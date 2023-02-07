Dothan High baseball coach Alex Sanford talked favorably about the four players who signed junior college baseball scholarships Tuesday – two to Wallace College and two to Southern Union.

“It’s an outstanding accomplishment for what each of them has done as long as they’ve been on campus,” Sanford said. “Being with these guys for four years – some of them I’ve had the privilege of being with them for six – it’s been an honor to share the field with; the classroom and the halls.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what comes from it moving forward.”

Brody Lindsey and Brooks Olive each signed with Southern Union, while Carter Davis and Blake Wynn inked with Wallace College during a ceremony in front of family and classmates.

Each thanked those who helped them achieve the goal of signing to play at the next level and shared thoughts on what’s ahead as they get ready for their fast-approaching senior season in high school.

Here’s a breakdown of each player along with their decision to attend their chosen college:

Brody Lindsey (Southern Union) pitcher

2022 stats: 40 1/3 innings pitched, 9 games pitched, 8 starts, 2-2 record, 1 save, 51 strikeouts, 2.26 ERA.

On signing alongside teammates: “It made it special because we’re all pretty close, so that means a lot to look back and have these pictures of all your teammates with you.”

On Southern Union: “The facilities there are super nice. It’s not too big of a campus, which is nice for getting your feet settled. They have a really good baseball program there and I was just blown away with how nice everything there was and how good the coaches were to me.”

Season ahead: “I think playing in Class 7A gets you prepared for JUCO teams, so I’m really looking forward to this season and next year.”

Sanford on Lindsey: “He’s my returning starting pitcher. I’ve been able to count on him since he was a 10th grader. He was my first option out of the bullpen opening day as a 10th grader right after a year of COVID, so I think that speaks volumes of where our confidence is of him as a pitcher. I think he’ll feature well up at Southern Union as he continues to grow and develop.”

Brooks Olive (Southern Union) pitcher

2002 stats: 16 innings pitched, 5 games pitched, 3 starts, 2-1 record, 1.75 ERA and 1.06 WHIP (walks/hit to innings pitch ratio).

On following in footsteps of two brothers who played college baseball: “They taught me a lot of things of what I needed to know getting through Little League and high school ball, giving me some advice.”

On Southern Union: “Southern Union is in a very small town and very nice people there.”

Season ahead: “I hope to gain velocity and get some more strikeouts and help the team out.”

Sanford on Olive: “He’s following the Olive lineage of playing college baseball. He’ll fill in right behind Brody (in pitching rotation). They’re interchangeable in my opinion. Brooks just offers a little softer touch from the left side that does a good job of keeping hitters off-balanced and filling up the strike zone. As he grows and physically matures as well, I think he’s got a pretty high ceiling as he moves forward in the game.”

Carter Davis (Wallace College) catcher

2022 stats: 27 games, 32 hits-85 at bats, .376 average, .475 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs.

On Wallace: “I think it’s a great fit. Coach (Ryan) Ihle seems like he really bought into me and I felt like that was one big thing I wanted to have going into the next level of baseball. And it’s right here at home, so I get to see my parents all of the time and get to go to work, so really excited.”

On signing with teammate: “Me and Blake have been good friends; we hang out all the time and get to play baseball together. It’s a great fit and I’m lucky to have a good friend like him.”

Season ahead: “I plan to work really hard to get faster, get quicker and I especially need to work on hitting.”

Sanford on Davis: “He knows what these guys do and knows their strengths, their weaknesses. He knows how he can go out there and push buttons and communicates with them and make sure they are on the same page. He’s in the same situation as the other guys … as he grows and matures and gets bigger and stronger at Wallace, I think he’ll give some guys a run for their money behind the plate there as well.”

Blake Wynn Wallace (Wallace College) shortstop

2022 stats: In 29 games, .430 average (40-of-93) and .539 on-base percentage with 5 homers, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 20 RBI, 37 runs, 12-of-16 on stolen bases, 20 walks.

On Wallace: “They have a great program there and Coach (Ryan) Ihle is a really good coach. He called me not too long ago and I got over there for a visit and everything was nice. The workout programs that they are doing are really good.”

Season ahead: “Just playing 7A competition has really helped me a lot. The competition we face week-in and week-out is like the top competition in the state. The great coaches we have on this staff have really helped me develop my game.”

Sanford on Wynn: “To me he’s one of the better players and one of the best athletes in the Wiregrass and Wallace is getting one heck of a ball player. He’s played second base for us last year and is now moving in this year as our starting shortstop and probably hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 hole. He’s a left-handed bat we can count on day-in and day-out. We’re looking for another 400-plus batting average from him as he led the team last year in basically every offensive stat.”