FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSAA 2020 State Football Playoffs
Quarterfinal Results
CLASS 1A
Linden (13-0) 35, Sweet Water (8-3) 6
Brantley (13-0) 21, Maplesville (9-4) 19
Berry (11-1) 42, Brilliant (7-6) 21
Hubbertville (9-2) at Pickens County (9-3), still in progress
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (11-1) 38, Isabella (11-2) 20
Leroy (11-1) 28, Lanett (10-3) 21
Spring Garden (12-1) 21, North Sand Mountain (11-2) 0
Mars Hill Bible (11-2) 55, Aliceville (7-5) 14
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Academy (13-0) 42, Trinity Presbyterian (10-3) 21
Montgomery Catholic (11-2) 24, Thomasville (10-2) 15
Fyffe (13-0) 26, Ohatchee (11-2) 7
Piedmont (12-1) 38, Saks (8-4) 20
CLASS 4A
American Christian (13-0) 38, Alabama Christian (10-3) 7
Handley (11-1) 35, Bibb County (10-3) 21
Etowah (10-2) 49, Northside (10-3) 14
Gordo (12-1) 48, West Limestone (11-2) 13
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (12-1) 37, UMS-Wright (8-5) 16
St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-0) 27, Central, Clay County (11-2) 13
Pleasant Grove (10-2) 35, Alexandria (11-2) 7
Ramsay (12-0) 54, Russellville (10-3) 14
CLASS 6A
Saraland (11-2) 46, Opelika (9-3) 27
Spanish Fort (10-3) 24, Blount (8-5) 14
Pinson Valley (10-2) 34, Oxford (11-2) 2
Mountain Brook (12-1) 21, Clay-Chalkville (11-2) 10
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) 35, Central-Phenix City (8-5) 17
Thompson (13-0) 52, Hoover (11-2) 14
