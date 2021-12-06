Four Providence Christian athletes sign to play college sports

Two standout volleyball players, an elite cross country/track runner and a talented baseball player had a moment of a lifetime Monday at the Providence Christian School gym.
The four Eagle stars – volleyball players Anna Grace O’Bryan and Megan Stewart, cross country/track athlete Conner Patterson and baseball player Jake Smith – had a college signing ceremony together at the school.
O’Bryan, who plays the defensive libero position for the volleyball team, signed with Enterprise State Community College, while Stewart, a middle blocker/hitter for the Eagles, inked with Coastal Alabama Community College of Bay Minette.
Patterson, a two-time state champion in cross country and three-time state individual winner in track, signed with Alabama Huntsville, while Smith, a hard-hitting utility player, inked with Troy University.
All four have been part of state championship or state runner-up teams at Providence. O’Bryan and Stewart were part of a state runner-up team in 2019 plus two straight state semifinal teams. Patterson helped the Eagles boys cross country to a state title a month ago, while Smith helped the PCS baseball team win the state crown in 2019 and also to a state semifinal appearance this past spring.
Anna Grace O’Bryan
O’Bryan is set to join Enterprise State at a historic time. The school has reinstated volleyball, a sport it had from 1995-2000. The school, located 25 miles from the PCS campus in Dothan, recently hired a head coach in Vanessa Howell, who guided Dothan’s Houston Academy team the last few years.
“It is amazing to have an opportunity to stay at home and continue to play the game I love,” O’Bryan said. “Honestly, the biggest factor was Coach Howell. I love her and everything she has done through her volleyball career. I am just excited to continue.”
The Eagle senior is just the second signee of the new ESCC volleyball program.
“It is exciting,” O’Bryan said of being part of a new program. “I am really excited to get on the court and take that ESCC name further. I know it is (known) in other sports, but to be part of the first volleyball team is important to me.”
A two-year starter at libero at Providence, O’Bryan led the defensive charge for the Eagles, averaging 9.1 digs per match this season.
“She led the team in digs by a wide margin with 446,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said. “Anna Grace is a polished defensive player. She is ultra-quick on the floor.”
Oldfield jokingly, but admiringly added, “She loves to eat wood,” meaning O’Bryan was never afraid to dive all out on the floor to dig up a ball.
O’Bryan, though, is more than just a standout defensive player, stressed Oldifeld.
“She is also a devastating server as she amassed 68 aces during the season,” Oldfield said. “Her competitive spirit was unmatched and invaluable in leading our team throughout the playoffs.”
Megan Stewart
It didn’t take long for Stewart to realize on a recruiting visit that Coastal Alabama in Bay Minette was a right choice for her volleyball career.
“When I got there, I just knew that’s what I wanted to call home,” Stewart said. “I liked the atmosphere. The academics are good and the facilities are amazing. I just loved it there.”
The 5-foot-11 Stewart was a powerful force at the net this past season in helping the Eagles to a 29-20 and the Class 5A state semifinals.
“She had a breakout year in every significant statistical category,” Oldfield said. “Megan is a versatile front-line player, a complete player, and a dominant middle blocker.”
Oldfield added, “She provided invaluable leadership when the team needed her the most during the playoffs.”
Stewart led the Eagles in kills this past season with 333 over 49 matches. She also earned 71 aces and 74 blocks in being named Providence’s Most Outstanding Player.
Stewart said the chance to sign to play college volleyball was a dream come true to her.
“It was just amazing just like all my thoughts throughout the years (about it),” Stewart said. “I have always wanted to play in college and it has finally come true. It is a reality now instead of a dream.”
Conner Patterson
During the spring of 2018, Patterson began to realize his potential for a college scholarship as a cross country/track runner.
“It definitely came up my freshman year at that state meet when I had that surprise finish in the 800,” Patterson said, recalling the first time he began to think of a college future in the sport. “I wasn’t expecting to do that well, but I got second. That is when a light went off in my head that maybe I could actually be good at this if I worked hard at it.”
Now three years later, that thought is now a reality after signing with Alabama-Huntsville, a Division II program in cross country/track.
“This is something I have been looking forward to for a long time – getting a chance to sign with a college,” Patterson said. “It is something that God has blessed me to do – to go run at the next level. So it is special.”
Patterson will run cross country and participate in the 800 and mile events in track/field for the Chargers.
One of the more decorated male athletes in Providence Christian athletic history, Patterson enters the college ranks after two straight Class 3A individual state titles in cross country plus an indoor track titles in both the 400 and 800 meter runs and one 800 meter championship in outdoor track. He has a chance to add to those totals during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons.
He holds the school record in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters as well 5K (cross country) races.
Jake Smith
When Troy hired new coach Skylar Meade in August, it provided a new opportunity for Smith.
“We started talking late summer and September and it kind of took off from there,” Smith said, noting the previous staff didn’t recruit him.
Smith said the new staff made a favorable impression on him, especially Meade.
“He is young guy who is all about winning,” Smith said. “He has a little swag to him. That is always good with a coach.”
The senior, a Dothan Eagle Super 12 and all-state honoree this past spring, has been a steady performer at PCS, hitting .436 in 19 games as an eighth grader, .344 as a freshman, .370 as a sophomore and .453 as a junior. He also has shown the ability to hit for power, belting 10 homers this past year with a Wiregrass-best 17 doubles and 41 runs batted in (second most in the area). He also showed he has speed, stealing 24 bases.
He is also a stellar pitcher for PCS, earning a 2.92 earned run average with 37 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings this past spring.
“Jake probably works harder than just about any player we’ve had,” head coach Casey Smith said. “He is ultimate team guy. He is naturally a shortstop, but for Providence, he has played left field, center field, right field, third base, second base, pitched and played shortstop.”
Jake Smith said he would play anywhere the Troy coaches needed him to play.
“I will start in the infield probably but they also said I could play in the outfield,” Smith said. “They said they will ‘we will put you whereever if you can hit.’”
Smith said signing with Troy fulfilled a dream.
“To play college baseball is a dream. I have been dreaming it my whole life. I am happy to play some more.”