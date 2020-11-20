 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

  • Updated
logo for scoreboard

AHSAA 2020 State Football Playoffs

Quarterfinal Results

CLASS 1A

Linden (13-0) 35, Sweet Water (8-3) 6

Brantley (13-0) 21, Maplesville (9-4) 19

Berry (11-1) 42, Brilliant (7-6) 21

Hubbertville (9-2) at Pickens County (9-3), still in progress

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (11-1) 38, Isabella (11-2) 20

Leroy (11-1) 28, Lanett (10-3) 21

Spring Garden (12-1) 21, North Sand Mountain (11-2) 0

Mars Hill Bible (11-2) 55, Aliceville (7-5) 14

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Academy (13-0) 42, Trinity Presbyterian (10-3) 21

Montgomery Catholic (11-2) 24, Thomasville (10-2) 15

Fyffe (13-0) 26, Ohatchee (11-2) 7

Piedmont (12-1) 38, Saks (8-4) 20

CLASS 4A

American Christian (13-0) 38, Alabama Christian (10-3) 7

Handley (11-1) 35, Bibb County (10-3) 21

Etowah (10-2) 49, Northside (10-3) 14

Gordo (12-1) 48, West Limestone (11-2) 13

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (12-1) 37, UMS-Wright (8-5) 16

St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-0) 27, Central, Clay County (11-2) 13

Pleasant Grove (10-2) 35, Alexandria (11-2) 7

Ramsay (12-0) 54, Russellville (10-3) 14

CLASS 6A

Saraland (11-2) 46, Opelika (9-3) 27

Spanish Fort (10-3) 24, Blount (8-5) 14

Pinson Valley (10-2) 34, Oxford (11-2) 2

Mountain Brook (12-1) 21, Clay-Chalkville (11-2) 10

CLASS 7A

Auburn (11-1) 35, Central-Phenix City (8-5) 17

Thompson (13-0) 52, Hoover (11-2) 14

