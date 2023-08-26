FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES
Anniston 38, Walter Wellborn 22
Ashford 42, Graceville (Fla.) 6
Auburn 39, Hoover 14
Austin 28, Hartselle 17
Autauga Aca. 33, Edgewood 7
Autaugaville 48, R.C. Hatch 44
B.B. Comer 35, Dadeville 21
B.C. Rain 34, Excel 14
Baker 36, Theodore 20
Banks Aca. 40, Bessemer Aca. 30
Bayside Aca. 33, Elberta 7
Benjamin Russell 40, Wetumpka 19
Bessemer City 35, Woodlawn 12
Beulah 35, Abbeville 12
People are also reading…
Bibb Co. 33, Chilton Co. 21
Brewer 23, Hanceville 7
Brilliant 64, Waterloo 0
Brookwood 40, Holt 0
Buckhorn 42, Madison Co. 25
Catholic-Montgomery 21, McGill-Toolen 0
Center Point 28, Tylertown (Miss.) 18
Central-Coosa 50, Verbena 22
Central-Phenix City 48, Hewitt-Trussville 24
Chambers Aca. 48, Heritage (Ga.) 6
Cherokee 38, Brindlee Mountain 6
Cherokee Co. 48, Alexandria 14
Childersburg 28, Munford 22
Citronelle 27, Millry 26
Clay-Chalkville 31, Briarwood 0
Clements 34, Holly Pond 0
Cold Springs 20, Curry 0
Cornerstone-Columbiana 55, Coosa Valley 0
Crenshaw Chr. 58, Abbeville Chr. 24
Dale Co. 33, Ariton 20
Decatur 54, Jemison-Huntsville 23
Decatur Heritage 63, Section 15
Demopolis 29, American Chr. 20
Douglas 13, Susan Moore 0
Elba 35, New Brockton 8
Elmore Co. 56, Marbury 28
Enterprise 63, Eufaula 14
Escambia Aca. 23, Valiant Cross 7
Escambia Co. 20, Cottage Hill 9
Fairview 46, Columbia 6
Faith-Mobile 43, JAG 24
Falkville 26, Vinemont 20
Flomaton 35, Northview (Fla.) 14
Foley 45, Prattville 19
Fort Dale Aca. 42, Hooper 20
Gadsden City 37, Carver-Montgomery 20
Gaston 34, Asbury 14
Glenwood 38, Brookstone (Ga.) 17
Gordo 49, Sipsey Valley 15
Goshen 49, Daleville 22
Greene Co. 28, Greensboro 12
Guntersville 14, Southside-Gadsden 10
Haleyville 21, Rogers 20
Handley 22, Valley 8
Harris Co. (Ga.) 30, Russell Co. 27
Hatton 22, Wilson 10
Hazel Green at Sparkman, ppd.
Headland 45, Geneva 6
Highland Home 39, Providence Chr. 0
Houston Aca. 28, Wicksburg 13
J.B. Pennington 20, Hayden 6
J.U. Blacksher 47, J.F. Shields 20
Jackson Aca. 35, Clarke Prep 34 (OT)
Jacksonville 40, Boaz 21
James Clemens 26, Gardendale 21
John Carroll 36, Homewood 31
Keith 7, Bullock Co. 3
Kinston 34, Samson 6
Lakeside 48, Macon-East 16
Lamar Co. 27, South Lamar 12
Lanett 28, Notasulga 6
Lawrence Co. 41, Danville 7
Lee-Huntsville 44, Westminster-Huntsville 34
LeFlore 33, Chickasaw 6
Lexington 42, Colbert Heights 25
Lincoln 31, Talladega 7
Linden 44, Choctaw Co. 22
Luverne 28, Brantley 14
Madison Aca. 42, Deshler 6
Marengo 14, Washington Co. 0
Marist (Ga.) 42, Pike Road 14
Mary Montgomery 41, Williamson 2
McKenzie 47, Wilcox Central 28
Meek 18, Maplesville 12
Milton (Fla.) 7, Orange Beach 0
Mobile Chr. 41, Athens Aca. (Ga.) 21
Moody 28, Pell City 24
Mortimer Jordan 31, Leeds 28
North Sand Mountain 15, Valley Head 0
Northside 28, Hale Co. 21
Oak Mountain 38, Northridge 30
Oneonta 55, Cleveland 24
Oxford 33, McAdory 23
Park Crossing 26, Paul Bryant 21
Parker 55, Fairfield 0
Patrician 37, Morgan Aca. 22
Pelham 21, Jackson-Olin 6
Phil Campbell 22, Hackleburg 20
Pickens Co. 8, Aliceville 6
Pike Liberal Arts 16, Zion Chapel 14
Pinson Valley 18, Florence 3
Plainview 21, Priceville 14
Pleasant Grove 54, Smiths Station 14
Pleasant Home 42, A.L. Johnson 16
Prattville Chr. 34, Billingsley 7
Ramsay 28, Hueytown 14
Ranburne 31, White Plains 28
Red Bay at Hamilton, ppd. Aug. 31
Rocky Bayou Chr. (Fla.) 42, Snook 13
Russellville 35, Grissom 12
Saraland 31, Lipscomb Aca. (Tenn.) 30 (OT)
Sardis 60, DAR 6
Satsuma 26, Mclntosh 6
Scottsboro 56, Fort Payne 51
Shoals Chr. 56, Tharptown 7
Southern Aca. 51, Meadowview 0
Spain Park 55, Calera 0
Spring Garden 48, Sand Rock 22
St. Clair Co. 41, Ashville 24
St. James 49, Montgomery Aca. 13
St. Luke’s 41, Fruitdale 0
St. Paul’s 14, UMS-Wright 7
Stanhope Elmore 42, Shades Valley 13
Sulligent 27, Oakman 16
Sweet Water 42, Clarke Co. 28
T.R. Miller 26, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20
Tarrant 55, Talladega Co. Central 14
Thompson 44, Opelika 13
Trinity 33, BTW-Tuskegee 22
Tuscaloosa Aca. 48, Holy Spirit 0
Tuscaloosa Co. 24, Central-Tuscaloosa 21
University Charter 22, Hubbertville 20
Vincent 29, Ragland 20
W.S. Neal 22, Georgiana 12
Wadley 35, Horseshoe Bend 7
Weaver 40, Donoho 13
West Blocton 25, Shelby Co. 13
West End-Walnut Grove 48, Gaylesville 0
West Limestone 16, Ardmore 7
West Morgan 41, Randolph 20
West Point 49, Good Hope 32
Westbrook Chr. 42, St. John Paul II 27
Wilcox Aca. 41, Pickens Aca. 6
Winston Co. 14, Addison 0
Woodland 38, Victory Chr. 7
Woodville 40, Whitesburg Chr. 0