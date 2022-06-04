Former Geneva Co, basketball star Lacy Holmes takes over at alma mater's girls program

One of the top girls basketball players in Geneva County history is taking over the Lady Dawg program next season.

Lacy Holmes, known as Lacy Stafford in her playing days from 2011-2016, has accepted the head coaching role of Geneva County’s girls basketball team. She replaces Karie Striplin, who resigned last month to become Dale County’s volleyball coach.

“It feels awesome,” Holmes said of taking over her alma mater’s program. “I am very excited and glad that I get the opportunity to come back and coach the Lady Dawgs, especially after all the many years I played and then watching them after I graduated win a state championship (in 2016-17). I am glad I get to come back and be able to give back to the program that I got to play for.”

Holmes, who also played softball and golf at the Hartford school, will also be the golf coach at Geneva County next year.

While playing basketball at Geneva County, Holmes earned two Alabama Sports Writers Association State Player of the Year awards, was a five-team ASWA all-state selection and a five-team Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree. Her 3,045 career points are still a Geneva County school record.

In addition, Holmes finished with 1,063 career rebounds, 614 assists, 579 steals and 328 made 3-pointers with the assists, steals and made 3-pointers all likely Geneva County school records. She helped the Lady Dawgs to a 120-30 record and five regional tournament postseason appearances, highlighted by a state runner-up finish in her junior season.

Holmes said it was never her intention to coach at Geneva County as she went through college at Troy.

“It was never necessarily a goal of mine,” Holmes said. “I always wanted to come back and do something with basketball, but I never thought I would came back and be an actual teacher and coach at a high school.

“I always thought my passion would be just doing (basketball) training outside on my own personal time, but I am glad the Lord led back to teaching and to school, being able to interact with the kids on a day-to-day basis. No, it wasn’t a goal. It was all in God’s plan.”

Holmes helped out Nathan Patterson with the Dothan Hoops program on the side, training with kids while going through college, but said her plan was actually to be a physical therapist. However, the COVID19 pandemic in 2020 temporary stopped those plans.

“I graduated from Troy with my biomedical science degree and my plan was to go to physical therapy school,” Holmes said. “I got a job as a physical therapy technician and worked for a few months and then COVID happened and all the technicians got laid off, so I had no job.”

That changed late that summer when she got a call from Geneva County principal Ashley Sanders, who had a science opening at the Hartford school. After an interview, Holmes accepted the position. However at the same time, she became pregnant and had a baby girl, Riley, in February of 2021, so she decided just to teach during that first year.

Shortly afterwards, Holmes wanted to return to physical therapy, but ultimately said the Lord had a different plan in mind.

“I decided I wanted to do my physical therapy again, so I applied to school and got accepted, but the Lord had a different plan for me,” Holmes said. “I told my husband that I couldn’t teach and do this (physical therapy school) too and that I feel like the Lord was calling me back to just be a teacher and coach, so I stepped away from physical therapy.”

She helped with Geneva County’s junior high boys basketball team last year and helped assist Josh Thompson with the varsity boys team, an experience she said helped prepare her for the upcoming role as girls head coach.

“I loved working under coach Thompson,” Holmes said. “I learned a lot from him about what it takes to be a head coach of a team and what all you have to do as a head coach. He is taken me under his wing, even now stepping in a girls role, in helping me transition into this role.”

The new Lady Dawgs coach said she has three main goals with the program, one that has a healthy history of winning. Chad McKnight led the program to 169 wins over nine seasons from 1999-2007, while Chris Ward and Striplin combined for a 248-72 record over the last 11 years with two state titles. Those three tenures produced 417 wins and averaged 20.9 wins a season. Last year’s team finished with an 18-13 record.

In between the McKnight and Ward tenures were a couple of down seasons under two other coaches.

“I want to keep the girls program going like it has been going,” Holmes said. “I feel like ever since I started at Hartford and all the way up to now, the girls program went on a steady incline and we have continued to stay up.

“The actual motto when I first came to Hartford my eighth-grade year was ‘Let’s get Geneva County girls basketball back on the map.’ By the time I graduated, Geneva County girls basketball was back on the map. The girls since I left have continued to keep us on the map. Everybody knows who we are when we walk into the gym.”

Her biggest goal on the court is to win a state title, a goal that eluded her during her playing days.

“I played for one, but I was a runner-up,” Stafford said. “I told the girls that my goal is I want a ring just like all of them want a ring. That is our big goal for this year and will be for every year.”

Her ultimate goal, she said, was to help her athletes develop into young women as they enter college.

“I really want to watch these girls grow not only as athletes but as human beings and women,” Holmes said. “My goal for the whole program is to take young women and help turn them into adult women by the time they leave and step into the real world.”

She starts her new role Monday for the June practices and play dates allowed by the AHSAA.

“I always played fast and I want us to play fast and quick,” Holmes said. “We will control the speed of the game. We want to play fast and we want to cause chaos on defense — the same way we played when I played.”

Holmes said she was also excited about coaching golf. She and her brother, Seth, played at Geneva County. The golf team this past year featured about eight or nine girls and a few boys players.

“I am actually excited about golf,” Holmes said. “It is a little more laid back season, but I will go out and work with kids on the fundamentals of golf. I feel with golf you have to focus on the fundamentals. I think it will be a fun coaching position.”

Overall, Holmes was elated to be able to give back to her hometown community.

“I am excited about the opportunity to come back and give back to Geneva County High School and back to the community of Hartford after what all the community of Hartford has given me,” Holmes said. “I am excited that I can invest in some of those kids in the community in the way the community invested in me.”