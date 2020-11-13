FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSAA 2020 State Football Playoffs
Second Round Results
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (8-2) 57, Notasulga (8-2) 28
Linden (12-0) 50, McKenzie (8-3) 13
Brantley (12-0) 48, Keith (8-4) 6
Maplesville (9-3) 48, Millry (8-3) 14
Berry (10-1) 26, Woodland (8-4) 16
Brilliant (7-5) 21, Ragland (9-3) 14
Hubbertville (9-2) 35, Winterboro (9-2) 13
Pickens County (9-3) 48, Decatur Heritage (9-3) 28
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (10-2) 56, B.B. Comer (10-2) 34
Isabella (11-1) 20, Clarke County (8-3) 13
Leroy (10-1) 26, Geneva County (8-4) 16
Lanett (10-2) 37, G.W. Long (9-2) 3
Spring Garden (11-1) 27, Red Bay (9-2) 2
North Sand Mountain (11-1) 32, Addison (7-5) 24
Aliceville (7-4) 48, Cleveland (8-4) 42
Mars Hill Bible (10-2) 56, Westbrook Christian (10-2) 21
CLASS 3A
Trinity Presbyterian (10-2) 41, Slocomb (10-2) 0
Montgomery Academy (12-0) 28, Pike County (6-4) 6
Thomasville (10-1) 28, T.R. Miller (9-3) 21
Montgomery Catholic (10-2) 38, Opp (8-4) 0
Ohatchee (11-1) 54, Winfield (10-2) 27
Fyffe (12-0) 42, Walter Wellborn (9-2) 13
Piedmont (11-1) 46, Plainview (10-2) 7
Saks (8-3) 49, J.B. Pennington (8-4) 14
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian (10-2) 31, Jacksonville (7-4) 21
American Christian (12-0) 27, Mobile Christian (9-2) 21
Bibb County (10-2) 29, Anniston (4-7) 28
Handley (10-1) 42, Montevallo (7-5) 13
Etowah (9-2) 42, Haleyville (8-4) 24
Northside (10-2) 28, Madison Academy (10-1) 21
Gordo (11-1) 39, Oneonta (7-5) 21
West Limestone (11-1) 21, Good Hope (10-2) 12
CLASS 5A
UMS-Wright (8-4) 28, Pike Road (11-1) 17
Faith Academy (11-1) 31, Demopolis (11-1) 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 12-0) 44, Selma (7-5) 0
Central, Clay County (11-1) 28, Andalusia (8-4) 21
Alexandria (11-1) 32, Parker (6-5) 21
Pleasant Grove (9-2) 42, Guntersville (10-1) 21
Ramsay (11-0) 52, Fairview (10-2) 14
Russellville (10-2) 35, Leeds (9-3) 14
CLASS 6A
Opelika (9-2) 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) 0
Saraland (10-2) 31, Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 0
Spanish Fort (9-3) 40, Helena (7-5) 7
Blount (8-4) 41, Eufaula (9-3) 28
Pinson Valley (9-2) 48, Shades Valley (4-8) 16
Oxford (11-1) 35, Briarwood Christian (8-4) 14
Mountain Brook (11-1) 6, Gardendale (9-3) 0
Clay-Chalkville (11-1) 42, Homewood (7-5) 0
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City (8-4) 30, Theodore (10-2) 24
Auburn (10-1) 13, Daphne (10-2) 7
Thompson (12-0) 42, Hewitt-Trussville (9-3) 16
Hoover (11-1) 24, Oak Mountain (7-5) 21
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!