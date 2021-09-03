 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

  • Updated
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday, Sept. 3 Results (Includes Thursday games)

CLASS 7A

Auburn 20, Prattville 14

Baker 29, Foley 28

Central-Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 0

Davidson 30, Murphy 7

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Spain Park 17

Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 6

Huntsville 13, Grissom 6

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28

Sparkman 47, Albertville 26

Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0

Thompson 58, Tuscaloosa County 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 30, Fort Payne 7

Athens 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

Baldwin County 2, Blount 0

Briarwood Christian 42, Chelsea 35

Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14

Carver-Montgomery 29, Valley 14

Clay-Chalkville 68, Jasper 14

Hartselle 35, Cullman 14

Helena 20, Wetumpka 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 16

Hueytown 57, Bessemer City 6

Lee-Montgomery 17, Eufaula 10

McAdory 45, Homewood 18

Mortimer Jordan 17, Minor 14

Mountain Brook 49, Woodlawn 0

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22

Northridge 28, Paul Bryant 7

Opelika 24, Sidney Lanier 7

Oxford 24, Scottsboro 7

Park Crossing 23, Russell County 21

Pelham 34, Calera 30

Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6

Southside-Gadsden 21, Pell City 14

Stanhope Elmore 42, Benjamin Russell 20

CLASS 5A

Andalusia 45, Rehobeth 6

Ardmore 34, Brewer 14

Beauregard 30, Talladega 20

Boaz 53, Crossville 0

Central, Clay County 23, Sylacauga 7

Corner 21, St. Clair County 13

Demopolis 1, Central-Tuscaloosa 0, forfeit

Douglas 27, Sardis 8

East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14

Faith Academy 49, Elberta 13

Greenville 25, Charles Henderson 10

Guntersville 34, Fairview 19

John Carroll Catholic 14, Carver-Birmingham 6

Moody 43, Hayden 12

Parker 40, Fairfield 30

Pike Road 42, Carroll 7

Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 18

Ramsay 26, Wenonah 6

Russellville 44, Mae Jemison 10

Selma 12, Marbury 7

St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, Williamson 12

UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0

West Point 14, Lawrence County 7

CLASS 4A

American Christian 41, Montevallo 10

Anniston 22, Jacksonville 9

Bibb County 49, Dallas County 20

Brooks 41, Rogers 22

Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0

Cleburne County 20, White Plains 3

Etowah 33, Oneonta 0

Geneva 47, B.T. Washington 36

Good Hope 46, Ashville 7

Gordo 45, Oak Grove 0

Hamilton 33, Curry 8

Holt 32, Wilcox Central 20

Madison County 35, New Hope 0

Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County 0

Northside 32, Haleyville 7

Priceville 24, West Morgan 7

Randolph 34, St. John Paul II Catholic 6

Saint James 35, Alabama Christian 21

St. Michael Catholic 24, Jackson 21

Straughn 41, Bullock County 20

Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8

Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3

Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0

Fyffe 50, Collinsville 0

Geraldine 60, Asbury 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8

Hokes Bluff 41, Pleasant Valley 0

Houston Academy 50, Daleville 6

J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6

Lauderdale County 24, East Lawrence 6

Montgomery Catholic 65, Dadeville 7

Oakman 45, Holly Pond 0

Opp 27, New Brockton 0

Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8

Plainview 54, Pisgah 40

Reeltown 22, Childersburg 21

Slocomb 37, Northside Methodist 0

Susan Moore 44, Carbon Hill 28

Thomasville 42, Prattville Christian 10

Trinity Presbyterian 56, Goshen 0

T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill Christian 6

Weaver 20, Glencoe 7

Wicksburg 20, Providence Christian 0

Winfield 53, Tarrant 0

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 48, Zion Chapel 18

Addison 19, Aliceville 18

Ariton 49, Houston County 0

Clarke County 47, Greene County 0

Colbert County 63, Tharptown 7

Falkville 54, Whitesburg Christian 12

Fayetteville 28, Horseshoe Bend 21

Geneva County 28, Cottonwood 12

G.W. Long 35, Elba 16

Hatton 38, Winston County 20

Highland Home 49, Calhoun 6

Isabella 62, Francis Marion 8

J.U. Blacksher 34, Monroe County 6

Lanett 26, B.B. Comer 21

Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29

Lexington 34, Red Bay 6

Luverne 63, Central Coosa 6

Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0

Ranburne 36, Vincent 35

Sand Rock 32, Westbrook Christian 13

Southeastern 54, Gaston 20

St. Luke’s Episcopal 54, Washington County 0

Sulligent 53, Cold Springs 14

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 1, S.C. School/Deaf 0, forfeit

Brantley 34, Kinston 0

Cedar Bluff 33, Valley Head 26

Central-Hayneville 26, R.C. Hatch 0

Coosa Christian 49, Woodville 0

Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips 10

Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20

Keith 43, Linden 0

Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 14

Maplesville 69, Barbour County 0

Marion County 29, Lynn 7

Meek 46, Brilliant 26

Millry 48, Fruitdale 6

Notasulga 17, Autaugaville 14

Pleasant Home 26, Georgiana 20

R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8

Samson 30, Floral 20

South Lamar 36, Berry 20

Sweet Water 57, Marengo 12

Verbena 28, A.L. Johnson 0

Victory Christian 28, Donoho 7

Wadley 49, Talladega County Central 0

Winterboro 42, Ragland 31

