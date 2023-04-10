Four student-athletes in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were named a class winner Monday night during the 38th Annual Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham.

Enterprise’s Robert Suter, Eufaula’s Annie Wingate, Charles Henderson’s Jayden Spearman and Kinston’s Reece Hall all were selected as class winners. Suter was named a class winner in Class 7A, Wingate and Spearman in Class 5A and Hall in Class 1A.

Overall 10 student-athletes in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were honored as regional winners. They were Enterprise’s Suter, Eufaula’s Wingate, Charles Henderson’s Spearman, Houston Academy’s Abby Caldwell, Pike County’s Urriya Berry, Wicksburg’s Jacob Cox, Samson’s Jacob Branch, G.W. Long’s Ainsley Watts, Pike Liberal Arts’ Mari Grace Brooks and Kinston’s Hall.

All 10 were either regional scholar-athlete or achievement winners.

Scholar-athlete awards are given to those who excel in academics and athletics and who show leadership as a student and in civic and church areas.

Achievement awards are given to students who have overcome obstacles or hardships either physically or of a personal nature to achieve a level of excellence relative to their academic and athletic ability.

The locals earning scholar-athlete honors were Wingate, Caldwell, Cox, Watts and Hall. The achievement honorees were Suter, Spearman, Berry, Brooks and Branch.

Overall 104 student-athletes statewide from Class 1A through Class 7A – all seniors – were honored as regional winners at Monday’s banquet. Half were honored in the scholar-athlete category, the other half as achievement winners.

Each regional winner earned a $3,000 scholarship and was eligible for their respective class award in their category and also for the state’s overall award in that category.

The winners in each class, including Suter, Wingate, Spearman and Hall, received an additional $3,500 scholarship. The state’s overall scholar athlete and overall achievement winners earned a minimum of $10,500 each in scholarship money, including $4,000 as an overall winner in addition to being a regional and class winner.

All of the scholarships awarded can be used at the school of the recipient’s choice.

The scholarships were awarded at Monday’s banquet through the Bryant-Jordan Foundation, named in memory of former University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and former Auburn University head football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan.

Founded in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program has awarded close to $13 million in college scholarship awards to more than 3,000 Alabama high school students.

Below is a look at some of the qualifications of the area’s representatives from Monday night:

Enterprise’s Robert Suter, a Class 7A, Region 2 and Class 7A achievement winner, competed on the Wildcat soccer team, serving as captain this season. He holds a 4.7 weighted grade point and ranks 1 in his senior class of 488.

He has served as National Spanish Honors Society president, SGA treasurer, Junior Civitan public relations and HOSA Bowl captain. He was a member of FCCLA, National Society of High School, National Honors Society, Junior Civitan, Junior Sesame, SGA, HOSA, HOSA Bowl Team, National Spanish Honors Society and National Society of Leadership and Success. He is an intern for Rare Guru, an organization that provides hope to people with rare diseases globally.

Suter has excelled in sports and academics, overcoming Mosaic Schwannomatosis, a benign, nerve sheath tumor attached to his left sciatic nerve. He has had two major lengthy surgeries since 2019.

Eufaula’s Annie Wingate, a Class 5A Region 2 and Class 5A scholar-athlete winner, competed in tennis and was a cheerleader at Eufaula, serving as cheerleader captain this year. She holds a 4.30 weighted grade point average and ranks No. 1 in a class of 153.

She has served as SGA class vice president, class vice president, executive vice president and executive president, National Honor Society secretary treasurer and DECA president.

She was also a Tiger Representative, an Alabama Girls State Delegate where she was elected Sargent of Arms for the House of Representatives and was a Patriotic Devotion Representative. She was a member of Diamond Dolls, PLTW Student, Biomedical and Health Sciences and DECA Academy of Business and Leadership. She was named Miss Eufaula High School and was a Science Fair District winner.

Charles Henderson’s Jayden Spearman, a Class 5A, Region 2 and Class 5A achievement winner, competed in basketball and track/field. He has a 3.4 weighted grade point average.

Spearman has been an active volunteer at school and in the city of Troy, including cleaning up at school and volunteer work at athletic events plus for the city’s Miracle League and with the Troy Parks and Recreation Department.

Spearman has excelled in academics and athletics at Charles Henderson after a rough early family life, including losing a close grandfather, before transferring to the school after his sophomore year.

Houston Academy’s Abby Caldwell, a Class 3A, Region 2 scholar-athlete winner, competed in volleyball, basketball and soccer. She has a 4.37 weighted grade point average.

She has served as SGA secretary and president and was a member of the National Honor Council, the Student Leadership Council and FCA. She is also a Blue Zone Representative.

She has received several academic honors in history, biology and English.

Pike County’s Urriya Berry, a Class 3A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in volleyball, basketball and softball and was a cheerleader. She has a 4.00 grade point average.

She was a member of the National Honor Society, Technical National Honor Society and the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success.

Berry has excelled in academics and athletics after a difficult family life, including the loss of her mother, and dealing with seizures.

Wicksburg’s Jacob Cox, a Class 2A, Region 1 scholar-athlete winner, competed in football and baseball. Cox has a 4.84 weighed grade point average and ranks third in a class of 80.

He has served as Beta Club secretary and on Beta Club Projection Service Coordination and was a Boys State Representative. He was a member of FCA, FFA, 334 Prevention Project and was a Panther Ambassador.

Samson’s Jacob Branch, a Class 2A, Region 1 achievement winner, competed in football, basketball and baseball. He has a 4.51 weighted grade point average.

He was senior class president and SGA president. He was a member of FBLA, FFA, FCA, National Honor Society and was a Tiger Ambassador.

Branch has excelled in academics and athletics after being diagnosed with PANDAS, a pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder association with strep infections that affect motor skill abilities. He also had to overcome two fractured vertebrae suffered in a football game his junior year to return to playing sports.

G.W. Long’s Ainsley Watts, a Class 2A, Region 2 scholar-athlete winner, competes in volleyball and softball. She has a 4.6 weighted grade point average and ranks third in a class of 60.

She was student council secretary and treasurer, FBLA secretary, HOSA secretary and vice president and was a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Spanish Honor Society. She was the 2021 yearbook editor and a Girls State representative.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Mari Grace Brooks, a Class 2A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in volleyball. She has a 4.38 weighted grade point average and ranks first in a class of 28.

She has served as senior class president and has been a member of Government Club, Interact Club, Calculus Club, Excel Club, FCA and National Honor Society.

Brooks has excelled in academics and athletics overcoming injuries, including a torn labrum.

Kinston’s Reece Hall, a Class 1A, Region 1 and Class 1A scholar-athlete winner, has competed in football, basketball and baseball. He has a 4.32 weighted grade point average and ranks second in a class of 45.

He served as senior class president and Mu Alpha Theta secretary and has been a member of FCA, FFA, FBLA, Beta Club and the Math Team. He was also a Boys State Representative, a Bulldog Ambassador, a Bulldog Buddy and was a Danforth “I Dare You” Award recipient and Covington County Electric Youth Tour participant.