Four more area volleyball teams earn state tournament spots

Four more high school volleyball teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area earned a spot into next week’s state tournament by reaching the South Super Regional Tournament semifinals on Thursday in Montgomery.

The four teams that punched a ticket to next week’s state tournament in Birmingham were Enterprise in Class 7A, Houston Academy and Opp in Class 3A and G.W. Long in Class 2A.

The four make it six teams from the coverage area headed to Birmingham. Providence Christian in Class 5A and Kinston in Class 1A earned spots on Wednesday. Both lost semifinal matches Thursday and were playing consolation matches.

Class 7A

Enterprise moves on: Enterprise beat Fairhope 25-10, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11 to advance to Friday’s Class 7A semifinals and also advance to next week’s state tournament.

The win, Enterprise’s 40th of the season in 47 matches, set up a 10 a.m. regional semifinal against St. Paul’s. The winner advances to the regional finals against the McGill-Toolen-Auburn winner at 1 p.m.

In Thursday’s match, Heather Holtz earned four aces, 40 assists and 10 digs, Jadyn Britton 15 kills and Alivia Freeman eight kills and five blocks for EHS. Abigail Williams had nine kills and 12 digs and Morgan Williams had six kills and four blocks. Taylor Danford had four kills and 13 digs and Lily Rhoades had three aces and 17 digs.

Dothan falls to McGill-Toolen: Dothan fell to top-ranked McGill-Toolen 25-8, 25-8, 25-6.

The Wolves finish the season with an 18-18 record.

Isabella Dougherty and Amara Menefee both had four kills with Dougherty adding two digs. AnnaKay Karabin had three aces, three kills and two blocks, while Lauren Yu and Ella Wood both had five assists with Wood also picking up five digs. Marah Delgado had two aces, six digs and two assists and Kayden Martin added two assists.

Class 5A

Providence Christian finishes fourth: Providence Christian lost its semifinal match to No. 2 ranked Montgomery Academy 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 and lost a consolation match to Faith Academy 25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23.

Reagan Stevens had 25 kills, 18 digs and two aces, Olivia Bruner had 19 kills and 19 digs and Ella Houston delivered 54 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Ella Brown had 15 kills, 23 digs and four aces and Madison Stevens had 39 digs and six assists. Both Mary Beth Arnold and Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two kills and three digs and Maggie McCollough had four digs.

Class 3A

HA advances: Houston Academy swept Greensboro 25-5, 25-9, 25-7 and Straughn 25-13, 25-15, 25-6 to advance to Friday’s Class 3A South Super Regional semifinals and also earn a trip to next week’s state tournament.

The Raiders (27-14) play St. Luke’s at 10 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner advances to the regional finals at 1 p.m. with the loser playing a consolation match at the same time.

In the opening win over Greensboro, the Raiders had strong serving as Carryne Chancey had 13 aces, Mary Suzan Aman nine, Abby Caldwell eight and Whiddon Armstrong two. Armstrong led in kills with 15 and Aman added seven. Caldwell delivered 16 assists and Chancey three. Chancey had seven digs and Caldwell four.

Versus Straughn, Chancey earned eight aces, eight kills and eight digs, Aman had 13 kills and Caldwell delivered 18 assists and two digs. Ann Davis Sinquefield and Armstrong both had five kills and Sinquefield added five digs.

Opp also advances: Opp swept Childersburg 25-8, 25-7, 25-17 and Ashford 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 to advance in the Class 3A South Super Regional and also earn a ticket to next week’s state tournament.

The Bobcats (13-15) face Prattville Christian in the regional semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. The winner advances to the regional finals at 1 p.m. with the loser playing a consolation match at the same time.

In the win over Childersburg, Cuba Wiggins earned seven aces and nine kills, Brooke Mosley six aces and 13 assists and Haylei Henegan four aces, two kills and four assists. Amaya Womack had five kills and Megan Pinson six digs.

Versus Ashford, Pinson, Henegan and Moseley all had five aces with Henegan adding seven assists and four digs, Pinson 10 digs and Mosley three assists. Womack added five kills and five digs and Wiggins four kills and three blocks.

Ashford reaches second round: Ashford swept Sumter Central in the opening round before losing in the second round to Opp 25-13, 25-16, 25-18. The Yellow Jackets finished the season 21-16.

Class 2A

G.W. Long advances: G.W. Long swept Thorsby and Horseshoe Bend in three sets to advance to the Class 2A semifinals on Friday. The Rebels also earned a spot to next week’s state tournament.

The Rebels face Washington County Friday at 10 a.m. in the regional semifinals. The winner advances to the regional finals at 1 p.m. with the loser playing a consolation match at the same time.

In Thursday’s matches, Emma Claire Long earned 36 kills, eight aces and 20 digs, Ally Whitehead had 17 kills, five aces and 12 digs and Miranda Smith had 18 kills, five aces and four blocks. Maleah Long added 11 kills, 30 assists and two blocks, while Sawyer Hughes delivered 55 assists and two digs and Ainsley Watts had 12 digs.

Ariton goes 1-1: Ariton beat Isabella 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, but lost in the second round to Bayshore Christian 25-21, 25-10, 25-13, falling short of a trip to the state tournament.

Ariton finished the season 34-5.

Hollis Cherry delivered 47 assists, while Kaydee Phillips had 25 kills, 27 digs and three blocks and April Munn had 11 kills and 12 blocks for Ariton. Nya Allen and Blair Hughes both had kills. Reese Peters served up five aces, while Mattie Grace Heath had four kills and eight digs and Caitlyn Webb 11 digs.

Pike Liberal Arts goes 1-1: Playing in its first postseason tournament in AHSAA history, Pike Liberal Arts rallied for a five-set match over Samson (25-23, 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, 19-17) before losing in four sets to Washington County.

The Patriots finished the season with a 14-4 record.

Samson falls in opener: Samson lost in its opening match at the regional, falling in five sets to Pike Liberal Arts, 25-23, 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, 19-17.

The Tigers finished the season with an 18-11 record.

Wicksburg wins opener: Wicksburg won its opener, beating Highland Home in four sets. The Panthers were playing Tuscaloosa Academy Thursday night in a second-round match delayed by other previous matches on the court.

Class 1A

Kinston falls in semifinals: Kinston was swept in the regional semifinals by Pleasant Home on Thursday.

The Bulldogs were playing a consolation match Thursday night against Brantley for seeding to next week’s state tournament.