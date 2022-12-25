Four Wiregrass football standouts are finalists for ASWA honors

Four football players from the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been named a finalist for a state player of year honor in their respective classification following the release of the list of finalists from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The four local standouts up for honors are Eufaula senior defensive lineman Yhonzae Pierre, Charles Henderson sophomore defensive lineman Zion Chapel, Pike County senior athletic wide receiver Ian Foster and Elba sophomore running back Alvin Henderson.
Members of the ASWA selected three finalists for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year in all seven AHSAA classifications plus from the entire AISA during a recent meeting. Each class winner, along with the state’s coveted Mr. Football honor, will be announced at the ASWA Mr. Football Banquet presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association on Jan. 12 in Montgomery.
Pierre and Grady are two of the three finalists for Class 5A Lineman of the Year with Leeds defensive lineman Kavion Henderson the other. Foster joins Piedmont record-setting quarterback Jack Hayes and Mars Hill Bible defensive back Damian Thompson as a Class 3A Back of the Year finalist. Henderson is a finalist for Class 1A Back of the Year along with Millry athlete Daylon Edmunds and quarterback Brayden Huebner of state champion Leroy.
Eufaula’s Pierre, a 6-foot-4, 225 pounder and Alabama signee, was in on 64 tackles during the season (51 solos and 13 assists) with more than a third of the tackles in the backfield with 23 tackles for losses, including 10 quarterback sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered one for a TD. As a tight end on offense, he caught four passes for 50 yards with two TDs. Pierre helped Eufaula to a 7-3 record and to the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Grady, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman who is already getting tons of college interest despite being a sophomore, was a terror in opposing backfields with 32 tackles for loss, including 20 quarterback sacks. He had 109 tackles overall (85 solos/21 assists), averaging 7.8 tackles per game. Grady helped Charles Henderson finish 12-2 and as Class 5A state runner-up.
Pike County’s Foster, a do-it-all specialist, shined as a wide receiver/defensive back and kick/punt returner in helping the Bulldogs finish 8-4 and reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
On offense, Foster caught 38 passes for 895 yards (23.6 average per catch) with half of his receptions going for TDs (19) and added 199 rushing yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Defensively, he had six interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and had 12 pass break-up, while making 57 tackles (5.2 per game) with three for loss.
On special teams, Foster had six punt returns for 137 yards (22.8 average per return) with one TD and had four kick returns for 230 yards (57.5 average) with two TDs.
Overall, he accounted for 27 TDs and had 1,094 yards of offense and 724 yards in returns (interception, kick and punt returns).
Elba’s Henderson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, led the entire state with 46 rushing touchdowns and had the third most rushing yards with 2,636 yards. He averaged 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry despite sitting out the majority of the second halves of Tiger games. Henderson also had two receptions for 26 yards with both going for touchdowns. He amassed 2,660 yards with 48 touchdowns overall.
Below is the complete list of finalists:
7A BACK
DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson
QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
WR Ean Nation, Auburn
7A LINEMAN
OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
DL Peter Woods, Thompson
6A BACK
RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
WR Ryan Williams, Saraland
ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown
6A LINEMAN
DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale
OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge
DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
5A BACK
RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay
RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
RB Eli Frost, Fairview
5A LINEMAN
DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds
DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula
4A BACK
RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph
4A LINEMAN
LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.
OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A BACK
WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.
QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont
DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible
3A LINEMAN
DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill
2A BACK
RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe
ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
QB Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville
2A LINEMAN
DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.
OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
1A BACK
ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry
RB Alvin Henderson, Elba
QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy
1A LINEMAN
DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy
DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy
LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.
AISA BACK
RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott
RB Cecil Perry, Patrician
WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep
AISA LINEMAN
OL Jack Gibson, Patrician
OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy
OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy