FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSAA FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
CLASS 7A
Austin 40, Huntsville 7
CLASS 6A
Decatur 28, Hazel Green 0
Fort Payne 28, Southside-Gadsden 27
CLASS 5A
Lawrence County 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, Forfeit
Wenonah 1, Fairfield 0, Forfeit
CLASS 4A
American Christian 1, Wilcox Central 0, Forfeit
Bibb County 22, West Blocton 20
Brooks 29, West Morgan 21
Montevallo 1, Sumter Central 0, Forfeit
North Jackson 43, Randolph 24
CLASS 3A
J.B. Pennington 1, Tarrant 0, Forfeit
Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 0
Pike County 48, Goshen 0
Providence Christian 37, Houston Academy 14
CLASS 2A
Cold Springs 1, Midfield 0, Forfeit
G.W. Long 1, Cottonwood 0, Forfeit
Isabella 1, Calhoun 0, Forfeit
LaFayette 12, Horseshoe Bend 0
Luverne 1, Francis Marion, Forfeit
Orange Beach 1, Washington County 0, Forfeit
Spring Garden 14, Westbrook Christian 8
CLASS 1A
Billingsley 1, Autaugaville 0, Forfeit
Central-Hayneville 1, Ellwood Christian 0, Forfeit
J.F. Shields 1, A.L. Johnson 0, Forfeit
Linden 1, R.C. Hatch, Forfeit
Ragland 35, Wadley 8
Winterboro 10, Victory Christian 0
Woodland 47, Talladega County Central 6
