FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 28, Mary Montgomery 12
Auburn 16, Opelika 14
Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0
Dothan 14, Park Crossing 7
Enterprise 28, Carver-Montgomery 12
Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0
Foley 20, Murphy 0
Gadsden City 20, Fort Payne 3
Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22
Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 0
Prattville 29, Stanhope Elmore 6
Smiths Station 50, Columbus (GA) 0
Theodore 36, Baker 31
Thompson 55, Sparkman 0
CLASS 6A
Briarwood Christian 42, Spain Park 8
Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17
Chilton County 40, Jemison 7
Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16
Clay-Chalkville 57, Hueytown 40
Gardendale 39, Bessemer City 0
Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0
Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2
Helena 27, Chelsea 14
Homewood 9, Vestavia Hills 7
Jackson-Olin 38, Calera 13
Jasper 20, Cullman 16
Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13
McAdory 33, Demopolis 28
Mortimer Jordan 45, Corner 12
Northridge at Central-Tuscaloosa, postponed to Sat., 10 a.m.
Pinson Valley 49, Shades Valley 0
Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7
Russell County 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Sidney Lanier 33, Paul Bryant 13
Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0
Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s Episcopal 7
Valley 14, Lanett 8
Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13
Beaurgard 29, B.T. Washington 16
Brindlee Mountain at Douglas, cancelled
Central, Clay County 35, Benjamin Russell 26
Cordova 47, Carbon Hill 8
Fairfield 32, Center Point 14
Faith Academy 13, Williamson 7
Greenville 14, Blount 12
Headland 13, Abbeville 6
Leeds 17, Pell City 0
Marbury 34, Dallas County 21
Pike Road 56, Calhoun 0
Russellville 45, Deshler 37
Sylacauga 1, Lincoln 0, forfeit
UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Christian 0
West Point 1, Good Hope 0, forfeit
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 47, Highland Home 6
Anniston 32, Ohatchee 27
Bibb County 31, Fayette County 12
Brooks 34, Sheffield 6
Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22
Cleburne County 43. Beulah 13
Dale County 55, Daleville 18
Dora 56, Holt 24
Geneva 14, Slocomb 7
Hamilton 37, Sulligent 22
Jackson 40, Clarke County 20
Madison Academy 42, Scottsboro 7
New Hope 1, Columbia 0, forfeit
Oneonta 41, Hayden 14
Randolph 35, Glencoe 0
Saint James 35, Reeltown 6
St. Michael Catholic 49, McIntosh 0
Straughn 38, Red Level 2
West Blocton 43, Holtville 25
West Limestone 55, Clements 28
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 28, Houston Academy 6
Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27
Dadeville 47, Elmore County 7
Danville 27, Falkville 7
Excel 52, Wilcox Central 0
Flomaton 38, Northview, FL 14
Holly Pond 31, Cold Springs 0
J.B. Pennington 21, Oak Grove 20
Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6
Monroe County 28, J.F. Shields 0
Montgomery Catholic 50, Charles Henderson 0
New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8
Plainview 28, Ider 14
Prattville Christian 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Providence Christian 49, Northside Methodist 30
Saks 42, Talladega 0
Trinity Presbyterian 18, Montgomery Academy 15
T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County 6
CLASS 2A
Ariton 49, Goshen 0
B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0
Brantley at Luverne, cancelled
Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0
Cottonwood 28, Samson 14
Elba 33, Opp 28
Geneva County 33, Wicksburg 14
Horseshoe Bend 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit
LaFayette 53, Central Coosa 14
Leroy 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Lexington 53, Tanner 20
Midfield 1, Wenonah 0, forfeit
Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0
Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0
Thorsby 54, Verbena 0
Vincent 40, Billingsley 6
Winston County 28, Meek 22
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 28, Talladega County Central 12
Choctaw County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6
Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0
Keith 37, Greene County 0
Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12
Maplesville 28, Isabella 21
Marion County 48, Vina 0
Millry 60, Washington County 6
Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0
Pickens County 26, Linden 16
R.C. Hatch 28, Francis Marion 26
Shoals Christian 1, Alabama School/Deaf 0, forfeit