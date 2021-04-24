Former players, others remember former Cottonwood coach Jim McCain following his death

With a memorial arrangement placed in front of the pitching mound, Cottonwood baseball public announcer Kevin Meadows slowly spoke before Friday afternoon's playoff game against Clarke County.
“This morning the Bears family lost a legend – coach Jim McCain,” said Meadows, fighting back emotion in explaining the flower stand and taking time to honor his former coach at Cottonwood.
He wasn’t alone as former players and colleagues and even coaching adversaries on Friday and Saturday remembered McCain, the highly-successful former Bears football and baseball coach from 1971-88 who passed away early Friday morning in Waynesboro, Miss. A 2000 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, McCain was 78.
During McCain’s tenure at Cottonwood, the Bears won four state championships in baseball and one in football. In nine and a half seasons in football, he amassed a 94-21 record. In nine baseball seasons, the Bears had a gaudy 135-17 record, highlighted by an AHSAA state record 54-game winning streak from 1985-88, a record that still stands today.
He also spent five seasons at Wicksburg, three as a head football coach, prior to joining Cottonwood’s staff. Interestingly, he was hired as the basketball coach at Cottonwood, but had his biggest success in football and baseball.
His impact, though, was far from just wins, losses and accolades.
“Just a great man, a great coach,” said current Cottonwood head baseball coach Danny Coachman, who played baseball and football under McCain from 1980-83. “I went into coaching because of Jim McCain. I thought the world of him. When I received the news this morning (of his passing), it brought tears to my eyes and really broke my heart because Cottonwood has lost a great man.”
The word “motivator” was a constant theme for many when referring to McCain.
“He was a motivator,” said Meadows, who played football for McCain in 1987 before the coach left to finish his career in Wayne County Central (Miss). “He just knew how to motivate. He knew how to get the best of out every player and every player meant something to him.”
Coachman had a similar assessment of McCain’s biggest coaching strength.
“Motivate you to play, to get you to do your best,” Coachman said. “You always wanted to please coach McCain. We as players, we wanted to please him and that is why we went out and did our best and we excelled at it. He demanded that you do your best. To see him smile and give you a high five was a feeling that you can’t imagine.”
To former players, though, he was more than just a coach.
“Coach McCain was like a father figure,” said James Coachman, who played both football and baseball under McCain from 1983-89, starting in the eighth grade. “He was a great role model, great coach and a great man.
“He was a great motivator. If you didn’t do the job right, he stopped right then and he got your mind to focus on what you were doing and do it right. Most of all, he was like a straight line. There was no crook or turns in it. Whatever he told you was straight.”
David Sewell played under McCain at Cottonwood in 1972-73 and was later an assistant coach under McCain in 1983-88.
“He was a good coach, both as a player and as an assistant to me,” Sewell said. “I enjoyed playing for him and I enjoyed coaching with him. He was a lot of fun. As a coach, he gave you your duties and he expected you to fulfill it. He left you alone and let you coach.”
Sewell said McCain treated the players with respect and love and that translated to the players doing the same for him.
“He was a players’ coach,” Sewell said. “The kids loved him and that was evident by the success we had and that we always had a large number of players on the teams.”
Even opposing coaches respected McCain. Bubba Odom coached against McCain’s Cottonwood football teams while at Houston County.
“You had to be prepared because his teams would always be prepared,” said Odom, adding McCain teams would also be among the strongest physically in the area.
Odom said he got to know McCain off the field through various functions, including Wiregrass Athletic Conference meetings.
“He was a class act,” Odom said.
Others also looked beyond the record book when recalling McCain.
“He was a good person and I never heard him talk harshly to a player,” Meadows said. “Of course, football coaches have to get on their players, but he was always a kind person to everybody. I never saw him be unkind to anyone.”
During his brief pregame remarks as the public announcer, Meadows told the audience, “More than being a great coach, he was also a great leader, a great teacher, mentor and friend.”
A native of Butler in west Alabama’s Choctaw County, McCain began his coaching career as an assistant coach in 1966 at Wicksburg and became the Panthers head football coach in 1968. He led Wicksburg to a 9-21 record in three seasons before being hired as an assistant coach and head boys basketball at Cottonwood in 1971.
He took over the Bears football program in the middle of the 1978 season, guiding the program to a 2-2 record in the final four games. After two six-win seasons, he directed Cottonwood to eight wins and the school’s first state playoff appearance in 1981.
After another eight-win season, he then led Cottonwood to its most successful five-year stretch in school history, going 67-6 highlighted by a 15-0 team that won the Class 2A state title in 1986 with a 35-6 win over Woodland. The other teams during the stretch reached the state semifinals and the other the state quarterfinals.
He had even more success in baseball, guiding state titles in 1981, 1985, 1986 and 1987 during his second tenure as head coach. He also guided the Bears from 1972-76. From 1985-88, Cottonwood had an impressive 67-3 record with three state titles over four years.
“He was a great family man and we all loved him. He will be well missed,” said James Coachman, echoing what most felt.