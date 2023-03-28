Abe Chancellor is about to live out a childhood dream.

“When I first saw them play as a kid, I told my dad I want to play baseball for Auburn,” Chancellor said.

Now Chancellor is about to do exactly what he told his dad he was going to do. The former Providence Christian Academy Eagle and current LBW Saint has committed to play for the Auburn baseball team.

“It just felt like home,” Chancellor said of his visit to the Plains. “It was a very good atmosphere and I could just see myself there.”

Chancellor said he has learned a lot since leaving Providence and playing college baseball.

“For one thing, you’ve got to come ready to compete every day,” Chancellor said. “If you can’t compete every day, you don’t deserve to be here.”

Chancellor has competed very well. Before tearing his ACL this past summer, the left-handed pitcher’s fastball had been clocked at 93 mph and he’s also got a quality slider, changeup and curve ball. He was striking out more than a batter an inning.

Perhaps his favorite strike out came last Friday in his return to live college baseball. That’s when his Saints played the Wallace Govs.

In his first trip to the mound in seven months Chancellor got to face two batters. One of them was longtime friend and former Wicksburg star Kade Snell, an Alabama commitment. He struck out both batters, but the one of Snell was special.

“I knew he was a DI athlete and I’m a DI athlete so I wanted to see how I could do against another DI athlete,” Chancellor said. “Plus, we have known each other for a long time. He played at Wicksburg and I played at Providence and we’ve gone hunting together. So there was also this thing of wanting to face your friend.”

“I was only bringing in Abe to face one batter just so he could get use to that feeling of being on the mound in a live game again,” LBW coach Steve Helms said. “But he kept telling me, ‘Coach, I want to face Kade.’ So I let him, and the whole time I was thinking I hope he doesn’t hit a three-run homer off you.”

Helms said Auburn is getting a winner in Chancellor.

“He’s just an elite player. He’s elite in everything he does, whether it’s in the game or in practice He’s an outstanding teammate and he’s just a good person.”

Chancellor said seven months being away from the game was awful.

“It was heartbreaking. I always felt antsy,” Chancellor said. “I am so at peace when I’m on the mound. But God had a plan for me and I trusted the plan. Everything happens for a reason.”

Chancellor gets to return to his peaceful place this Thursday when the Saints take on Coastal Alabama East in conference play. He said he is so ready. Then after this year, the dream truly begins.

“I hope to earn a spot in Auburn’s starting rotation,” he said. “I am really looking forward to playing in front of big crowds and feeling that emotion.”