler Zach McFarland went 2-2 in the 125-pound weight class during the Grand View Open Tournament in Grimes, Iowa, on Saturday.

McFarland, who graduated from Enterprise this past spring, opened with a bye before earning an 11-2 decision over Midway (Ky.) College’s Tyrique Simms. After losing on a first-period pin to Anthony Schickel of Triton (Ill.), he bounced back to beat Nich Silva of Simpson (Iowa) on a third-period pin. He lost his final match on a late third-period pin to Bray Skinner of Cloud County Community College (Kansas).

A couple of weeks ago on Oct. 21, McFarland went 1-1 in a Brewton-Parker’s intra-squad competition, earning a pin over a sophomore before losing on a tech fall decision to a returning All-American.

