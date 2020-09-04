 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL STATE SCOREBOARD
0 comments

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL STATE SCOREBOARD

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Scoreboard

CLASS 7A

Austin 42, Florence 28

Auburn 22, Prattville 0

Baker 52, Foley 0

Central-Phenix City 35, Smiths Station 7

Daphne 41, Fairhope 13

Enterprise 42, Dothan 13

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Sparkman 13

Huntsville at Grissom, postponed to Sept. 24

Sparkman 45, Albertville 21

Theodore 28, Alma Bryant 0

Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

CLASS 6A

Arab 28, Fort Payne 7

Blount 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit

Briarwood Christian 20, Chelsea 3

Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7

Carver-Montgomery 34, Valley 22

Clay-Chakville 40, Jasper 7

Cullman 30, Hartselle 20

Homewood 9, McAdory 7

Lee-Montgomery 25, Eufaula 10

Minor 27, Mortimer Jordan 14

Mountain Brook 51, Woodlawn 0

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12

Northridge 20, Paul Bryant 12

Opelika 42, Sidney Lanier 6

Oxford 42, Scottsboro 14

Robertsdale 14, Citronelle 13

Park Crossing 1, Russell County 0, forfeit

Slouthside-Gadsden 22, Pell City 17

Spanish Fort 1, Gulf Shores 0, forfeit

Spanish Fort 10, Park Crossing 7, replacement game non counter

Stanhope Elmore 41, Benjamin Russell 9

Wetumpka 28, Helena 22

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 52, Center Point 28

Andalusia 38, Rehobeth 22

Ardmore 48, Brewer 7

Boaz 48, Crossville 7

Douglas 14, Sardis 6

East Limestone 56, Lee-Huntsville 28

Faith Academy 52, Elberta 14

Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 0

Headland 27, Central-Hayneville 0

Holtville 35, Elmore County 21

Lawrence County 31, West Point 28

Pike Road 60, Carroll 7

Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0

Selma 42, Marbury 26

Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 0

St. Clair County 27, Corner 20

St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Williamson 12

Talladega 27, Beaurgard 19

UMS-Wright 25, LeFlore 6

CLASS 4A

Brooks 28, Rogers 27

Cherokee County 56, Springville 41

Geneva 35, B.T. Washington 14

Hamilton 35, Curry 14

Handley 38, Munford 28

Holt 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Madison Academy 51, DAR 17

Madison County 70, New Hope 31

Mobile Christian 28, Escambia County 0

Northside 12, Haleyville 6

West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

West Limestone 33, Deshler 14

West Morgan 7, Priceville 3

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 42, Excel 0

East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale County 13

Fyffe 54, Collinsville 0

Geraldine 47, Asbury 0

Glencoe 28, Weaver 20

Hokes Bluff 45, Pleasant Valley 0

Houston Academy 45, Daleville 20

J.B. Pennington 54, Vinemont 0

Monroe County 26, J.U. Blacksher 22

Montgomery Academy 40, Hale County 14

Montgomery Catholic 30, Dadeville 0

Opp 43, New Brockton 16

Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22

Piedmont 35, Saks 6

Pike County 1, Beulah 0, forfeit

Reeltown 28, Childersburg 8

Susan Moore 43, Carbon Hill 7

Thomasville 44, Prattville Christian 0

Trinity Presbyterian 47, Goshen 6

T.R. Miller 35, Cottage Hill Christian 13

Walter Wellborn 20, Ohatchee 14

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 36, Addison 34 (OT)

Ariton 35, Houston County 20

Clarke County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0

Falkville 38, Whitesburg Christian 0

Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2

Geneva County 39, Cottonwood 12

G.W. Long 41, Elba 34

Hatton 14, Winston County 12

Highland Home 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Isabella 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Lamar County 32, Midfield 26

Lanett 38, B.B. Comer 0

Leroy 1, Orange Beach 0, forfeit

Randolph County 28, LaFayette 14

Red Bay 40, Lexington 13

Section 34, Tanner 21

Spring Garden 62, West End 0

Thorsby 40, Verbena 16, replacement game

Westbrook Christian 21, Sand Rock 14

CLASS 1A

Brantley 55, Kinston 0

Brilliant 55, Meek 30

Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14

Florala 44, Samson 0

Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 13

Loachapoka 24, Billingsley 16

Maplesville 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

McIntosh 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

McKenzie 30, Red Level 0

Millry 45, Fruitdale 38

Notasulga 35, Autaugville 0

Pickens County 28, Hubbertville 26

Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8

Valley Head 20, Cedar Bluff 14

Victory Christian 12, Donoho 0

Woodville 46, Coosa Christian 38

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert