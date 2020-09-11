FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 7A
Auburn 43, Dothan 13
Austin 42, James Clemens 28
Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18
Enterprise 52, Davidson 13
Fairhope 37, Foley 10
Florence 68, Albertville 0
Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18
Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0
Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3
Sparkman 28, Grissom 14
Thompson 48, Spain Park 35
Class 6A
Arab 7, Scottsboro 3
Benjamin Russell 28, Helena 13
Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0
Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14
Chilton County 14, Calera 12
Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17
Cullman 20, Buckhorn 6
Eufaula 21, Opelika 14
Fort Payne 38, Springville 14
Hartselle 38, Decatur 10
Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0
McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8
Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6
Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25
Saraland 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit
Class 5A
Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0
Carroll 21, Rehobeth 14
Central, Clay County 55. Elmore County 6
Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8
East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15
Fairview 48, Douglas 12
Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6
Greenville 18, Headland 6
Guntersville 49, Crossville 7
Hayden 27, Corner 20
Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0
Ramsay 1, Parker 0, forfeit
Russellville 59, Brewer 0
Selma 12, Shelby County 10
Class 4A
Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7
Dale County 28, Geneva 22
Dallas County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Deshler 40, West Morgan 0
Dora 37, Hanceville 6
Gordo 27, Northside 13
Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14
Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9
Munford 31, Cleburne County 0
Hew Hope 20, Randolph 9
North Jackson 1, DAR 0, forfeit
Oneonta 23, Ashville 0
Straughn 19, Ashford 0
Class 3A
Childersburg 53, Goshen 12
Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18
Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24
Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill Christian 8
Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20
Geraldine 36, Sardis 19
Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6
Montgomery Academy 1, Southside-Selma 0, forfeit
Montgomery Catholic 21, Reeltown 6
New Brockton 47, Daleville 8
Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0
Opp 35, Houston Academy 0
Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14
Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7
T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6
Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0
Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit
Class 2A
Abbeville 28, Cottonwood 0
Addison 33, Midfield 8
Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7
Cleveland 44, West End 13
Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7
Geneva County 54, Ariton 41
G.W. Long 42, Houston County 7
Highland Home 42, Central Coosa 0
Isabella 40, Thorsby 8
Leroy 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Leroy 39, Greensboro 20, replacement game non counter
Luverne 41, Millry 33, replacement game non counter
Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7
Spring Garden 1, Locust Fork 0, forfeit
Class 1A
Autaugaville 36, Verbena 8
Berry 26, Hubbertville 0
Billingsley 14, Maplesville 13
Brantley 61, McKenzie 2
Florala 42, Georgiana 14
Keith 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit
Kinston 21, Red Level 19
Linden 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Marengo 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
McIntosh 30, Washington County 8
Millry 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Notasulga 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Ragland 7, Woodland 6
South Lamar 30, Meek 16
Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6
Valley Head 56, Woodville 6
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!