FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A
Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0
Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28
Gadsden City 31, Spain Park 17
Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7
James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14
Florence 1, Bob Jones 0, forfeit
Prattville 35, Dothan 0
Sparkman 21, Austin 14
Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa County 10
CLASS 6A
Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27
Briarwood Christian 28, Huffman 16
Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7
Clay-Chakville 38, Minor 33
Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6
Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7
Gardendale 42, Jasper 0
Hartselle 56, Columbia 0
Hueytown 28, Hillcrest-Tuscsaloosa 24
Lee-Montgomery 1, Russell County 0, forfeit
McAdory 25, Bessemer City 0
Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7
Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29
Pelham 1, Helena 0, forfeit
Pinson Valley 34, Jackson-Olin 18
Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton County 0
Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6
Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 38, Corner 14
Andalusia 45, Charles Henderson 12
Boaz 38, Sardis 0
Carroll 46, Headland 20
Central, Clay County 51, Beauregard 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12
Center Point 56, Moody 14
Demopolis 49, Shelby County 20
Fairview 28, West Point 27
Guntersville 50, Douglas 0
Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28
Pike Road 1, Rehobeth 0, forfeit
Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18
Tallassee 49, Elmore County 21
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 21, Dale County 6
Bullock County 32, B.T. Washington 22
Cherokee County 47, White Plains 12
Deshler 26, Brooks 7
Geneva 41, Ashford 8
Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13Handley 32, Cleburne County 0
Gordo 53, Haleyville 19
Jackson 28, Selma 14
Jacksonville 44, Munford 20
Madison Academy 36, North Jackson 32
Madison County 29, Randolph 14
Montevallo 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Northside 37, Hamilton 0
West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15
CLASS 3A
Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8
East Lawrence 42, Danville 0
Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6
Greensboro 42, Monroe County 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20
Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0
J.B. Pennington 24, Oakman 21
Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9
Montgomery Academy 38, Prattville Christian 7
Montgomery Catholic 41, Beulah 7
Opp 54, Daleville 6
Piedmont 1, Weaver 0, forfeit
Plainview 30, Geraldine 16
Reeltown 34, Goshen 13
Trinity Presbyterian 26, Pike County 0
Slocomb 48, Houston County 20
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0
Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14
Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0
CLASS 2A
Addison 22, Winston County 6
B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18
Central Coosa 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Colbert County 24, Hatton 16
Elba 56, Cottonwood 6
Geneva County 42, Abbeville 30
G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6
Isabella 39, Verbena 14
Lanett 26, LaFayette 0
North Sand Mountain 49, Tanner 14
Orange Beach 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Randolph County 33, Horseshoe Bend 12
Section 1, Ider 0, forfeit
Sheffield 47, Lexington 41
Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14
Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Westbrook Christian 50, Locust Fork 14
West End 54, Gaston 20
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 56, Coosa Christian 15
Autaugaville 28, Keith 8, replacement game not of record
Fruitdale 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Hubbertville 57, Meek 28
Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0
McKenzie 28, Samson 14
Millry 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10
Pickens County 34, Lynn 12
Verbena 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Talladega County Central 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
Woodland 33, Donoho 14
