FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday’s Results (includes Thursday Games)

Class 7A

Baker 35, Davidson 6

Foley 41, Alma Bryant 27

Huntsville 37, Decatur 13

Jeff Davis 30, Park Crossing 29

Prattville 36, Bob Jones 14

Spain Park 63, Hueytown 62

Sparkman 14, Muscle Shoals 10

Theodore 49, Mary Montgomery 0

Tuscaloosa County 27, Northridge 26

CLASS 6A

Briarwood Christian 42, Corner 7

Carver-Montgomery 28. Greenville 7

Clay-Chalkville 21, Oak Mountain 14

Cullman 40, Columbia 7

Gardendale 27, Florence 21

Grissom 19, Hazel Green 0

Helena 12, Wright 7

Homewood 20, Pelham 18

Jackson-Olin 33, Wenonah 9

Jasper 49, Bessemer City 14

McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Dothan 7

Minor 41, Woodlawn 7

Mountain Brook 31, Austin 22

Oxford 32, Central-Phenix City 31 (OT)

Pinson Valley 1, Mortimer Jordan 0, forfeit

Southside-Gadsden 24, Etowah 17

CLASS 5A

Arab 27, Boaz 8

Clay County Central 15, Handley 14

Crossville 21, Geraldine 12

Elmore County 21, Jemison 20

Fairfield 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 6

Fairview 56, Holly Pond 16

Guntersville 53, Albertville 0

Hayden 37, Moody 28

John Carroll Catholic 34, St. Clair County 7

Lawrence County 38, Danville 21

Marbury 41, Chilton County 21

Ramsay 33, Parker 32

Satsuma 6, Gulf Shores 3

St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Vigor 0

Tallassee 41, Bullock County 20, replacement non counter

Tallassee 1, Carroll 0, forfeit

West Point 1, Curry 0, forfeit

Westminster Christian 44, Lee-Huntsville 38

CLASS 4A

American Christian 1, Mars Hill Bible 0, Forfeit

Ashford 46, Northside Methodist Academy 27

Brooks 34, Lauderdale County 20

Cleburne 26, Randolph County 14

DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 6

Deshler 24, Colbert County 19

Gordo 40, Pickens County 8

Madison Academy 1, Russellville 0, forfeit

Mobile Christian 37, B.C. Rain 18

Montevallo 1, Maplesville 0, forfeit

New Hope 35, R.A. Hubbard 0

Northside 29, Sipsey Valley 0

Oak Grove 21, Brookwood 0

West Blocton 57, Dora 41

West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28

White Plains 44, Pleasant Valley 28

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 42, Elberta 21

Carbon Hill 1, Brilliant 0, forfeit

Colbert Heights 30, Wilson 14

Collinsville 6, Valley Head 0

East Lawrence 1, Sheffield 0, forfeit

Flomaton 37, Escambia County 0

Fyffe 1, Scottsboro 0, forfeit

Greensboro 40, Holt 8

Hale County 62, Lamar County 38

J.B. Pennington 22, Locust Fork 19

North Sand Mountain 25, Sylvania 19

Oakman 12, Cordova 0

Ohatchee 50, Munford 18

Phil Campbell 1, Hackleburg 0, forfeit

Piedmont 27, Alexandria 23

Plainview 43, Glencoe 6

Reeltown 22, Holtville 0Southside-Selma 1, Dallas County 0, forfeit

Spring Garden 51, Wadley 13

Susan Moore 1, Cleveland 0, forfeit

T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 0

Vinemont 31, Cold Springs 7

Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit

CLASS 2A

G.W. Long 38, Houston Academy 7

Hatton 40, Clements 22

Highland Home 34, Loachapoka 8

Isabella 1, Keith 0, forfeit

J.U. Blacksher 29, Washington County 0

LaFayette 46, Beulah 20

Lexington 1, Rogers 0, forfeit

Luverne 13, Georgiana 0

Red Bay 36, Fayette County 20

Sulligent 27, South Lamar 20

Tanner 21, Waterloo 20

Thorsby 52, Billingsley 32

Vincent 33, Prattville Christian 28

Westbrook Christian 34, Donoho 6

Winston County 30, Falkville 13

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 27

Florala 1, Providence Christian 0, forfeit

Kinston 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Linden 34, Aliceville 6

Lynn 61, Cherokee 0

Marion County 42, Phillips 0

Ragland 42, Asbury 0

Red Level 53, J.F. Shields 6

Sumiton Christian 24, Meek 22

Woodland 28, Horseshoe Bend 12

Woodville 34, Section 28

