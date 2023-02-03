Behind good scoring balance, the Class 4A No. 8 ranked Geneva Lady Panthers defeated county rival and Class 2A No. 6 ranked Geneva County 65-51 in girls high school basketball action in Geneva.

Geneva improved to 25-3, while Geneva County dropped to 21-7.

Simone Minnifield led Geneva with 15 points. Cheyenne Hammock followed with 11 and both Makaley Boswell and Kaden Ward had 10 points. Dee Robinson added eight points.

Jordyn Alston led Geneva County with 27 points. Charlianna Boutwell added 12 points.

Enterprise 45, Rehobeth 32: Sarah Amos had 10 points and Shakayla Flowers and Makayla Bass had eight points each.

Helen Williamson led Rehobeth with eight points.

Cottonwood 50, Dothan 30: Saniya Keys had 25 points and Ariya Tillman had 14 points for Cottonwood.

Monica Morrison had 12 points and Sani Hudson eight for Dothan.

Dale County 37, Northside Methodist 26: Adrianna Koonce had 13 points and nine rebounds and Jas Smith 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Dale County.

Dana Cool had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead NMA.

Samson 57, New Brockton 34: Brantley Edberg had 21 points, Holly Warren 12 and Shaylei Mock 11 to lead Samson.

Ariana Smith had 10 points and Reese Eddins added nine for New Brockton.

Wicksburg 49, Zion Chapel 45: Bella Sellers had 19 points, while Mackenleigh Booth and Kelsey Ellenburg each added eight points each.

Zion Chapel was led by Shea Wambles with 16 points.

Houston County 41, Emmanuel Christian 23: Houston County prevented a second-straight winless season, earning a first win of the season Friday behind a triple-double performance of Jalasiah Myhand.

Myhand finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. Diamond Ealy-Carter followed with 19 points, six rebounds and steals for Houston County (1-16).

Hooper Academy 50, Abbeville Christian 43: In the first round of the AISA Class AA State Tournament on Thursday, the Generals fell to Hooper 50-43.

Caroline Armstrong had 20 points and eight rebounds, Anna Grace Blalock had 14 points and six rebounds and Amari George had 10 rebounds.

ACA finishes the season 9-14 with eight losses to end the year.

Varsity boys

Dothan 83, Cottonwood 38: The Wolves routed the Bears at home, improving to 24-4 on the season.

No details were available on Friday night.

Enterprise 76, Rehobeth 30: The Wildcats finished the regular season with a rout of Rehobeth at home. No details were available Friday night.

Geneva 59, Geneva County 57: Bryson Barton had 19 points to lead Geneva (17-10).

Robert Darden led Geneva County with 27 points.

Dale County 67, Northside Methodist 52: Nick McCarter had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Junior Smith 19 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists and Jamarvion Scott had nine points for Dale County.

Keithon Cunningham, Ty Chapple and Alden Corbin all had 13 points to lead Northside Methodist.

Zion Chapel 58, Wicksburg 53: Jacob Chestnut had 28 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Slade Grantham had 12 points to lead Zion Chapel.

Gabe Glover led Wicksburg with 17 points.

New Brockton 58, Samson 47: Yassiah Rousseau and Baylon Foster both had 16 points and Anthony Silar had 10 to lead New Brockton.

Peyton Pitts paced Samson with 17 points and Brodey White added 12.

Houston County 39, Emmanuel Christian 33: Jordan Thomas led Houston County’s win with 17 points.

Brantley 50, Luverne 37: Jayden Parks has 13 points, Robert Shine had 11 points and eight rebounds and Keldric Brown 10 points and 12 rebounds for Brantley (21-3).

Autauga Academy 60, Lakeside School 33: The Chiefs season came to an end during the first round of the AISA Class AA Elite Eight Tournament, falling to Autauga Academy 60-33.

Rhodes Bennett had 18 points and 13 points for Lakeside.

Wiregrass Kings 76, Tuscaloosa Warriors 34: Seniors Kane Helder, Will Holland and Aden Spann combined for 40 points to lead the Kings, who finished the regular season 25-3. Helder had 22, Spann 16 and Holland 12.

Junior Varsity

Houston County 61, Emmanuel Christian 24: Previon Groomes had 20 points, Rayshawn Mitchell 13, Trevon Handsford 12 and Bob Bernard 11 to lead Houston County.

Wiregrass Kings 63, Tuscaloosa Warriors 31: Alec Spann had 20 points, Brayden Treadaway 19 points and Jake Thompson 13 to lead Kings

Junior High

Wiregrass Kings boys 38, Tuscaloosa Warriors 14: Silas Edenfield had 15 points, Jeff Cummings 14 and Cotton Chrisler seven for the Kings.