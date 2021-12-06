Four Providence Christian athletes sign to play college sports

Stewart led the Eagles in kills this past season with 333 over 49 matches. She also earned 71 aces and 74 blocks in being named Providence’s Most Outstanding Player.

Stewart said the chance to sign to play college volleyball was a dream come true to her.

“It was just amazing just like all my thoughts throughout the years (about it),” Stewart said. “I have always wanted to play in college and it has finally come true. It is a reality now instead of a dream.”

Conner Patterson

During the spring of 2018, Patterson began to realize his potential for a college scholarship as a cross country/track runner.

“It definitely came up my freshman year at that state meet when I had that surprise finish in the 800,” Patterson said, recalling the first time he began to think of a college future in the sport. “I wasn’t expecting to do that well, but I got second. That is when a light went off in my head that maybe I could actually be good at this if I worked hard at it.”

Now three years later, that thought is now a reality after signing with Alabama-Huntsville, a Division II program in cross country/track.