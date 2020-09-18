 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
0 comments

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
high school football

CLASS 7A

Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0

Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28

Gadsden City 31, Spain Park 17

Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7

James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14

Florence 1, Bob Jones 0, forfeit

Prattville 35, Dothan 0

Sparkman 21, Austin 14

Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa County 10

CLASS 6A

Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27

Briarwood Christian 28, Huffman 16

Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7

Clay-Chakville 38, Minor 33

Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6

Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7

Gardendale 42, Jasper 0

Hartselle 56, Columbia 0

Hueytown 28, Hillcrest-Tuscsaloosa 24

Lee-Montgomery 1, Russell County 0, forfeit

McAdory 25, Bessemer City 0

Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7

Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29

Pelham 1, Helena 0, forfeit

Pinson Valley 34, Jackson-Olin 18

Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton County 0

Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6

Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 38, Corner 14

Andalusia 45, Charles Henderson 12

Boaz 38, Sardis 0

Carroll 46, Headland 20

Central, Clay County 51, Beauregard 6

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12

Center Point 56, Moody 14

Demopolis 49, Shelby County 20

Fairview 28, West Point 27

Guntersville 50, Douglas 0

Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28

Pike Road 1, Rehobeth 0, forfeit

Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18

Tallassee 49, Elmore County 21

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 21, Dale County 6

Bullock County 32, B.T. Washington 22

Cherokee County 47, White Plains 12

Deshler 26, Brooks 7

Geneva 41, Ashford 8

Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13Handley 32, Cleburne County 0

Gordo 53, Haleyville 19

Jackson 28, Selma 14

Jacksonville 44, Munford 20

Madison Academy 36, North Jackson 32

Madison County 29, Randolph 14

Montevallo 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Northside 37, Hamilton 0

West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15

CLASS 3A

Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8

East Lawrence 42, Danville 0

Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6

Greensboro 42, Monroe County 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20

Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0

J.B. Pennington 24, Oakman 21

Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9

Montgomery Academy 38, Prattville Christian 7

Montgomery Catholic 41, Beulah 7

Opp 54, Daleville 6

Piedmont 1, Weaver 0, forfeit

Plainview 30, Geraldine 16

Reeltown 34, Goshen 13

Trinity Presbyterian 26, Pike County 0

Slocomb 48, Houston County 20

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0

Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14

Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0

CLASS 2A

Addison 22, Winston County 6

B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18

Central Coosa 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Colbert County 24, Hatton 16

Elba 56, Cottonwood 6

Geneva County 42, Abbeville 30

G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6

Isabella 39, Verbena 14

Lanett 26, LaFayette 0

North Sand Mountain 49, Tanner 14

Orange Beach 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Randolph County 33, Horseshoe Bend 12

Section 1, Ider 0, forfeit

Sheffield 47, Lexington 41

Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14

Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Westbrook Christian 50, Locust Fork 14

West End 54, Gaston 20

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 56, Coosa Christian 15

Autaugaville 28, Keith 8, replacement game not of record

Fruitdale 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

Hubbertville 57, Meek 28

Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0

McKenzie 28, Samson 14

Millry 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10

Pickens County 34, Lynn 12

Verbena 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Talladega County Central 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

Woodland 33, Donoho 14

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert