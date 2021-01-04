Former local basketball coach Emanuel Brown steps down from Opelika post

Opelika boys basketball coach Emanuel Brown has resigned four games into his tenure with the Bulldogs.
Opelika High School principal Farrell Seymore confirmed the news with a statement regarding Brown’s decision. Assistant coach Wesley Button has been named interim head coach and will assume those duties starting with Tuesday’s game at Auburn High.
“Given his family’s medical care needs, coach Brown has decided that it is best to step down and take care of his family,” Seymore said in a statement.
“We certainly understand the importance of placing family as a priority and wish him the best moving forward. We want to thank him for his work with the students of Opelika.”
Brown was 0-4 at Opelika with losses to Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Smiths Station and Handley. He was hired to replace John Wadsworth, who resigned after 15 seasons at Opelika to become an assistant at Enterprise.
Prior to taking the Opelika job this summer, Brown spent the previous two years as an assistant coach at Rehobeth once he decided to take a step back and watch his son, Jalyn, play what remained of his high school career. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Abbeville for two seasons from 2016 to 2018.
Brown’s two-year stint at Abbeville capped off a 14-year run as a head coach.
Brown came to Abbeville following a four-year stint at Dothan during which he guided the Tigers to 85 wins — an average of 21 wins per season — with just 38 losses. His final Dothan team finished 26-4, the program’s best record since 1993-94.
Prior to coaching at Dothan, Brown led the way at Houston County from 2004 until 2012. During that time, he posted a 168-78 record and led the Lions to the 2010 Class 2A state title game.
Brown arrived at Opelika with a 307-124 career head coaching record.
Brown spoke during the summer about his excitement regarding his position at the helm of the Opelika program.
Button, meanwhile, is in his sixth season at Opelika.