Former Troy pitcher Will Carnley named new Carroll High baseball coach

Carroll High School has turned within to hire its newest head baseball coach, tabbing former Troy University pitcher Will Carnley to the post.

Carnley, a native of Silverhill in central Baldwin County, has been an assistant coach the past two years at Carroll under Brett Birdsong, who he replaces. Birdsong was recently hired as Headland’s new coach.

Prior to coming to Carroll, Carnley played at Troy University after starring in high school at Robertsdale High School in Baldwin County. He was a relief pitcher at Troy, appearing in 25 games from 2017-20, recording a 0-1 record with 26 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings. His senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He takes over the program that went 15-14 this past season after years of struggling.

“I am excited to continue with Carroll athletics as I transition to the head coaching role,” Carnley said in a Dothan Eagle interview Friday afternoon. “I have been the assistant coach the last two years now and I have really enjoyed the Ozark community.

“We have a good group guys right now and a good group of parents, so I am excited to pick up where we left off the last couple of seasons. Coach Birdsong did a really good job of getting us back to where we needed to be so we can keep the ball rolling.”

The new head coach said he is big on practices, feeling that is the building block to success for game days.

“That is where the work is done and that is where you win the game,” Carnley said.

His philosophy is based on players having several key elements in practice in order to produce results in games.

“What I try to focus on are the core values and characteristics in our work and in our practices,” Carnley said. “We want to be prepared. We want to have integrity, poise, selfness and enthusiasm in everything we do.

“That is kind of my big basis on how we go to work and if those things are taken care of, everything else falls in place when it comes to wins and to competing.”

It’s a philosophy based off his high school coach at Robertsdale, Peter Bezeredi, and during his time at Troy.

“That is kind of where I got that philosophy from,” Carnley said. “That is not to take away what I learned at Troy. I really learned how to compete and have relentless pursuit during my time at Troy. Those are characteristics I want to ingrain as well in our young men (at Carroll).”

This past year at Carroll, Carnley was the hitting coach for the Eagles, a role he enjoyed.

“I was the hitting coach last year and that worked out great,” Carnley said. “Coach Birdsong put me in that role because I wanted to learn more about it so one day I could be ready for a head coach spot.”

Still, pitching is his forte.

“My background is in pitching,” Carnley said. “I have a good basis of it. I studied it a lot even to this day.”

He was named all-state as a pitcher his senior year in baseball at Robertsdale when he posted a 9-2 record with 88 strikeouts and a 0.96 ERA. He helped the Bears to the third round of the state playoffs that year, throwing eight innings of one-run ball and hitting a walk-off homer in the second round. As a junior, he had a 7-2 record over 10 games with 71 strikeouts.

He also played football at Robertsdale, earning all-county honors.

In addition to his head coaching role, Carnley will teach world history at D.A. Smith Middle School in Ozark.