The Dothan boys soccer team defeated Prattville 2-1 in the first area game of the season.

Wesley Farmer had two goals with assists from Isaac Briseno and Mason Roe.

Blake Rouse had three saves in goal.

Dothan improved to 6-1 overall.

Dothan JV boys 4, Prattville 2: Xavier Montiel, Mario Roca, Aidan Delgado and Gavin Hendershott each scored in the Wolves’ opener. George Brannon had an assist.

Ricky Charles and Gabe Medina split time in goal.

Dothan girls 4, Prattville 0: Lauren Yu scored two goals, while Marah Delgado and Claudia Morgan each scored a goal. Jae Ashendorf, Taylor Daniel, Delgado and Shelby Kirkland each had an assist. Moriah Hogans got the shutout in goal.

Dothan JV girls 1, Prattville 0: The lone goal was scored by Ellisia Rambo on an assist by Aliyah Richards. Outstanding defensive performances were by Ava Bell, Sevyn Walker and Nala Werts. Briannah Crews had the shutout in goal.

Enterprise boys 6, Smiths Station 0: Lincoln Lascano scored two goals and Payton Polidore had a goal and two assists to lead the Wildcats.

Diego Rodriguez, Jose Segura and Jonathan Ramirez had a goal each. Mateo Lorenzo, Tristan Agard and Conrad Suter had an assist each.

Cody Kirk had one save in goal and combined with Sean Medina on the shutout.

Enterprise JV boys 3, Smiths Station 1: Caden Belich, Oscar Gallegos and Cristian Calixtro had a goal each to lead the Wildcat JV win.

Carroll boys 1, Pike Road 1: Pike Road converted a late penalty kick to tie the game with Carroll. The Eagles (2-0-4) were the beneficiaries of a first half own goal by Pike Road.

Joseph White had 10 saves for Carroll. The Eagles had a strong defensive play from Sammy Spivey, Holden Barefield, Hunter Lasseter and Colin Williams.

Carroll girls 1, Pike Road 1: Madelyne Little connected on a penalty kick midway in the second half to tie visiting Pike Road. Emmy Ganey was fouled in the penalty box and Little converted for Carroll (6-0-1).

Ashlyn Yarbrough had 15 saves in goal allowing only a direct kick goal early in the first half. The Lady Eagle defense played well led by Laynie Recor, Savannah Pedroza, Jordan Culp, Audrey McDonald, Ashley Cairns and Little.