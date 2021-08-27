 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 28, Mary Montgomery 12

Auburn 16, Opelika 14

Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0

Dothan 14, Park Crossing 7

Enterprise 28, Carver-Montgomery 12

Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0

Foley 20, Murphy 0

Gadsden City 20, Fort Payne 3

Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22

Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 0

Prattville 29, Stanhope Elmore 6

Smiths Station 50, Columbus (GA) 0

Theodore 36, Baker 31

Thompson 55, Sparkman 0

CLASS 6A

Briarwood Christian 42, Spain Park 8

Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17

Chilton County 40, Jemison 7

Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16

Clay-Chalkville 57, Hueytown 40

Gardendale 39, Bessemer City 0

Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0

Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2

Helena 27, Chelsea 14

Homewood 9, Vestavia Hills 7

Jackson-Olin 38, Calera 13

Jasper 20, Cullman 16

Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13

McAdory 33, Demopolis 28

Mortimer Jordan 45, Corner 12

Northridge at Central-Tuscaloosa, postponed to Sat., 10 a.m.

Pinson Valley 49, Shades Valley 0

Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7

Russell County 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Sidney Lanier 33, Paul Bryant 13

Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0

Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s Episcopal 7

Valley 14, Lanett 8

Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14

CLASS 5A

Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13

Beaurgard 29, B.T. Washington 16

Brindlee Mountain at Douglas, cancelled

Central, Clay County 35, Benjamin Russell 26

Cordova 47, Carbon Hill 8

Fairfield 32, Center Point 14

Faith Academy 13, Williamson 7

Greenville 14, Blount 12

Headland 13, Abbeville 6

Leeds 17, Pell City 0

Marbury 34, Dallas County 21

Pike Road 56, Calhoun 0

Russellville 45, Deshler 37

Sylacauga 1, Lincoln 0, forfeit

UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Christian 0

West Point 1, Good Hope 0, forfeit

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 47, Highland Home 6

Anniston 32, Ohatchee 27

Bibb County 31, Fayette County 12

Brooks 34, Sheffield 6

Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22

Cleburne County 43. Beulah 13

Dale County 55, Daleville 18

Dora 56, Holt 24

Geneva 14, Slocomb 7

Hamilton 37, Sulligent 22

Jackson 40, Clarke County 20

Madison Academy 42, Scottsboro 7

New Hope 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

Oneonta 41, Hayden 14

Randolph 35, Glencoe 0

Saint James 35, Reeltown 6

St. Michael Catholic 49, McIntosh 0

Straughn 38, Red Level 2

West Blocton 43, Holtville 25

West Limestone 55, Clements 28

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 28, Houston Academy 6

Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27

Dadeville 47, Elmore County 7

Danville 27, Falkville 7

Excel 52, Wilcox Central 0

Flomaton 38, Northview, FL 14

Holly Pond 31, Cold Springs 0

J.B. Pennington 21, Oak Grove 20

Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6

Monroe County 28, J.F. Shields 0

Montgomery Catholic 50, Charles Henderson 0

New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8

Plainview 28, Ider 14

Prattville Christian 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Providence Christian 49, Northside Methodist 30

Saks 42, Talladega 0

Trinity Presbyterian 18, Montgomery Academy 15

T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County 6

CLASS 2A

Ariton 49, Goshen 0

B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0

Brantley at Luverne, cancelled

Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0

Cottonwood 28, Samson 14

Elba 33, Opp 28

Geneva County 33, Wicksburg 14

Horseshoe Bend 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit

LaFayette 53, Central Coosa 14

Leroy 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Lexington 53, Tanner 20

Midfield 1, Wenonah 0, forfeit

Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0

Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0

Thorsby 54, Verbena 0

Vincent 40, Billingsley 6

Winston County 28, Meek 22

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 28, Talladega County Central 12

Choctaw County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6

Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0

Keith 37, Greene County 0

Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12

Maplesville 28, Isabella 21

Marion County 48, Vina 0

Millry 60, Washington County 6

Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0

Pickens County 26, Linden 16

R.C. Hatch 28, Francis Marion 26

Shoals Christian 1, Alabama School/Deaf 0, forfeit

