Tied in the final seconds, Bryson Barton drove the lane and passed off to Evan Griffin for a game-winning lay-up with 9.7 seconds left to give the Geneva Panthers an 85-83 win over Andalusia and the Class 4A, Area 3 Tournament title Friday night in Andalusia.

After Griffin’s basket, Andalusia’s Tyler Sigers missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer for the Bulldogs.

The victory allows Geneva (19-10) to host the sub-regional round on Tuesday night against Friday’s Montgomery Catholic-Booker T. Washington loser.

Barton and Griffin paced the Panthers with 25 and 22 points, respectively. Noah Johnson added 13 points.

Kam Weaver led Andalusia with 21 points. Sigers had 19 and Jordan Stallworth 17.

Class 2A, Area 3

Championship

Ariton 58, G.W. Long 47: Ariton captured the Class 2A, Area 3 title, beating rival G.W. Long 58-47.

Landon Tyler led Ariton with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Andyn Garris and Lawson Leger followed with nine points each. Garris also had six assists. Ian Senn contributed eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Isaiah Johnson added eight points.

G.W. Long was led by Brayden Whitehead with 13 points and Jakirre Redding and Daylon Henderson both with 10 points.

Both teams advance to sub-regional round. Ariton (19-9) will host Cottonwood and G.W. Long (11-17) will travel to Geneva County.

Class 3A, Area 4

Championship

Opp 58, Pike County 30: Opp won its fifth straight area championship title, beating Pike County 58-30.

Terry Davis led Opp with 13 points and JaKelleus Lane had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Eli James followed with eight points, while JaKanye Mount had 10 rebounds and Jabarri Hill six assists.

Chimarion Brown led Pike County with nine points.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional round. Opp (17-8) will host Providence Christian, while Pike County (7-13) will travel to Houston Academy.

Girls

Class 7A, Area 3

Championship

Prattville 52, Enterprise 30: Enterprise fell in the area tournament championship at Prattville.

Brooklyn Kemmerlin led Enterprise with 11 points.

Keziah Seay led Prattville with 18 points and Grace Downey and Keleigh Mullins had 10 each.

Both teams advance to the South Regional Tournament next Thursday in Montgomery. Enterprise (19-11) plays Davidson, the area 1 winner, and Prattville faces Mary G. Montgomery, the area 2 runner-up.

Class 1A, Area 2

Championship

Elba 58, Florala 40: A’Lyric Whitfield scored 26 points and Kendra Juarez 11 to lead Elba to the area tournament title.

Alyssa Thomas led Florala with 16 points and Kyndra Anthony had 10.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional round. Elba (22-6) will host Georgiana, while Florala will travel to Red Level.