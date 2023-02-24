Dothan tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Geneva scored two in the top of the 10th inning on three consecutive wild pitches for a 4-2 win on Friday night in high school baseball.

Reed Wilson had two hits and Ryan Jackson had a RBI double. Talan Johnson had a sac fly RBI.

Carter Davis and Landon Jenkins had a RBI single each for Dothan and Connor Cody had a double among the five Wolves hits.

Wilson was the winning pitcher in relief, working 3 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits and striking out four. Starter Trent Smith struck out eight over six hitless innings with one run allowed.

Dothan starter Brooks Olive scattered seven hits over six innings and gave up just two runs, while striking out four.

Wicksburg 11, Dale County 4: Maddox Burkhardt had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Drew Colon had two hits, one a triple, and two RBI to lead Wicksburg.

Gabe Glover added a double and two RBI.

Trey Summers struck out seven over four innings and Colon struck out six in the final three innings.

For Dale County, Jessie Pelham and Junior Smith both had two hits with Smith driving in two runs and Pelham one. Pelham had a double among his two hits. Gary Culver added a hit and RBI.

New Brockton 12, Zion Chapel 0: Jose Gutierrez threw a five-inning no-hitter, coming within one error of a perfect game.

Gutierrez struck out nine in his performance. Only an error on Brodie Stinson grounder in the third inning prevented a perfect game.

Offensively for New Brockton, Riley Simmons had three hits and drove in two runs, while both Colton McClenny and Baylon Foster had a single and two RBI each. Kyle GaVette had two RBI off bases-loaded walks, Jaxon Whitworth had a RBI single and Jackson Lawson had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

Luverne 19, Elba 6: Eight Elba errors and 13 walks helped Luverne earn the win.

Offensively for Elba, Brady Johnson was 3-for-3 and Ty Sieving, Brayden Johnson and Easton McKelvy all had a hit and RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts 3, Chipley (Fla.) 2: KC Bradford’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Patriots the win.

The game was scoreless through five innings. The Patriots posted two in the bottom of the sixth on Payne Jeffcoat’s two-run homer. A pair of solo homers by Chipley tied in the top of the seventh before the game-winner by Bradford, who had two hits.

Jeffcoat was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last 2/3 of an inning and striking out one. Kade Brookins started and struck out 10 over six innings and allowed just one hit. Pruitt Vaughan pitched 1/3 in between.

Mosley (Fla.) 12, Headland 0: The Rams were held to one hit in a loss to Mosley (Fla.) at Pike Liberal Arts’ Jonah McWaters Tournament.

Evan Taylor’s single was the lone hit.

An eight-run fourth inning powered the Dolphins, who led just 1-0 prior to the inning.

Abbeville Christian 13, Cornerstone Christian 0: At the Edgewood Tournament, Cole Goodson had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run and three others had two hits each to pace ACA.

Boone Sumlar had a single and triple with two RBI, Connor Jones a single and triple and one RBI and Reid Quincy had a single and double and one three RBI. Titus McCreight drove in two runs and Brannon Murphy had a single and RBI.

Sumlar and Connor Hutto combined on a three-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Sumlar, the winning pitcher, went two innings and struck out two and allowed the two hits. Hutto pitched the last inning, striking out three and walking one.

Lee-Scott 2, Abbeville Christian 0: At the Edgewood Tournament, the Generals were shutout on three hits in the loss to Lee-Scott.

Connor Hutto had a double and Titus McCreight and Cole Goodson had a single each.

Hutto pitched three innings, allowing just a run on two hits, while striking out three and walking one. Connor Jones pitched the last two innings, allowing a run and hit, while striking out two.

Andalusia 10, Opp 4: For Opp, John Helms went 2-for-3 with a single and double, while Porter Nelson and Nelson Hall each singled.

Junior Varsity

Opp 12, Pike Liberal Arts 5: In the Greenville tournament, Cash Harrell singled and double with an RBI, Landon Langley had two singles and an RBI and Will Jackson had two singles and picked up the win on the mound with three strikeouts.

Junior High

Providence Christian 2-8, G.W. Long 1-4: Providence Christian swept G.W. Long 2-1 and 8-4.

In the opener, Jackson Rillano was the winning pitcher, allowing just a run over three innings. Hudson Deer, Logan Hagler and Aaron Walker all had a singl with Hagler and Walker driving in a run each.

In the second game, Kingston Sims was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and three earned runs over four innings. Rillano was 2-for-2 with a double, Walker 2-for-3 with a double and John Martin Byrd was 2-for-2.