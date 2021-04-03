Former Luverne football coaching legend Glenn Daniel passes away

He served in World War II with his final station in England. When the war ended, Daniel found himself one of 45 freshmen trying out for a spot on Adolph Rupp’s team at the University of Kentucky. Rupp kept five freshman and the 6-foot-4 Daniel, then 22, was one of them.

Daniel married in his freshman year and returned to Alabama that summer – when he got a call from his high school coach Comer Sims. Sims informed him that Pine Hill High School needed a football coach. Daniel’s wife was expecting and he took the job, which paid him $2,100 a year, “because I had a family to take care of,” he said in the book, “Tales from Alabama Prep Football“ in 2000.

Daniel said Rupp told him he had a spot waiting when he wanted to return to UK. However, Daniel followed the new path, one he said, “was the road I was meant to be on,” and embarked on a legendary coaching career of his own. He finished college at Livingston University playing semipro baseball in the summers.

His first season at Pine Hill in 1947 the team was 1-9. By 1951, Pine Hill finished 10-0. He moved to Luverne in 1955 and remained there the rest of his life.

Luverne won the Class 2A state football title in 1992 and Daniel retired following the 1993 season. The stadium at Luverne just a few blocks from his home is named in his honor.