FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A
Auburn 49, Dothan 13
Baker 48, Alma Bryant 0
Central-Phenix City 52, Jeff Davis 6
Enterprise 55, Davidson 7
Fairhope 38, Foley 10
Florence 38, Albertville 11
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7
Hoover 44, Gadsden City 17
James Clemens 31, Austin 14
Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7
Sparkman 46, Grissom 0
Theodore 21, Daphne 0
Thompson 49, Spain Park 3
CLASS 6A
Arab 35, Scottsboro 0
Athens 56, Hazel Green 7
Blount 27, Citronelle 7
Briarwood Christian 42, Woodlawn 21
Calera 21, Chilton County 0
Clay-Chalkville 46, Gardendale 0
Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0
Fort Payne 27, Springville 14
Hartselle 42, Decatur 21
Helena 32, Benjamin Russell 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17, Wetumpka 6
Homewood 37, Chelsea 35
Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0
Jackson-Olin 54, Mortimer Jordan 26
McAdory 42, Paul Bryant 23
McGill-Toolen Catholic 14, Gulf Shores 0
Mountain Brook 48, Huffman 7
Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0
Northridge 42, Bessemer City 20
Opelika 21, Eufaula 0
Park Crossing 27, Carver-Montgomery 12
Pelham 14, Stanhope Elmore 13
Pell City 55, Talladega 20
Pinson Valley 49, Minor 25
Russell County 30, Valley 20
Saraland 34, Baldwin County 28
Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 6
Southside-Gadsden 35, Oxford 17
Spanish Fort, Robertsdale 7
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 50, St. Clair County 7
Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7
Boaz 49, West Point 7
Carroll 28, Rehobeth 9
Central, Clay County 42, Elmore County 14
Center Point 44, Lincoln 10
Cleburne County 47, Munford 20
Corner 48, Hayden 20
Demopolis 60, Sipsey Valley 12
Early County (GA) 31, Charles Henderson 9
East Limestone 14, Mae Jemison 12
Elberta 30, Satsuma 0
Fairfield 25, Carver-Birmingham 12
Fairview 42, Douglasv19
Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0
Greenville 23, Headland 0
Guntersville 58, Crossville 0
Holtville 21, Beauregard 14
John Carroll Catholic 28, Cordova 0
Leeds 33, Moody 19
Parker 34, Ramsay 6
Pike Road 28, Andalusia 14
Pleasant Grove 43, Wenonah 7
Russellville 52, Brewer 0
Shelby County 11, Selma 8
Sylacauga 35, Tallassee 33
UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul’s Episcopal 13
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 35, B.T Washington 12
American Christian 42, Sumter Central 0
Bibb County 35, Montevallo 13
Brooks 48, Priceville 23
Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21
Cherokee County 21, Anniston 20
Dale County 46, Geneva 42
Dallas County 30, Wilcox-Central 6
Dora 28, Hanceville 0
Etowah 49, Fultondale 22
Fayette County 48, Curry 0
Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20
Hamilton 23, Oak Grove 13
Madison Academy 52, Westminster Christian 14
Madison County 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 14
North Jackson 54, DAR 6
Northside 14, Gordo 12
Oneonta 47, Ashville 14
Randolph 43, New Hope 13
Rogers 13, Wilson 12
Saint James 40, Bullock County 23
West Blocton 67, Holt 18
West Morgan 28, Deshler 19
Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23
CLASS 3A
Childersburg 47, Goshen 8
Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0
Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6
Dadeville 46, Pike County 6
Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill Christian 10
Geraldine 39, Sardis 0
Hale County 42, Prattville Christian 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Academy 28
J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6
Lauderdale County 33, Danville 17
Montgomery Academy 49, Southside-Selma 26
Montgomery Catholic 45 Reeltown 6
New Brockton 45, Daleville 20
Opp 49, Houston Academy 21
Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14
Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0
Plainview 54, Asbury 6
Pleasant Valley 42, Weaver 22
Saks 34, Walter Wellborn 25
Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0
Susan Moore 56, Tarrant 0
Trinity 63, Beulah 0
T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16
Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28
Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28
Winfield 34, Oakman 14
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 44, Sulligent 28
Ariton 42, Geneva County 0
B.B. Comer 50, LaFayette 25
Colbert County 40, Sheffield 6
Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24
Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12
Falkville 35, Pisgah 22
G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16
Highland Home 61, Coosa Central 14
Isabella 28, Thorsby 22
Lamar County 34, Winston County 0
Lanett 54, Fayetteville 21
Leroy 41, Greene County 6
Lexington 67, Tharptown 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12
Midfield 30, Addison 28
North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34
Ranburne 42, Randolph County 0
Sand Rock 55, Gaston 13
Southeastern 34, Westbrook Christian 31
Spring Garden 48, Locust Fork 19
St. Luke’s Episcopal 28, J.U. Blacksher 0
Tanner 20,Ider 17
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 41, Verbena 12
Berry Hubbertville 6
Brantley 1, McKenzie 0, forfeit
Brilliant 29, Lynn 27
Cedar Bluff 21, Sumiton Christian 14
Central-Hayneville 43, A.L. Johnson 0
Decatur Heritage 1, Vina 0, forfeit
Florala 41, Georgiana 14
Francis Marion 34, Calhoun 0
Gaylesville 20, Sumiton Christian 17
Keith 28, R.C. Hatch 0
Kinston 27, Red Level 6
Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0
Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 0
McIntosh 14, Washington County 2
Millry 49, Choctaw County 0
Notasulga 73, Barbour County 0
Phillips 12, Waterloo 0
Pickens County 42, Marion County 12
R.A. Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8
Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0
Shoals Christian 44, Cherokee 0
Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6
Ragland 22, Woodland 21
Valley Head 46, Woodville 8
Wadley 41, Victory Christian 0
Winterboro 61, Donoho 22