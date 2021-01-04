Former local basketball coach Emanuel Brown steps down from Opelika post

Opelika boys basketball coach Emanuel Brown has resigned four games into his tenure with the Bulldogs.

Opelika High School principal Farrell Seymore confirmed the news with a statement regarding Brown’s decision. Assistant coach Wesley Button has been named interim head coach and will assume those duties starting with Tuesday’s game at Auburn High.

“Given his family’s medical care needs, coach Brown has decided that it is best to step down and take care of his family,” Seymore said in a statement.

“We certainly understand the importance of placing family as a priority and wish him the best moving forward. We want to thank him for his work with the students of Opelika.”

Brown was 0-4 at Opelika with losses to Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Smiths Station and Handley. He was hired to replace John Wadsworth, who resigned after 15 seasons at Opelika to become an assistant at Enterprise.

Prior to taking the Opelika job this summer, Brown spent the previous two years as an assistant coach at Rehobeth once he decided to take a step back and watch his son, Jalyn, play what remained of his high school career. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Abbeville for two seasons from 2016 to 2018.