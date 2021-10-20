Four local teams win advance to regional semifinals

Four area AHSAA volleyball teams advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, securing a spot in next week’s AHSAA State Tournament in the process.

G.W. Long, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, and Ariton advanced in Class 2A, while Houston Academy and Providence advanced in Class 3A and 5A, respectively, during action at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

A semifinal win pushes a team to the regional final and a shot at being a No. 1 seed for state next week. A semifinal loss moves a team to a consolation match on Thursday.

The other eight Wiregrass teams in action Wednesday were eliminated, though Goshen made it to the second round before being losing to Houston Academy. The remaining seven all lost in regional first round matches.

Three Wiregrass open play Thursday – Enterprise in Class 7A, Ashford in Class 4A and Kinston in Class 1A.

G.W. Long sweeps two: G.W. Long swept Lanett 25-4, 25-6, 25-11 and Horseshoe Bend 25-12, 25-10, 25-6 to advance to a semifinal match Thursday at 12:45 p.m. against Washington County.