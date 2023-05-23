Four boys from the Wiregrass and two local coaches were named to the South squad for the upcoming 4th Annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys and Girls Golf competition.

Luke Thornton of Enterprise and Coy Ingram of Samson join the Pike Liberal Arts School duo of Jackson Cleveland and Braden Prestwood on the South squad. Enterprise coach Rex Bynum and PLAS coach Gene Allen will serve as the two coaches of the team.

The 10-member teams are comprised of 2024 rising seniors. There were no girls’ golfers from the Wiregrass selected for the South team.

The North-South golf competition for both the boys and girls will be held Monday, July 17, at Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery.

The North leads in the series history in the sport added to the All-Star Week lineup in 2019 after sweeping the 2022 match-play competition 47-25 in the girls’ match play and 62.4 – 27.5 in the boys’ match play. The North girls lead the series 2-1, and the North boys hold a 3-0 advantage.

The boys’ rosters are loaded with players who participated in the 2023 state tourney.

Among them on the South team, Fairhope’s Trip Duke tied for fourth place in the AHSAA 7A Boys’ State Tourney with a 71-73 – 144 to finish even par for the 36 holes. And in Class 1A/2A, Prestwood of Pike Liberal Arts finished third with a 78-76 – 154 total in his first-ever trip to the AHSAA state tourney.

On the North team, Eli Edge of Westbrook Christian, who finished a Class 3A low medalist with a two-day 75-76 – 153 total.