Four local softball players ink with Enterprise State

Enterprise State Community College softball coach Clair Goodson added pieces to the heart of the Boll Weevils' defense for the future on Tuesday, signing four Wiregrass high school players – two pitchers, a middle infielder and a catcher.

Inking with the Boll Weevils were Abbeville Christian pitcher Gabbie Causey, Dale County second baseman/shortstop Elly Castle along with Wiregrass Kings' pitcher Hannah Phillips and catcher Olivia Hobson.

Causey signed early Tuesday morning at ACA, Castle in the Dale County gym in the middle of the afternoon and Phillips and Hobson early Tuesday evening at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, the home gym of the Wiregrass Kings, a homeschool program.

“Defense to me wins ball games all the time, so if I am good in the circle, have a good defense behind them and score one or two runs, we are in there,” Goodson said

Castle continues family trend

In signing with ESCC, Dale County’s Castle continues her family’s history in athletics.

Her older siblings Regan (volleyball, basketball and softball), Wade (football, basketball and baseball) and Emily (volleyball, softball) played sports at Dale County. Regan received an offer to play softball at Wallace before focusing on school work, while Emily is a current member of the Wallace softball team.

“I am beyond excited. I have dreamed about this since I was 6,” Elly Castle said. “That is all we have known in my family is sports, so to be able to carry that on makes me feel extremely happy.”

While Emily is a current player at Wallace, the two won’t face each other as Elly will arrive at ESCC after Emily’s eligibility is completed at Wallace.

“We think that is hilarious because we go from always playing on the same team and being inseparably to rival schools,” Elly Castle said.

“I have always looked up to her (Emily). She has brought the aggressiveness out in me – both her and my father have always pushed me to be my best. Even though they made me mad sometimes, I knew it was for the best. I am glad to have her as a role model.”

The Warrior senior said she choose ESCC mostly because of Goodson.

“I would love to have her as a coach,” Castle said. “She is very energetic. She makes me feel like I am at home there. When I went to the campus, I just felt like that was where I wanted to go.”

Dale County coach Nicole Dutton calls Castle a “phenomenal athlete” who can help a team in a variety of ways.

“Elly is a phenomenal teammate,” Dutton said. “She is very energetic. She is harder on herself than anyone else and that would probably be her weakness and strength at the same time. She is a phenomenal athlete as she can play anywhere on the field that you put her. Her teammates love being around her as she is fun-loving and easy going, but she is also the most competitive player out on that field at all times.”

“She is a momentum changer in games. She is quick on the bases, great on defense and gives it everything she has all the time.”

Goodson likes Castle’s value on defense, especially her range to get to most ground balls.

“I am real excited to get another shortstop. Elly is able to play middle, outfield, corner – anywhere you can put her – but I am excited about her being up the middle,” Goodson said. “That is her strength. On the offensive side, Elly will hold her own. She is good on the bases as she is quick and fast.”

Causey to bring power

Abbeville Christian’s Causey has been a dominating pitcher at Abbeville Christian, helping the Generals win consecutive AISA Class A state titles. As a sophomore, she had a 12-6 pitching record with a 2.18 earned run average and 138 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings. This past spring as a junior, she had an 11-3 record, a 1.86 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.

“Gabbie is definitely going to be power in the circle,” Goodson said. “She will be in my top rounds for pitching. I got to see her (at ACA) then I got to see her with Coach O (Sharon O’Mara) as she does lessons with her and she is one of those lights out pitcher. She has good movement, good velocity and a good mound presence.”

Pair of Kings sign

The Wiregrass Kings’ Hobson and Phillips rounded out the ESCC signings on Tuesday.

“It is just big accomplishment for me and all the work I have done,” Hobson said. “I have played for 12 years, so this is a big moment.”

It was a moment of gratification for Phillips in proving others wrong.

“It means a lot to me because a lot of people back when I was little at about age 8-9, they told me that I wouldn’t get anywhere because I couldn’t hit the ball, couldn’t throw the ball and couldn’t even catch the ball at that age, but a lot of my coaches helped me and built my confidence up to the point where I am today and I thank everyone of them for it,” Phillips said.

Phillips said former Slocomb and UAB pitcher Amy Woodham played a big role in her development.

“You have to turn that negativity to positivity,” Phillips said. “That is what motivated me. All the negativity of people telling me, ‘She won’t be anything in the future.’ The person I looked up to is Amy Woodham. I loved how she pitched and that inspired me as a pitcher today.”

This spring, Hobson hit .354 with five triples, 13 doubles, 53 runs scored and 22 stolen bases while driving in 48 runners for the Kings.

Phillips hit .397 with 12 doubles, three triples, one homer, 41 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. She also pitched, striking out 94 in 112 1/3 innings.

Hobson said Goodson was a major factor in her deciding on ESCC, while Phillips felt “at home” on the ESCC campus.

While both ended up signing with the Boll Weevils, Hobson said it wasn’t planned.

“It just happened,” Hobson said. “I committed back in February and she committed a couple of months later. It just worked out.”

Wiregrass Kings head coach Shelby Davenport said the two have been a big part of the program for several years. Hobson has been with the Kings since the sixth grade and Phillips since the ninth grade.

“They have been a foundation of our program,” Davenport said. “Olivia has worked so hard. She puts her head and gets her work done. She is a great leader who leads by example. She will do anything that you ask of her whether she thinks it is right or not. She is a super hard worker. She has a great bat. When she got up, I knew she was going to get on.

“Hannah also works so hard. She loves the game so much. I don’t know if I have seen anyone who enjoys the game so much. She has been another great example for the team of working hard and putting yourself out there, getting there early and staying late. She is always encouraging the girls. She is probably our loudest cheerer out there.”

Enterprise’s Goodson liked what she saw of both players during recruiting.

“Olivia is a catcher and she can definitely hit too,” Goodson said. “She has a great arm and has good talent behind the plate. I will be able to work a lot on things that I want to build with her, but she has a great arm and is very smart behind the plate.

“I have gotten to see Hannah pitch over the years. She brings something different in that she spins it differently, but her mound presence is special. She has one of those poker faces as nothing gets to her as she seems she is calm and collected all the time. Good pitch, bad pitch, a walk or strikeout, it’s all the same, which is really good.”

Goodson added Phillips has a unique pitch that usually keeps batters off stride.

“The way her ball moves, she is able to clip the corners really well,” Goodson said. “She controls the ball well. If her curve ball is working, the ball is really going to move and jump on that outside corner. She works on her spin therefore she won’t be the fastest pitcher, but she will get hitters out with her spin pitches.”