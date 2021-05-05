 Skip to main content
Four baseball, two softball players chosen from area for North-South All-Star Week
The Wiregrass will be represented by four baseball and two softball players plus a coach and administrative coach at the North-South All-Star Week baseball and softball games this summer in Montgomery.

The four baseball players chosen are Houston Academy pitcher Tucker Jackson, G.W. Long infielder Trevor Morris, Enterprise infielder Jack Williams and Opp outfielder Ethan Cox.

The softball players tabbed are Houston Academy pitcher Alexis Milanowski and Wicksburg infielder Ashton White.

Also chosen from the Wiregrass to participate are Wicksburg softball coach Nathan Rainey and Elba’s Susan Barnes. Barnes will serve as an administrative coach.

All the players and coaches will participate for the south team against the north all-stars game.

All the players for both baseball and softball are rising senior players.

The All-Star Week is set for July 19-23 in Montgomery.

Joining Rainey as a south coach is Brewbaker Tech’s Brian Pittman.

The south baseball coaches are Baldwin County’s Kyle Hunter and Opelika’s Zach Blatt. Trinity’s Ken Whittle is the administrative coach.

