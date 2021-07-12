Former Pike Lib, Alabama baseball star Chandler Avant hired as Goshen baseball coach

Goshen athletic director Don Moore feels the school hit a home run Monday night with its new head baseball coach.
Former Pike Liberal Arts and University of Alabama standout Chandler Avant, who had a brief minor league career, was hired Monday night by the Pike County Board of Education to become the Eagles’ new coach. Avant, a 30th round pick of the New York Mets in 2018, replaces Robbie Kinsaul, who resigned after the season.
“It is a huge hire,” Moore said. “He brings such a huge amount of baseball knowledge with him and his pedigree speaks for itself. I think he is one of the best ones we could have gotten.”
Avant will also be an assistant football coach and a history teacher at Goshen. It will be his first full-time job in coaching, though he was a student and volunteer coach for Alabama’s baseball team this past year as he finished his degree in exercise science. The hire also comes one day after his 26th birthday on Sunday.
In taking the job at Goshen, Avant is returning home. He is a native of Troy, just 15 miles down the road. While he said it nice to be back close to family and home, it wasn’t the main reason he took the job.
“It had a little bit to do with it, but really I met with coach Moore and we walked around and I just really felt it was a good spot for me,” Avant said. “I am excited to work with him and the rest of the staff.
“I am excited to start working to better the program and better each student-athlete. I don’t look at it as I wanted to go back home or I didn’t, I just liked the opportunity and I liked the people I will be around. I felt it was a good fit.”
After a four-year career at Alabama when he played in 198 games and batted .279, including .295 his senior year, and was known for his defensive play at third base, Avant was taken by the Mets in the 2018 draft.
He played for the Mets Short A team, the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Cyclones, in 2018 and began the 2019 season with the same team before moving up to the Full A team, Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies. He also had a brief two-week stay with the AA Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies that season.
He returned to Columbia for the end of the 2019 season. In May of 2020, during the COVID pandemic, he was released by the Fireflies.
“While I was still playing, I was obviously all play and that was all I wanted to do, but when I got released, I pulled it back a little bit,” Avant said. “I was getting older and I started thinking about looking for some different jobs – going into coaching instead of playing. I decided to go into coaching. I have loved every minute of it so far.”
Though he hasn’t been a head coach before, Avant said he will rely on his experiences as a player, especially at Alabama and in the minor leagues.
“At Alabama, I learned so much from each teammate I had, which helped me in my playing career, but on the other hand it helped me see how not everybody thinks the same and how everybody has an opinion and that your opinion might not be the best way for that player,” Avant said. “It showed me to be versatile and not teach just one thing. Each player has their own talent and you can’t teach the same thing to somebody that is talented in one area and say the same thing to another person talented in a totally different area.”
He added coaching this past winter/spring at Alabama showed him a different side of things as well.
“At Alabama, I got to see the coaching side of it and I could put in my perspective of when I was playing, so I could compare the two and visualize what they might be seeing,” Avant said.
As a coach, he expects his players to do the “right things” and “play the game all out.”
“The main thing I want to instill is doing things the right way all the time,” Avant said. “Even in baseball it translates over into real life situations. Just not cutting any corners and doing the right thing whether that takes longer to do it than a shorter route.
“My philosophy in actual coaching is we obviously want to win and we want to do things the right way, but the main thing is playing hard. That stands out more than performance in my opinion, that and character. Just play the game all out. You never know when your last game will be or your last pitch. Also what character you have and how can you control your emotions when stuff isn’t going your way.”
In addition to Avant’s pedigree, Moore said the new Eagle coach struck a chord in his interview.
“You could tell he loves the game of baseball and he really likes to work with kids, seeing how they develop,” Moore said. “His attention to detail on all aspects, not only in coaching, but in teaching as well stood out to me.”