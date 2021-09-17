 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
AHSAA

CLASS 7A

Albertville 34, Grissom 27

Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7

Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0

Bob Jones 29, Florence 21

Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Fairhope 37, Davidson 7

Gadsden city 29, Spain Park 26

Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9

Prattville 24, Dothan 7

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa County 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7

Briarwood Christian 42, Huffman 14

Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Eufaula 1, Park Crossing 0, forfeit

Gardendale 1, Jasper 0, forfeit

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Hartselle 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

Helena 37, Pelham 34

Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14

Hueytown 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14

Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28

Lee-Montgomery 28, Russell County 14

McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen Catholic 59, Citronelle 0

Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

Northridge 35, Brookwood 18

Opelika 28, Carver-Montgomery 6

Oxford 35, Pell City 10

Paul Bryant 1, East Hamilton (TN) 0, forfeit

Saraland 31, Blount 0

Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin County 7

Springville 24, Scottsboro 21

Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton County 13

Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 51, Corner 15

Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28

Boaz 28, Sardis 0

Carroll 31, Headland 7

Center Point 40, Moody 11

Central, Clay County 35, Beauregard 0

Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7

Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Fairfield 36, John Carroll Catholic 6

Fairview 49, West Point 21

Guntersville 58, Douglas 6

Holtville 31, Talladega 22

Leeds 41, Hayden 0

Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0

Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Parker 41, Wenonah 12

Pike Road 62, Rehobeth 0

Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12

Ramsay 33, Cordova 20

Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29

Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28

St. Paul’s Episcopal 10, Faith Academy 7

Tallassee 48, Elmore County 0

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 48, Dale County 13

American Christian 34, Bibb County 28

Brooks 42, Deshler 14

B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6

Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17

Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0

Etowah 28, Ashville 0

Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0

Geneva 40, Ashford 6

Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28

Gordo 38, Haleyville 0

Handley 26, Cleburne County 7

Holt 39, Sumter Central 0

Jackson 40, Selma 8

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12

Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0

Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8

New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Northside 40, Hamilton 18

Oneonta 24, Dora 9

Priceville 18, Wilson 0

Randolph 35, Madison County 21

Saint James 43, Straughn 6

St. Michael Catholic 44, Escambia County 12

West Blocton 49, Dallas County 20

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

Westminster Christian 24, DAR 22

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

CLASS 3A

Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

Excel 22, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 19

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0

Geraldine 26, Plainview 20

Greensboro 50, Monroe County 0

Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0

Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25

Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0

Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian 13

Montgomery Catholic 49, Beulah 0

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13

Opp 55, Daleville 0

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13

Reeltown 42, Goshen 0

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7

Southside-Selma 42, Hale County 13

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0

Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0

Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8

Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18

Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0

Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28

Clarke County 15, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13

Colbert County 25, Hatton 24

Elba 54, Cottonwood 24

Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14

Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6

Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph County 8

Houston County 28, Zion Chapel 18

Ider 41, Section 40

J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington County 0

Lanett 44, LaFayette 6

Leroy 13, Thomasville 9

Lexington 32, Sheffield 14

Luverne 41, Highland Home 0

Orange Beach 38, Greene County 12

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Southeastern 32, Sand Rock 28

Sulligent 38, Midfield 14

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21

Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13

West End 53, Gaston 8

Winston County 14, Addison 8

CLASS 1A

Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0

Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32

Decatur Heritage 41, Shoals Christian 0

Florala 14, Red Level 0

Fruitdale 14, Choctaw County 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Hubbertville 44, Meek 14

Keith 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit

Kinston 10, Georgiana 6

Linden 48, J.F. Shields 6

Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 38, McIntosh 12

Marion County 20, Berry 14

Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6

Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6

Pickens County 28, Lynn 7

R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips 6

Samson 36, McKenzie 28

South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0

Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 39, Jay (FL) 7

Trion (GA) 49, Cedar Bluff 0

Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42

Verbena 52, Barbour County 0

Victory Christian 49, Talladega County Central 0

Wadley 43, Winterboro 22

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

