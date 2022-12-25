Four Wiregrass football standouts are finalists for ASWA honors

Four football players from the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been named a finalist for a state player of year honor in their respective classification following the release of the list of finalists from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The four local standouts up for honors are Eufaula senior defensive lineman Yhonzae Pierre, Charles Henderson sophomore defensive lineman Zion Chapel, Pike County senior athletic wide receiver Ian Foster and Elba sophomore running back Alvin Henderson.

Members of the ASWA selected three finalists for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year in all seven AHSAA classifications plus from the entire AISA during a recent meeting. Each class winner, along with the state’s coveted Mr. Football honor, will be announced at the ASWA Mr. Football Banquet presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association on Jan. 12 in Montgomery.

Pierre and Grady are two of the three finalists for Class 5A Lineman of the Year with Leeds defensive lineman Kavion Henderson the other. Foster joins Piedmont record-setting quarterback Jack Hayes and Mars Hill Bible defensive back Damian Thompson as a Class 3A Back of the Year finalist. Henderson is a finalist for Class 1A Back of the Year along with Millry athlete Daylon Edmunds and quarterback Brayden Huebner of state champion Leroy.

Eufaula’s Pierre, a 6-foot-4, 225 pounder and Alabama signee, was in on 64 tackles during the season (51 solos and 13 assists) with more than a third of the tackles in the backfield with 23 tackles for losses, including 10 quarterback sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered one for a TD. As a tight end on offense, he caught four passes for 50 yards with two TDs. Pierre helped Eufaula to a 7-3 record and to the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Grady, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman who is already getting tons of college interest despite being a sophomore, was a terror in opposing backfields with 32 tackles for loss, including 20 quarterback sacks. He had 109 tackles overall (85 solos/21 assists), averaging 7.8 tackles per game. Grady helped Charles Henderson finish 12-2 and as Class 5A state runner-up.

Pike County’s Foster, a do-it-all specialist, shined as a wide receiver/defensive back and kick/punt returner in helping the Bulldogs finish 8-4 and reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

On offense, Foster caught 38 passes for 895 yards (23.6 average per catch) with half of his receptions going for TDs (19) and added 199 rushing yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Defensively, he had six interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and had 12 pass break-up, while making 57 tackles (5.2 per game) with three for loss.

On special teams, Foster had six punt returns for 137 yards (22.8 average per return) with one TD and had four kick returns for 230 yards (57.5 average) with two TDs.

Overall, he accounted for 27 TDs and had 1,094 yards of offense and 724 yards in returns (interception, kick and punt returns).

Elba’s Henderson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, led the entire state with 46 rushing touchdowns and had the third most rushing yards with 2,636 yards. He averaged 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry despite sitting out the majority of the second halves of Tiger games. Henderson also had two receptions for 26 yards with both going for touchdowns. He amassed 2,660 yards with 48 touchdowns overall.

Below is the complete list of finalists:

7A BACK

DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson

QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

WR Ean Nation, Auburn

7A LINEMAN

OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

DL Peter Woods, Thompson

6A BACK

RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

WR Ryan Williams, Saraland

ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown

6A LINEMAN

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale

OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge

DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

5A BACK

RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay

RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

RB Eli Frost, Fairview

5A LINEMAN

DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds

DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula

4A BACK

RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph

4A LINEMAN

LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.

OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A BACK

WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.

QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont

DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible

3A LINEMAN

DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill

2A BACK

RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe

ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer

QB Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville

2A LINEMAN

DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.

OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

1A BACK

ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry

RB Alvin Henderson, Elba

QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy

1A LINEMAN

DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy

DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy

LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.

AISA BACK

RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott

RB Cecil Perry, Patrician

WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep

AISA LINEMAN

OL Jack Gibson, Patrician

OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy

OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy