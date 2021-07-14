Former NMA, current PLAS athlete Cason Eubanks commits to Georgia Southern for baseball

“I did a workout for him and played a game after that and he said he really liked how I played and he liked my energy,” Eubanks said before making the visit this week to the Georgia Southern campus.

Once making the commitment to Georgia Southern, Eubanks said he contacted Southern Union head coach Aaron Everett about his change of heart.

“I called coach Everett and he understood and said if I ever need anything from him that he would be right there for me,” Eubanks said. “I really respect that dude a lot. I loved everything at Southern Union, but it was just a better opportunity for me that Georgia Southern gave me.”

Eubanks plans to sign with Georgia Southern during the early signing period in November. He’s glad to have the recruiting process behind going into his final high school year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s really helpful just knowing I’m going somewhere and I can finally settle down and not try to do too much to get an offer,” Eubanks said. “I can just do my thing and ball out.”

Eubanks, who was a two-sport star at NMA as a shortstop in baseball and as a quarterback in football, will be trying to earn those same roles at PLAS, an AISA school located in Troy.