Four local teams win advance to regional semifinals

Four area AHSAA volleyball teams advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, securing a spot in next week’s AHSAA State Tournament in the process.
G.W. Long, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, and Ariton advanced in Class 2A, while Houston Academy and Providence advanced in Class 3A and 5A, respectively, during action at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
A semifinal win pushes a team to the regional final and a shot at being a No. 1 seed for state next week. A semifinal loss moves a team to a consolation match on Thursday.
The other eight Wiregrass teams in action Wednesday were eliminated, though Goshen made it to the second round before being losing to Houston Academy. The remaining seven all lost in regional first round matches.
Three Wiregrass open play Thursday – Enterprise in Class 7A, Ashford in Class 4A and Kinston in Class 1A.
G.W. Long sweeps two: G.W. Long swept Lanett 25-4, 25-6, 25-11 and Horseshoe Bend 25-12, 25-10, 25-6 to advance to a semifinal match Thursday at 12:45 p.m. against Washington County.
On the day, Breana Henning and Emma Claire Long both had 23 kills with Henning delivering 10 aces and four digs and Long added five aces and nine digs. Maleah Long earned 15 kills and two blocks, Ally Whitehead had nine kills and Makenna Long distributed 62 assists, six aces, five kills and eight digs. Emmaline Hughes added three aces and 10 digs.
Ariton wins two: Ariton swept Ranburne 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 in the opening round and beat B.B. Comer in four sets in the second round.
The Purple Cats advance to Thursday’s 12:45 p.m. semifinal against the Orange Beach.
Class 3A
Houston Academy takes two: Houston Academy had an easy 25-8, 25-3, 25-13 win over Greensboro, but had to battle against Goshen before winning 31-33, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.
The Raiders face Montgomery Catholic on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
In its win over Greensboro, Houston Academy was led in its opening win by Sofia Langford with 13 aces and 15 assists, Abby Caldwell with eight aces and eight assists and by Marley Conner with six aces and nine digs. Kaleigh Heard earned five aces and five kills. Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills and two aces. Rachel Watson, Carryne Chancey and Tylaya Lingo all had three kills and Mary Suzan Aman and Jaylee Strickland had two kills each.
Class 5A
Providence Christian sweeps two: Providence Christian defeated Shelby County 25-15, 25-13, 25-22 and Andalusia 25-17, 25-6, 25-10 to advance to the semifinals.
The Eagles face Pike Road Thursday at 2 p.m.
In Wednesday’s action, Megan Stewart had 23 kills, 12 aces, six solo blocks and three digs, Ella Houston delivered 48 assists, eight aces and six digs and Lucy Griffin had 14 kills.
Vivian Crump had 14 digs, 10 kills and five blocks. Reagan Stevens had 10 kills and Anna Grace O’Bryan had nine aces, 15 digs and five assists. Maggie McCollough added six aces and four digs.
Class 6A
Eufaula ousted: Eufaula lost to Northridge in a Class 6A opening-round contest, 25-10, 25-3, 25-13.
Kyla Richardson had four kills, four blocks and five digs, Tyonna Respress had four assists and four digs and Jordan Ward had five blocks and two kills for Eufaula, which finished with a 9-16 record.
Class 5A
Rehobeth eliminated: Rehobeth had its season end with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 7-25, 15-7 loss to Sylacauga.
Emma Arnold had 11 kills, five blocks and five digs and Peyton Hartigan 28 assists and 15 digs for Rehobeth. Jenna Hixson had six kills, 14 digs, three blocks and two aces and Jaci Parker had seven kills, five digs and two blocks. Helen Williamson earned seven kills and 10 digs and McKenna Linder had four kills and 12 digs. Kerigan Freeman had a team-high four aces plus two digs. Adriana Delgado had seven digs and Addison Benton six digs.
Rehobeth finishes the season with a 23-10 record.
Charles Henderson ousted: Charles Henderson’s was swept in three sets by Demopolis in the first round.
CHHS ended with a 17-12 record
Class 3A
Goshen wins one, loses second: Goshen defeated Dadeville in a tough five setter 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 13-25, 15-10 but then lost to Houston Academy in four, 31-33, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.
For the day, Tori Keller earned 11 aces, 26 assists and 12 digs, Kaci Wilkes delivered 10 aces, six kills, two blocks and 29 digs and Ella Tatum had nine kills, two aces and 14 digs. Mikala Mallard had 16 kills and Emily Hussey 25 digs.
Goshen finished the season with a 14-20 record.
Opp falls to Beulah: Opp lost to Beulah 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 in 3A action.
Opp ended the season 5-20.
Brittany Strickland had a team-high four aces plus 13 digs, while Sami Luterman had a team-high six kills and Alli Butler five kills and 18 digs. Megan Pinson had a team-high 21 digs plus two aces, while Brooke Mosley had a team-high 13 assists and three digs. Falen Davis added a team-high three blocks.
Wicksburg eliminated: Wicksburg’s first appearance in a regional tournament since 2015 ended with 25-16, 25-18, 25-9 loss to Hale County in the first round.
Ashton White earned five aces and two kills, Sue Ellen King had three aces and five kills and Ella Grace Kelley had two aces. Bella Hicks had nine assists and Saylah King nine digs.
The Panthers finished the season with an 11-11 record.
Class 2A
Geneva County falls: Geneva County was swept by Fayetteville 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 in the first round in Class 2A.
For Geneva County, Anri Davis had five kills, three aces and two digs and Amelia Long had three kills and six assists. Hailey Archer had seven assists and Ebonie Wright had three kills and three digs.
Cottonwood ousted: Cottonwood fell to Isabella in three sets and was eliminated from the 2A tournament.