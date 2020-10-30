FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday’s Results (includes Thursday Games)
Class 7A
Baker 35, Davidson 6
Foley 41, Alma Bryant 27
Huntsville 37, Decatur 13
Jeff Davis 30, Park Crossing 29
Prattville 36, Bob Jones 14
Spain Park 63, Hueytown 62
Sparkman 14, Muscle Shoals 10
Theodore 49, Mary Montgomery 0
Tuscaloosa County 27, Northridge 26
CLASS 6A
Briarwood Christian 42, Corner 7
Carver-Montgomery 28. Greenville 7
Clay-Chalkville 21, Oak Mountain 14
Cullman 40, Columbia 7
Gardendale 27, Florence 21
Grissom 19, Hazel Green 0
Helena 12, Wright 7
Homewood 20, Pelham 18
Jackson-Olin 33, Wenonah 9
Jasper 49, Bessemer City 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Dothan 7
Minor 41, Woodlawn 7
Mountain Brook 31, Austin 22
Oxford 32, Central-Phenix City 31 (OT)
Pinson Valley 1, Mortimer Jordan 0, forfeit
Southside-Gadsden 24, Etowah 17
CLASS 5A
Arab 27, Boaz 8
Clay County Central 15, Handley 14
Crossville 21, Geraldine 12
Elmore County 21, Jemison 20
Fairfield 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
Fairview 56, Holly Pond 16
Guntersville 53, Albertville 0
Hayden 37, Moody 28
John Carroll Catholic 34, St. Clair County 7
Lawrence County 38, Danville 21
Marbury 41, Chilton County 21
Ramsay 33, Parker 32
Satsuma 6, Gulf Shores 3
St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Vigor 0
Tallassee 41, Bullock County 20, replacement non counter
Tallassee 1, Carroll 0, forfeit
West Point 1, Curry 0, forfeit
Westminster Christian 44, Lee-Huntsville 38
CLASS 4A
American Christian 1, Mars Hill Bible 0, Forfeit
Ashford 46, Northside Methodist Academy 27
Brooks 34, Lauderdale County 20
Cleburne 26, Randolph County 14
DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 6
Deshler 24, Colbert County 19
Gordo 40, Pickens County 8
Madison Academy 1, Russellville 0, forfeit
Mobile Christian 37, B.C. Rain 18
Montevallo 1, Maplesville 0, forfeit
New Hope 35, R.A. Hubbard 0
Northside 29, Sipsey Valley 0
Oak Grove 21, Brookwood 0
West Blocton 57, Dora 41
West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28
White Plains 44, Pleasant Valley 28
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 42, Elberta 21
Carbon Hill 1, Brilliant 0, forfeit
Colbert Heights 30, Wilson 14
Collinsville 6, Valley Head 0
East Lawrence 1, Sheffield 0, forfeit
Flomaton 37, Escambia County 0
Fyffe 1, Scottsboro 0, forfeit
Greensboro 40, Holt 8
Hale County 62, Lamar County 38
J.B. Pennington 22, Locust Fork 19
North Sand Mountain 25, Sylvania 19
Oakman 12, Cordova 0
Ohatchee 50, Munford 18
Phil Campbell 1, Hackleburg 0, forfeit
Piedmont 27, Alexandria 23
Plainview 43, Glencoe 6
Reeltown 22, Holtville 0Southside-Selma 1, Dallas County 0, forfeit
Spring Garden 51, Wadley 13
Susan Moore 1, Cleveland 0, forfeit
T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 0
Vinemont 31, Cold Springs 7
Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit
CLASS 2A
G.W. Long 38, Houston Academy 7
Hatton 40, Clements 22
Highland Home 34, Loachapoka 8
Isabella 1, Keith 0, forfeit
J.U. Blacksher 29, Washington County 0
LaFayette 46, Beulah 20
Lexington 1, Rogers 0, forfeit
Luverne 13, Georgiana 0
Red Bay 36, Fayette County 20
Sulligent 27, South Lamar 20
Tanner 21, Waterloo 20
Thorsby 52, Billingsley 32
Vincent 33, Prattville Christian 28
Westbrook Christian 34, Donoho 6
Winston County 30, Falkville 13
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 27
Florala 1, Providence Christian 0, forfeit
Kinston 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Linden 34, Aliceville 6
Lynn 61, Cherokee 0
Marion County 42, Phillips 0
Ragland 42, Asbury 0
Red Level 53, J.F. Shields 6
Sumiton Christian 24, Meek 22
Woodland 28, Horseshoe Bend 12
Woodville 34, Section 28
