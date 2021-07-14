Former NMA, current PLAS athlete Cason Eubanks commits to Georgia Southern for baseball

It’s been an eventful summer for Cason Eubanks, who recently transferred from Northside Methodist Academy to Pike Liberal Arts School for his senior season and on Monday was offered a scholarship and committed to Georgia Southern University for baseball.
“I went up there and visited the campus, went all around the locker room, the field, the weight room – the whole nine yards,” Eubanks said of Georgia Southern. “It (the town) really reminded me a lot of Dothan. It made me the decision easier for me because that’s where I wanted to go and I know I can have a chance to play there for all four years of my college career.
“I sat down at the table and they offered me, and I was like, ‘Boom,’ and I took it. That was a done deal. I knew I wanted to go there and that’s the decision I made.”
Eubanks became interested in Georgia Southern, located in Statesboro, Ga., during his sophomore high school season after taking part in a camp there and later began receiving interest from coaches from the school. However, after not hearing from Georgia Southern much this past year, Eubanks believed it would be in his best interest to first take a junior college route following his upcoming senior season.
Eubanks first committed to Southern Union Community College last month before Georgia Southern came back into the picture. Georgia Southern head coach Rodney Hennan, who has spent 22 seasons at the school, saw Eubanks play this summer in a game for Troy Post 70 and the wheels were set in motion for the offer.
“I did a workout for him and played a game after that and he said he really liked how I played and he liked my energy,” Eubanks said before making the visit this week to the Georgia Southern campus.
Once making the commitment to Georgia Southern, Eubanks said he contacted Southern Union head coach Aaron Everett about his change of heart.
“I called coach Everett and he understood and said if I ever need anything from him that he would be right there for me,” Eubanks said. “I really respect that dude a lot. I loved everything at Southern Union, but it was just a better opportunity for me that Georgia Southern gave me.”
Eubanks plans to sign with Georgia Southern during the early signing period in November. He’s glad to have the recruiting process behind going into his final high school year.
“It’s really helpful just knowing I’m going somewhere and I can finally settle down and not try to do too much to get an offer,” Eubanks said. “I can just do my thing and ball out.”
Eubanks, who was a two-sport star at NMA as a shortstop in baseball and as a quarterback in football, will be trying to earn those same roles at PLAS, an AISA school located in Troy.
Last season in baseball for NMA, Eubanks hit for a .404 average in 20 games with nine RBIs, four doubles, one triple and three home runs. He had a .875 fielding percentage. In football, he compiled 1,830 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and had 882 rushing yards with 10 TDs. He was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team for football as a junior.
Among the key factors for Eubanks in transferring to PLAS is head baseball coach Russ Hixon, who also serves as the coach of Troy Post 70, an American Legion summer league team.
“We have a good relationship with him,” Eubanks said of Hixon. “My parents wanted something better for me academically and athletically, so we decided to make that decision because they’ve (PLAS) been wanting me to come there for a while.”
Still, it was a tough call for Eubanks, who had attended NMA from the sixth grade through his junior year.
“It was really difficult, because coach (Mike, baseball coach) Mordecai is a great guy, a great coach who taught me a lot,” Eubanks said. “I loved the teachers at Northside and have really good friends over there. Coming here is going to be different because I’m the new guy.”
Eubanks said the decision to move to PLAS was made four or five weeks ago. He was already familiar with many of the athletes there by way of playing with Post 70 during the summers and also against the Patriots before NMA made the move from AISA to the AHSAA ranks.
Pike Liberal Arts has a proud sports history in the AISA ranks and won the Class AAA state baseball and football titles last season.
“When Northside was in AISA, I made really good friends with everybody over here (PLAS),” Eubanks said. “I mostly know everybody and mostly everybody knows me. It makes me feel like I’m already at home. I really love it here.”