FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
  • Updated
CLASS 7A

Daphne 50, Baker 25

Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31

Enterprise 38, Auburn 27

Fairhope 45, Alma Bryant 19

Hewitt-Trussville 51, Oak Mountain 21

James Clemens 49, Albertville 7

Prattville 31, Jeff Davis 14

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 34

Thompson 39, Hoover 23

Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden City 7

CLASS 6A

Athens 31, Decatur 17

Benjamin Russell 46, Calera 20

Blount 31, Gulf Shores 7

Carver-Montgomery 39, Russell County 0

Clay-Chalkville 49, Huffman 20

Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29

Eufaula 42, Sidney Lanier 6

Gardendale 1, Mortimer Jordan 0, forfeit

Hartselle 51, Buckhorn 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 33, Bessemer City 8

Hueytown 1, Paul Bryant 0, forfeit

Lee-Montgomery 33, Valley 7

Northridge 26, McAdory 7

Opelika 35, Park Crossing 7

Oxford 49, Fort Payne 14

Pelham 41, Chilton County 7

Pell City 1, Scottsboro 0, forfeit

Pinson Valley 55, Jasper 33

Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 0

Spanish Fort 28, McGill-Toolen Catholic 21

Stanhope Elmore 23, Wetumpka 13

CLASS 5A

Andalusia 1, Carroll 0, forfeit

Center Point 46, Corner 43

Central, Clay County 33, Tallassee 0

Crossville 1, Douglas 0, forfeit

Demopolis 49, Selma 34

Fairview 1, Sardis 0, forfeit

Faith Academy 33, B.C. Rain 0

Guntersville 59, West Point 28

Hayden 1, St. Clair County 0, forfeit

Headland 1, Charles Henderson 0, forfeit

Holtville 31, Sylacauga 27

Lawrence County 42, Brewer 8

Lincoln 20, Moody 13

Mae Jemison 20, Ardmore 14

Pacelli (GA) 28, Beauregard 0

Parker 50, Carver-Birmingham 14

Pike Road 35, Greenville 7

Ramsay 33, Pleasant Grove 26

Rehobeth 45, Northside Methodist 35

Russellville 41, Lee-Huntsville 0

Saint Paul’s Episcopal 29, LeFlore 0

Shelby County 21, Jemison 6

Talladega 66, Elmore County 29

UMS-Wright 40, Elberta 7

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 32, Bullock County 14

American Christian 49, West Blocton 14

Anniston 28, Cleburne County 0

Bibb County 69, Holt 24

Brooks 30, Wilson 7

B.T. Washington 36, Ashford 8

Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12

Etowah 1, Dora 0, forfeit

Good Hope 34, Oneonta 7

Gordo 1, Curry 0, forfeit

Haleyville 24, Oak Grove 0

Hamilton 14, Fayette County 2

Hanceville 36, Section 8

Jackson 16, Escambia County 6

Jacksonville 30, Cherokee County 8

Madison Academy 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 13

Montevallo 27, Dallas County 20

Randolph 47, DAR 0

Saint James 35, Geneva 6

Straughn 9, Dale County 7

West Limestone 41, Priceville 14

West Morgan 1, Rogers 0, forfeit

Williamson 14, Mobile Christian 10

CLASS 3A

Dadeville 41, Beulah 0

Daleville 1, Providence Christian 0, forfeit

East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15

Fyffe 54, Asbury 0

Hale County 42, Northside 21

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14

Houston Academy 21, New Brockton 14

Montgomery Academy 36, Monroe County 6

Montgomery Catholic 52, Goshen 6

Oakman 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21

Piedmont 27, Walter Wellborn 21

Pike County 21, Reeltown 20

Plainview 54, Brindlee Mountain 7

Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0

Slocomb 21, Wicksburg 20

Sylvania 43, East Limeston 40

Thomasville 46, Southside-Selma 6

Trinity Presbyterian 37, Childersburg 6

T.R. Miller 1, Flomaton 0, forfeit

Vinemont 38, Holly Pond 12

Winfield 1, Carbon Hill 0, forfeit

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13

Addison 49, Su lligent 0

Aliceville 39, Winston County 38

Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6

B.B. Comer 30, Randolph County 0

Central Coosa 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Clarke County 40, Satsuma 8

Cleveland 56, Sand Rock 13

Elba 40, Houston County 18

Geneva County 38, Zion Chapel 13

Hatton 56, Sheffield 6

Highland Home 42, Thorsby 14

Isabella 46, Luverne 41 (OT)

J.U. Blacksher 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

LaFayette 39, Vincent 19

Lamar County 19, Cold Springs 13

Lanett 48, Horseshoe Bend 6

Leroy 47, Washington County 14

Mars Hill Bible 77, Tharptown 0

Ranburne 27, Fayetteville 21

Red Bay 30, Colbert County 22

Spring Garden 1, Southeastern 0, forfeit

Tanner 50, Pisgah 26

Westbrook Christian 1, Gaston 0, forfeit

CLASS 1A

Berry 43, Meek 6

Brantley 52, Florala 36

Cedar Bluff 47, Cooa Christian 20

Decatur Heritage 45, Hackleburg 30

Donoho 1, Talladega County Central 0, foreit

Georgiana 38, McKenie 33

Hubbertville 27, Lynn 21

Keith 32, J.F. Shields 0

Loachapoka 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Maplesville 57, Autaugaville 14

Marengo 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Notasulga 35, Verbena 7

Phillips 41, Vina 12

Red Level 8, Pleasant Home 6

Samson 21, Keith 14

Sweet Water 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

Valley Head 41, Sumiton Christian 6

Waterloo 52, Cherokee 0

Winterboro 25, Woodland 15

Replacement Non-Counter Games

Etowah 33, Sweet Water 20

Hayden 35, Winfield 27

Pell City 24, Crossville 6

Spring Garden 44, West Morgan 22

