FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSAA Football Scoreboard
CLASS 7A
Auburn 42, Bob Jones 21
Central-Phenix City 38, Opelika 7
Enterprise 64, Fort Walton Beach, FL 29
Gadsden City 17, Oxford 9
Hewitt-Trussville 60, Huffman 19
Hoover 35, Prattville 16
James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 15
Thompson 51, Mountain Brook 0
CLASS 6A
Arab 49, Brewer 13
Baldwin County 49, Foley 28
Benjamin Russello 33, Smiths Station 30
Blount 21, Mary Montgomery 0
Briarwood Christian 38, Mortimer Jordan 22
Brookwood 76, Sipsey Valley 35
Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24
Carver-Montgomery 21, Jeff Davis 14
Chelsea 31, Pelham 28
Chilton County 21, Shelby County 0
Citronelle 28. Alma Bryant 17
Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7
Fort Payne 33, Etowah 28
Gardendale 33, Shades Valley 0
Hartselle 58, Russellville 21
Helena 41, McAdory 35
Hueytown 54, Athens 20
Jasper 33, Demopolis 28
McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Murphy 0
Northridge 24, Gordo 21
Paul Bryant 31, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Pinson Valley 17, Ramsay 0
Robertsdale 24, Satsuma 10
Russell County 42, Beauregard 14
Saraland 52, Davidson 7
Sidney Lanier 33, Bessemer City 0
Southside-Gadsden 40, Sardis 0
Stanhope Elmore 24, Eufaula 20
Wetumpka 28, Greenville 7
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 38, Cleburne County 14
Andalusia 25, Bibb County 0
Ardmore 55, Clements 27
Boaz 35, Albertville 21
Carroll 49, Pike County 6
Center Point 32, Anniston 22
Douglas 41, Glencoe 7
Fairfield vs. Jackson-Olin, suspended in OT to Saturday, Fairfield leading 26-20
Guntersville 44, Madison County 21
Headland 27, Dale County 26
Holtville 31, Marbury 17
Leeds 37, West Morgan 13
Lincoln 69, Munford 13
Pleasant Grove 35, Central, Clay County 3
Selma 26, Woodlawn 22
Sylacauga 49, Childersburg 13
UMS-Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15
West Point 14, Hayden 6
CLASS 4A
Ashville 33, St. Clair County 9
Cherokee County 53, Coosa, GA 0
Dora 42, Corner 14
Escambia County 42, Monroe County 0
Fayette County 21, South Lamar 7
Geneva 26, Geneva County 25
Good Hope 13, Addison 8
Haleyville 13, Phil Campbell 12
Hanceville 26, Locust Fork 13
Handley 19, Lanett 18
Jackson 41, Thomasville 21
Mosley (FL) 49, Mobile Christian 0
Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 0
Priceville 35, Danville 12
Randolph 35, Westbrook Christian 0
South Pittsburg (TN) 21, North Jackson 20
St. Michael Catholic 45, Elberta 21
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28
Westminster Christian 23, Lawrence County 20
White Plains 42, Elmore County 28
Williamson 39, Charles Henderson 22
CLASS 3A
Armuchee (GA) 45, Weaver 7
Bayside Academy 35, B.C. Rain 12
Cottage Hill Christian 28, LeFlore 21
Dadeville 15, LaFayette 12
Excel 44, J.U. Blacksher 0
Greensboro 51, Choctaw County 0
Hale County 41, Sulligent 13
Houston Academy 42, Florala 0
Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8
Montgomery Catholic 42, Montgomery Academy 0
Opp 42, Straughn 0
Piedmont 55, Jacksonville 45
Plainview 41, Crossville 0
Prattville Christian 20, Thorsby 16
Saks 54, Geraldine 31
Southside-Selma 40, Keith 26
Walter Wellborn 52, Hamilton 14
Winfield 51, Brilliant 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 39, Pickens County 22
Ariton 38, Slocomb 28
B.B. Comer 63, Winterboro 20
Belmont (MS) 21, Red Bay 0
Clarke County 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32
Cleveland 55, J.B. Pennington 0
Colbert County 25. Colbert Heights 0
Elba 27, Providence Christian 6
Greene County 44, Sumter Central 0
G.W. Long 54, Daleville 8
Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14
Houston County 50, Ashford 26
Ider 42, Valley Head 20
Isabella 45, Billingsley 8
Lamar County 24, Berry 0
Lexington 48, Elkmont 0
Luverne 48, Goshen 6
Midfield 50, Tarrant 0
North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6
Orange Beach 38, Pleasant Home 0
Pisgah 58, DAR 28
Ranburne 49, Woodland 6
Sand Rock 28, Collinsville 7
Southeastern 42, Oak Grove 0
Spring Garden 21, Hokes Bluff 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Millry 17
Tanner 41, Columbia 8
Tharptown 64, Cherokee 0
West End 1, Appalachian 0, forfeit
Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14
Winston County 42, Curry 8
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 30, Francis Marion 6
Brantley 42, Highland Home 20
Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14
Fruitdale 34, Washington County 12
Gatlinburg-Pittman (TN) 56, Coosa Christian 7
Gaylesville 50, Asbury 20
Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24
Kinston 74, Barbour County 0
Loachapoka 52, Talladega County Central 8
Lynn 49, Vina 0
Maplesville 47, Jemison 13
Marengo 70, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion County 40, Phillips 12
McKenzie 35, J.F. Shields 0
Ragland 78, Gaston 0
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 20
Sumiton Christian 39, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sweet Water 41, Leroy 26
Verbena 40, Calhoun 16
Victory Christian 21, Fayetteville 10
Wadley 56, Randolph County 30