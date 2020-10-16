FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday’s Results
(Includes Thursday games)
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 20, Davidson 10
Austin 52, Albertville 21
Central-Phenix City 49, Dothan 13
Daphne 34, Murphy 0
Foley 34, Mary Montgomery 24
Grissom 28, Bob Jones 21
Hewitt-Trussville 48, Gadsden City 12
Sparkman 13, James Clemens 9
Theodore 47, LeFlore 8
CLASS 6A
Athens 28, Cullman 0
Benjamin Russell 34, Chilton County 28
Bessemer City 43, Brookwood 0
Carver-Montgomery 17, Sidney Lanier 0
Decatur 45, Columbia 0
Eufaula 42, Russell County 0
Hartselle 45, Hazel Green 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1, Paul Bryant 90, forfeit
Huffman 54, Woodlawn 6
Jasper 36, Mortimer Jordan 21
Mountain Brook 28, Homewood 0
Opelika 1, Valley 0, forfeit
Oxford 63, Springville 6
Spanish Fort 35, Citronelle 6
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 57, Moody 20
Ardmore 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, forfeit
Beauregard 42, Elmore County 28
Center Point 1, St. Clair County, forfeit
Demopolis 23, Marbury 7
Charles Henderson 24, Carroll 19
Crossville 1, Sardis 0, forfeit
Guntersville 56, Boaz 14
Hayden 35, Lincoln 20
Holtville 1, Tallassee 0, forfeit
Leeds 35, Corner 13
Rehobeth 33, Headland 14
Russellville 35, East Limestone 19
Selma 1, Sipsey Valley 0, forfeit
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Elberta 0
Sylacauga 49, Talladega 42
UMS-Wright 34, B.C. Rain 6
West Point 49, Douglas 0
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Straughn 7
Bibb County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
Brooks 42, Central-Florence 13
Good Hope 1, Dora 0, forfeit
Gordo 25, Fayette County 0
Hamilton 21, Addison 7
Handley 1, Anniston 0, forfeit
Madison Academy 48, New Hope 21
Madison County 42, DAR 19
Mobile Christian 36, Jackson 22
West Blocton 1, Wilcox-Central 0, forfeit
West Limeston 47, Rogers 25
W.S. Neal 20, Escambia County 9
CLASS 3A
Clements 28, Danville 25
Collinsville 40, Asbury 19
East Lawrence 1, Phil Campbell 0, forfeit
Fyffe 51, Geraldine 7
Greensboro 29, Hale County 20
Monroe County 1, Prattville Christian 0, forfeit
Montgomery Catholic 13, Trinity Presbyterian 10
Ohatchee 39, Pleasant Valley 8
Piedmont 40, Hokes Bluff 7
Providence Christian 50, New Brockton 15
Southside-Selma 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit
Vinemont 20, Oakman 17
Walter Wellborn 69, Weaver 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 1, Midfield 0, forfeit
B.B. Comer 51, Vincent 0
Falkville 38, Sardis 0
G.W. Long 41, Geneva County 7
Highland Home 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Isabella 68, Central-Hayneville 0
Locust Fork 1, Gaston 0, forfeit
Luverne 20, Thorsby 16
Mars Hill Bible 35, Red Bay 8
North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13
Ranburne 20, Horseshoe Bnd 12
Spring Garden 55, Sand Rock 19
Washington County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Westbrook Christian 3, Cleveland 0
Winston County 46, Cold Springs 21
CLASS 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 48, Mississippi School/Deaf 38
Berry 36, Billingsley 13
Billingsley 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Brantley 54, Red Level 0
Decatur Heritage 46, Cherokee 16
Fruitdale 41, St. Luke’s Episcopal 21
Hackleburg 48, Vina 6
Linden 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit
Maplesville 56, Verbena 16
Marengo 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
McIntosh 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Notasulga 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Pickens County 38, Meek 14
Pleasant Home 7, Kinston 0
Sweet Water 49, Millry 21
Woodland 36, Victory Christian 0
Woodville 38, Gaylesville 20
