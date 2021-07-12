Former Pike Lib, Alabama baseball star Chandler Avant hired as Goshen baseball coach

“At Alabama, I learned so much from each teammate I had, which helped me in my playing career, but on the other hand it helped me see how not everybody thinks the same and how everybody has an opinion and that your opinion might not be the best way for that player,” Avant said. “It showed me to be versatile and not teach just one thing. Each player has their own talent and you can’t teach the same thing to somebody that is talented in one area and say the same thing to another person talented in a totally different area.”

He added coaching this past winter/spring at Alabama showed him a different side of things as well.

“At Alabama, I got to see the coaching side of it and I could put in my perspective of when I was playing, so I could compare the two and visualize what they might be seeing,” Avant said.

As a coach, he expects his players to do the “right things” and “play the game all out.”

“The main thing I want to instill is doing things the right way all the time,” Avant said. “Even in baseball it translates over into real life situations. Just not cutting any corners and doing the right thing whether that takes longer to do it than a shorter route.