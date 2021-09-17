FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Albertville 34, Grissom 27
Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7
Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0
Bob Jones 29, Florence 21
Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27
Daphne 21, Foley 13
Fairhope 37, Davidson 7
Gadsden city 29, Spain Park 26
Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21
James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40
Theodore 27, Murphy 6
Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9
Prattville 24, Dothan 7
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa County 0
CLASS 6A
Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7
Briarwood Christian 42, Huffman 14
Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7
Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21
Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14
Eufaula 1, Park Crossing 0, forfeit
Gardendale 1, Jasper 0, forfeit
Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13
Hartselle 1, Columbia 0, forfeit
Helena 37, Pelham 34
Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14
Hueytown 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14
Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28
Lee-Montgomery 28, Russell County 14
McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0
McGill-Toolen Catholic 59, Citronelle 0
Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13
Northridge 35, Brookwood 18
Opelika 28, Carver-Montgomery 6
Oxford 35, Pell City 10
Paul Bryant 1, East Hamilton (TN) 0, forfeit
Saraland 31, Blount 0
Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin County 7
Springville 24, Scottsboro 21
Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton County 13
Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 51, Corner 15
Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28
Boaz 28, Sardis 0
Carroll 31, Headland 7
Center Point 40, Moody 11
Central, Clay County 35, Beauregard 0
Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7
Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7
East Limestone 49, Brewer 7
Fairfield 36, John Carroll Catholic 6
Fairview 49, West Point 21
Guntersville 58, Douglas 6
Holtville 31, Talladega 22
Leeds 41, Hayden 0
Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0
Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22
Parker 41, Wenonah 12
Pike Road 62, Rehobeth 0
Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12
Ramsay 33, Cordova 20
Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29
Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28
St. Paul’s Episcopal 10, Faith Academy 7
Tallassee 48, Elmore County 0
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 48, Dale County 13
American Christian 34, Bibb County 28
Brooks 42, Deshler 14
B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6
Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17
Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0
Etowah 28, Ashville 0
Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0
Geneva 40, Ashford 6
Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28
Gordo 38, Haleyville 0
Handley 26, Cleburne County 7
Holt 39, Sumter Central 0
Jackson 40, Selma 8
Jacksonville 35, Munford 12
Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0
Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8
New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Northside 40, Hamilton 18
Oneonta 24, Dora 9
Priceville 18, Wilson 0
Randolph 35, Madison County 21
Saint James 43, Straughn 6
St. Michael Catholic 44, Escambia County 12
West Blocton 49, Dallas County 20
West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14
Westminster Christian 24, DAR 22
Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
CLASS 3A
Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24
Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12
Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6
East Lawrence 20, Danville 7
Excel 22, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 19
Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0
Geraldine 26, Plainview 20
Greensboro 50, Monroe County 0
Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0
Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25
Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0
Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian 13
Montgomery Catholic 49, Beulah 0
Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13
Opp 55, Daleville 0
Piedmont 70, Weaver 13
Reeltown 42, Goshen 0
Saks 16, Ohatchee 7
Southside-Selma 42, Hale County 13
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7
T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0
Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0
Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0
Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18
Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0
Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21
B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28
Clarke County 15, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13
Colbert County 25, Hatton 24
Elba 54, Cottonwood 24
Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14
Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6
Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph County 8
Houston County 28, Zion Chapel 18
Ider 41, Section 40
J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington County 0
Lanett 44, LaFayette 6
Leroy 13, Thomasville 9
Lexington 32, Sheffield 14
Luverne 41, Highland Home 0
Orange Beach 38, Greene County 12
Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7
Southeastern 32, Sand Rock 28
Sulligent 38, Midfield 14
Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6
Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21
Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13
West End 53, Gaston 8
Winston County 14, Addison 8
CLASS 1A
Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0
Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32
Decatur Heritage 41, Shoals Christian 0
Florala 14, Red Level 0
Fruitdale 14, Choctaw County 6
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8
Hubbertville 44, Meek 14
Keith 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit
Kinston 10, Georgiana 6
Linden 48, J.F. Shields 6
Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 38, McIntosh 12
Marion County 20, Berry 14
Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6
Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6
Pickens County 28, Lynn 7
R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips 6
Samson 36, McKenzie 28
South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0
Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0