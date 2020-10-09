 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
  Updated
AHSAA FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

CLASS 7A

Austin 40, Huntsville 7

CLASS 6A

Decatur 28, Hazel Green 0

Fort Payne 28, Southside-Gadsden 27

CLASS 5A

Lawrence County 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, Forfeit

Wenonah 1, Fairfield 0, Forfeit

CLASS 4A

American Christian 1, Wilcox Central 0, Forfeit

Bibb County 22, West Blocton 20

Brooks 29, West Morgan 21

Montevallo 1, Sumter Central 0, Forfeit

North Jackson 43, Randolph 24

CLASS 3A

J.B. Pennington 1, Tarrant 0, Forfeit

Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 0

Pike County 48, Goshen 0

Providence Christian 37, Houston Academy 14

CLASS 2A

Cold Springs 1, Midfield 0, Forfeit

G.W. Long 1, Cottonwood 0, Forfeit

Isabella 1, Calhoun 0, Forfeit

LaFayette 12, Horseshoe Bend 0

Luverne 1, Francis Marion, Forfeit

Orange Beach 1, Washington County 0, Forfeit

Spring Garden 14, Westbrook Christian 8

CLASS 1A

Billingsley 1, Autaugaville 0, Forfeit

Central-Hayneville 1, Ellwood Christian 0, Forfeit

J.F. Shields 1, A.L. Johnson 0, Forfeit

Linden 1, R.C. Hatch, Forfeit

Ragland 35, Wadley 8

Winterboro 10, Victory Christian 0

Woodland 47, Talladega County Central 6

