FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard

Friday’s Results

(Includes Thursday games)

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 20, Davidson 10

Austin 52, Albertville 21

Central-Phenix City 49, Dothan 13

Daphne 34, Murphy 0

Foley 34, Mary Montgomery 24

Grissom 28, Bob Jones 21

Hewitt-Trussville 48, Gadsden City 12

Sparkman 13, James Clemens 9

Theodore 47, LeFlore 8

CLASS 6A

Athens 28, Cullman 0

Benjamin Russell 34, Chilton County 28

Bessemer City 43, Brookwood 0

Carver-Montgomery 17, Sidney Lanier 0

Decatur 45, Columbia 0

Eufaula 42, Russell County 0

Hartselle 45, Hazel Green 6

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1, Paul Bryant 90, forfeit

Huffman 54, Woodlawn 6

Jasper 36, Mortimer Jordan 21

Mountain Brook 28, Homewood 0

Opelika 1, Valley 0, forfeit

Oxford 63, Springville 6

Spanish Fort 35, Citronelle 6

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 57, Moody 20

Ardmore 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, forfeit

Beauregard 42, Elmore County 28

Center Point 1, St. Clair County, forfeit

Demopolis 23, Marbury 7

Charles Henderson 24, Carroll 19

Crossville 1, Sardis 0, forfeit

Guntersville 56, Boaz 14

Hayden 35, Lincoln 20

Holtville 1, Tallassee 0, forfeit

Leeds 35, Corner 13

Rehobeth 33, Headland 14

Russellville 35, East Limestone 19

Selma 1, Sipsey Valley 0, forfeit

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Elberta 0

Sylacauga 49, Talladega 42

UMS-Wright 34, B.C. Rain 6

West Point 49, Douglas 0

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Straughn 7

Bibb County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

Brooks 42, Central-Florence 13

Good Hope 1, Dora 0, forfeit

Gordo 25, Fayette County 0

Hamilton 21, Addison 7

Handley 1, Anniston 0, forfeit

Madison Academy 48, New Hope 21

Madison County 42, DAR 19

Mobile Christian 36, Jackson 22

West Blocton 1, Wilcox-Central 0, forfeit

West Limeston 47, Rogers 25

W.S. Neal 20, Escambia County 9

CLASS 3A

Clements 28, Danville 25

Collinsville 40, Asbury 19

East Lawrence 1, Phil Campbell 0, forfeit

Fyffe 51, Geraldine 7

Greensboro 29, Hale County 20

Monroe County 1, Prattville Christian 0, forfeit

Montgomery Catholic 13, Trinity Presbyterian 10

Ohatchee 39, Pleasant Valley 8

Piedmont 40, Hokes Bluff 7

Providence Christian 50, New Brockton 15

Southside-Selma 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Vinemont 20, Oakman 17

Walter Wellborn 69, Weaver 0

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 1, Midfield 0, forfeit

B.B. Comer 51, Vincent 0

Falkville 38, Sardis 0

G.W. Long 41, Geneva County 7

Highland Home 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Isabella 68, Central-Hayneville 0

Locust Fork 1, Gaston 0, forfeit

Luverne 20, Thorsby 16

Mars Hill Bible 35, Red Bay 8

North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13

Ranburne 20, Horseshoe Bnd 12

Spring Garden 55, Sand Rock 19

Washington County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Westbrook Christian 3, Cleveland 0

Winston County 46, Cold Springs 21

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 48, Mississippi School/Deaf 38

Berry 36, Billingsley 13

Billingsley 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Brantley 54, Red Level 0

Decatur Heritage 46, Cherokee 16

Fruitdale 41, St. Luke’s Episcopal 21

Hackleburg 48, Vina 6

Linden 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit

Maplesville 56, Verbena 16

Marengo 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

McIntosh 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Notasulga 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Pickens County 38, Meek 14

Pleasant Home 7, Kinston 0

Sweet Water 49, Millry 21

Woodland 36, Victory Christian 0

Woodville 38, Gaylesville 20

