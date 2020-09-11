 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 7A

Auburn 43, Dothan 13

Austin 42, James Clemens 28

Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18

Enterprise 52, Davidson 13

Fairhope 37, Foley 10

Florence 68, Albertville 0

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18

Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0

Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3

Sparkman 28, Grissom 14

Thompson 48, Spain Park 35

Class 6A

Arab 7, Scottsboro 3

Benjamin Russell 28, Helena 13

Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0

Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14

Chilton County 14, Calera 12

Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17

Cullman 20, Buckhorn 6

Eufaula 21, Opelika 14

Fort Payne 38, Springville 14

Hartselle 38, Decatur 10

Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0

McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8

Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6

Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25

Saraland 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit

Class 5A

Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0

Carroll 21, Rehobeth 14

Central, Clay County 55. Elmore County 6

Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8

East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15

Fairview 48, Douglas 12

Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6

Greenville 18, Headland 6

Guntersville 49, Crossville 7

Hayden 27, Corner 20

Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0

Ramsay 1, Parker 0, forfeit

Russellville 59, Brewer 0

Selma 12, Shelby County 10

Class 4A

Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7

Dale County 28, Geneva 22

Dallas County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Deshler 40, West Morgan 0

Dora 37, Hanceville 6

Gordo 27, Northside 13

Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9

Munford 31, Cleburne County 0

Hew Hope 20, Randolph 9

North Jackson 1, DAR 0, forfeit

Oneonta 23, Ashville 0

Straughn 19, Ashford 0

Class 3A

Childersburg 53, Goshen 12

Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18

Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24

Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill Christian 8

Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20

Geraldine 36, Sardis 19

Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6

Montgomery Academy 1, Southside-Selma 0, forfeit

Montgomery Catholic 21, Reeltown 6

New Brockton 47, Daleville 8

Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0

Opp 35, Houston Academy 0

Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14

Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7

T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6

Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0

Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit

Class 2A

Abbeville 28, Cottonwood 0

Addison 33, Midfield 8

Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7

Cleveland 44, West End 13

Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7

Geneva County 54, Ariton 41

G.W. Long 42, Houston County 7

Highland Home 42, Central Coosa 0

Isabella 40, Thorsby 8

Leroy 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Leroy 39, Greensboro 20, replacement game non counter

Luverne 41, Millry 33, replacement game non counter

Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7

Spring Garden 1, Locust Fork 0, forfeit

Class 1A

Autaugaville 36, Verbena 8

Berry 26, Hubbertville 0

Billingsley 14, Maplesville 13

Brantley 61, McKenzie 2

Florala 42, Georgiana 14

Keith 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Kinston 21, Red Level 19

Linden 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Marengo 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

McIntosh 30, Washington County 8

Millry 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

Notasulga 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Ragland 7, Woodland 6

South Lamar 30, Meek 16

Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6

Valley Head 56, Woodville 6

