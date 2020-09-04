FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL STATE SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A
Austin 42, Florence 28
Auburn 22, Prattville 0
Baker 52, Foley 0
Central-Phenix City 35, Smiths Station 7
Daphne 41, Fairhope 13
Enterprise 42, Dothan 13
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Sparkman 13
Huntsville at Grissom, postponed to Sept. 24
Sparkman 45, Albertville 21
Theodore 28, Alma Bryant 0
Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
CLASS 6A
Arab 28, Fort Payne 7
Blount 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit
Briarwood Christian 20, Chelsea 3
Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7
Carver-Montgomery 34, Valley 22
Clay-Chakville 40, Jasper 7
Cullman 30, Hartselle 20
Homewood 9, McAdory 7
Lee-Montgomery 25, Eufaula 10
Minor 27, Mortimer Jordan 14
Mountain Brook 51, Woodlawn 0
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12
Northridge 20, Paul Bryant 12
Opelika 42, Sidney Lanier 6
Oxford 42, Scottsboro 14
Robertsdale 14, Citronelle 13
Park Crossing 1, Russell County 0, forfeit
Slouthside-Gadsden 22, Pell City 17
Spanish Fort 1, Gulf Shores 0, forfeit
Spanish Fort 10, Park Crossing 7, replacement game non counter
Stanhope Elmore 41, Benjamin Russell 9
Wetumpka 28, Helena 22
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 52, Center Point 28
Andalusia 38, Rehobeth 22
Ardmore 48, Brewer 7
Boaz 48, Crossville 7
Douglas 14, Sardis 6
East Limestone 56, Lee-Huntsville 28
Faith Academy 52, Elberta 14
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 0
Headland 27, Central-Hayneville 0
Holtville 35, Elmore County 21
Lawrence County 31, West Point 28
Pike Road 60, Carroll 7
Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0
Selma 42, Marbury 26
Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 0
St. Clair County 27, Corner 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Williamson 12
Talladega 27, Beaurgard 19
UMS-Wright 25, LeFlore 6
CLASS 4A
Brooks 28, Rogers 27
Cherokee County 56, Springville 41
Geneva 35, B.T. Washington 14
Hamilton 35, Curry 14
Handley 38, Munford 28
Holt 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Madison Academy 51, DAR 17
Madison County 70, New Hope 31
Mobile Christian 28, Escambia County 0
Northside 12, Haleyville 6
West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
West Limestone 33, Deshler 14
West Morgan 7, Priceville 3
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 42, Excel 0
East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale County 13
Fyffe 54, Collinsville 0
Geraldine 47, Asbury 0
Glencoe 28, Weaver 20
Hokes Bluff 45, Pleasant Valley 0
Houston Academy 45, Daleville 20
J.B. Pennington 54, Vinemont 0
Monroe County 26, J.U. Blacksher 22
Montgomery Academy 40, Hale County 14
Montgomery Catholic 30, Dadeville 0
Opp 43, New Brockton 16
Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22
Piedmont 35, Saks 6
Pike County 1, Beulah 0, forfeit
Reeltown 28, Childersburg 8
Susan Moore 43, Carbon Hill 7
Thomasville 44, Prattville Christian 0
Trinity Presbyterian 47, Goshen 6
T.R. Miller 35, Cottage Hill Christian 13
Walter Wellborn 20, Ohatchee 14
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 36, Addison 34 (OT)
Ariton 35, Houston County 20
Clarke County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0
Falkville 38, Whitesburg Christian 0
Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2
Geneva County 39, Cottonwood 12
G.W. Long 41, Elba 34
Hatton 14, Winston County 12
Highland Home 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Isabella 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Lamar County 32, Midfield 26
Lanett 38, B.B. Comer 0
Leroy 1, Orange Beach 0, forfeit
Randolph County 28, LaFayette 14
Red Bay 40, Lexington 13
Section 34, Tanner 21
Spring Garden 62, West End 0
Thorsby 40, Verbena 16, replacement game
Westbrook Christian 21, Sand Rock 14
CLASS 1A
Brantley 55, Kinston 0
Brilliant 55, Meek 30
Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14
Florala 44, Samson 0
Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 13
Loachapoka 24, Billingsley 16
Maplesville 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
McIntosh 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
McKenzie 30, Red Level 0
Millry 45, Fruitdale 38
Notasulga 35, Autaugville 0
Pickens County 28, Hubbertville 26
Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8
Valley Head 20, Cedar Bluff 14
Victory Christian 12, Donoho 0
Woodville 46, Coosa Christian 38
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!