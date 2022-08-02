Former Northview star Mollie Hanson hired as UAB softball assistant coach

Former Northview High softball standout Mollie Hanson has been hired as an assistant coach for UAB’s softball team, according to a UAB release Tuesday announcing coaching staff hires by head coach A.J. Daughtery.

Hanson, a 2010 Northview graduate who was the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year as a senior, will be the Blazers’ pitching coach. She comes to UAB after coaching at Florida Gulf Coast last season as the pitching coach. She previously served in the same capacity at Mercer from 2017-2021.

The former Cougar star was a standout pitcher at Samford University, earning Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year honors in 2016 and helping the Bulldogs to the Southern Conference Championship. She was the Southern Conference Tournament MVP and an NCAA All-Region selection that season.

Hanson is Samford’s career leader in wins (72) and ranks second in career strikeouts (548) and career innings pitched (6,901). She also ranks fifth in career earned run average (2.30) and is tied for second in career shutouts (14).

She started her coaching career at Samford as a graduate assistant before heading to Mercer for four seasons.

“Mollie is no stranger to success in the circle,” Daughtery said. “She knows what it takes to compete at an elite level and has extensive knowledge about developing pitchers. Her name is all over the record books from her playing career and she comes highly recommended. We are very grateful that she will be wearing the Green and Gold.”

UAB also hired Sallie Beth Burch, an assistant coach at Jacksonville State the last three years who was an assistant coach at Wallace State from 2016-19.