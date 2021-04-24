Former players, others remember former Cottonwood coach Jim McCain following his death

“He was a great motivator. If you didn’t do the job right, he stopped right then and he got your mind to focus on what you were doing and do it right. Most of all, he was like a straight line. There was no crook or turns in it. Whatever he told you was straight.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

David Sewell played under McCain at Cottonwood in 1972-73 and was later an assistant coach under McCain in 1983-88.

“He was a good coach, both as a player and as an assistant to me,” Sewell said. “I enjoyed playing for him and I enjoyed coaching with him. He was a lot of fun. As a coach, he gave you your duties and he expected you to fulfill it. He left you alone and let you coach.”

Sewell said McCain treated the players with respect and love and that translated to the players doing the same for him.

“He was a players’ coach,” Sewell said. “The kids loved him and that was evident by the success we had and that we always had a large number of players on the teams.”

Even opposing coaches respected McCain. Bubba Odom coached against McCain’s Cottonwood football teams while at Houston County.

“You had to be prepared because his teams would always be prepared,” said Odom, adding McCain teams would also be among the strongest physically in the area.